Target home and kitchen deals

KitchenAid 5-Quart Professional Stand Mixer ($219.99, originally $429.99; target.com)

A solid stand mixer will save you tons of time and energy in the kitchen in addition to, of course, taking your baking game to the next level. And when it comes to stand mixers, nothing compares to this model from KitchenAid. It’s extremely efficient, powerful and versatile — all reasons we named it the best stand mixer of the year. And for over $200 off? This is one Black Friday deal you don’t want to pass up.

Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum ($599.99, originally $799.99; target.com)

Once you experience this lightweight, cordless and super-efficient vacuum, there’s no going back. Truly, it has made the chore of vacuuming — dare we say it — fun. This model is bigger and meant to handle more space and runtime than other less expensive Dyson options. Plus, it can automatically optimize its suction and runtime based on floor type for even more efficiency.

PowerXL 10-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer ($99.99, originally $199.99; target.com)

Using an air fryer is one of the easiest ways to cook up delicious, healthy meals without too much hassle. This option features eight one-touch presets so you don’t have to bother with time or temperature when it comes to basic dishes. Plus, it sports two separate 5-quart baskets so you can prep different components of your meal all at once.

Shark EZ Wi-Fi-Connected Robot Vacuum With Self-Cleaning Base ($349.99, originally $579.99; target.com)

There’s no better time to splurge on that robot vacuum you’ve been dreaming of. This option from Shark automatically empties itself into a bagless base that can hold dirt, dust and other undesirables from up to 45 cleaning sessions. It’s particularly popular among those with pets, since the vacuum’s multi-stage filtration system is particularly great at capturing dander and allergens.

Ninja Kitchen System With Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender ($99.99, originally $199.99; target.com)

Whether you’re a fan of smoothies, creamy soups, complex sauces or all of the above, a reliable blender is a must-have. This option (which is marked down by $100) boasts seven different speeds perfect for a range of blending needs.

Instant Pot 6-Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle ($59.99, originally $129.99; target.com)

Another cult-favorite kitchen tool, the Instant Pot is perfect for those looking for a quick and easy way to prepare delicious meals. Whether you’re pressure cooking, slow cooking, steaming or making rice, simply hit the corresponding button and be on your way.

Ninja Specialty Hot & Iced Coffee Maker ($99.99, originally $149.99; target.com)

If you’re someone who likes both hot and iced coffee, you can enjoy both with this sleek coffee maker. Choose between six different brew sizes (from a single serving to a full carafe) and three different styles: classic, rich or over ice.

Select by Calphalon 8-Piece Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set ($89.99, originally $149.99; target.com)

If you’re looking to refresh your cookware, look no further. This eight-piece set includes two frying pans, two saucepans and a Dutch oven — plus, every piece is nonstick and dishwasher-safe.

Target tech and electronics deals

Element 65-Inch 4K UHD HDR Frameless Roku TV ($299.99, originally $649.99; target.com)

This sleek and frameless smart TV boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution for a top-tier watching experience, along with HDR10, which “allows for richer, more lifelike colors and visual details.” It also features a built-in Roku platform that enables you to easily access more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes across thousands of different channels. With a 4.4-star rating from more than 100 reviewers — and for a savings of over $300 — this is a deal you won’t want to miss out on.

Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Overhead Headphones ($249.99, originally $349.99; target.com)

This week, you can save big on our favorite over-ear headphones. At $100 off, there’s no better time to splurge on this super-high-quality option that won our hearts (and ears) when it came to all things noise cancellation, battery life and comfort.

HP 15.6-Inch Touch-Screen Laptop ($294.99, originally $359.99; target.com)

If you’re on the hunt for a laptop at a fantastic price that can do it all, this HP option might just be what you need. It features an Intel processor, which is powerful enough to take you from Zoom meetings and writing papers during the day to streaming movies at night. Additional features include a 14-inch touch screen (which is always fun), stereo speakers and a built-in microphone.

Amazon Fire TV Stick ($24.99, originally $49.99; target.com)

With a nearly 5-star rating from more than 1,400 reviews, the quality of this small but powerful device speaks for itself. If you’re in need of an easy way to stream everything from Netflix to YouTube (and tons more), this streaming media stick boasts a new Wi-Fi antenna that’ll optimize your 4K Ultra HD streaming.

AirPods Pro ($189.99, originally $249.99; target.com)

There’s no better time to pick up some of the best true wireless earbuds on the market. Now available for less than $200, AirPods Pro boast sound quality, battery life, connectivity and noise cancellation that are second to none. They’re incredibly comfortable to wear for long periods of time and are perfect for exercising since they’re sweat- and water-resistant.

Fitbit Inspire 2 ($59.95, originally $99.95; target.com)

For anyone with goals to improve their health, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is slim and easy to use, and it has everything you’d need from a fitness tracker. It’s also why we’ve named it the best fitness tracker of the year. In addition to 10 days of battery life, activity and sleep tracking (and more), it’s perfect for those who want better clarity and more robust data about their health, fitness and overall wellness.

Theragun Elite Percussive Massage Device ($299.99, originally $399.99; target.com)

This top-of-the-line massage therapy tool doesn’t just look cool. It’s brilliantly designed, super lightweight and surprisingly quiet. Through reducing tension and promoting blood flow, the Theragun Elite Percussive Massage Device helps you recover better and quicker after workouts.

Target clothing deals

Men’s Microfleece Pullover Sweatshirt ($15, originally $30; target.com)

This quarter-zip sweatshirt is perfect for everyday wear. Whether you’re working out or working from home, you can stay comfy all day long, thanks to this sweater’s soft, fleece fabric. The hidden pockets are big enough for all your essentials, and we love the range of bright and neutral colors available.

Women’s Crewneck Pullover Sweater ($10, originally $20; target.com)

A classic crewneck sweater is a must-have in any closet. This cable-knit option features a ribbed hem and cuffs for more of a polished look. It’s perfect for layering and available in tons of different colors that are ideal for mixing and matching with other basics in your wardrobe.

Women’s High-Rise Skinny Jeans ($15, originally $24.99; target.com)

We’re big fans of Target’s denim selection, and these high-rise skinny jeans from Universal Thread are no exception. This classic option is available in a couple different washes and in sizes 00 through 26W.

Men’s 9-Inch Knit Pajama Shorts ($9.09, originally $12.99; target.com)

Knit shorts are the new pajama pants. They’re less grubby, just as comfortable and versatile enough to be your go-to loungewear all year long. And for under $10? You may as well stock up on a couple.

Women’s Cozy Cowl Neck Pullover Sweatshirt ($15, originally $30; target.com)

This cozy cowl neck sweatshirt is what we’ll be living in all winter long. It achieves that perfect balance of comfy and cute, and can be layered over a more casual athleisure outfit or dressed up with a miniskirt and boots.

Women’s Henley Pajama Set ($15, originally $25; target.com)

There’s nothing like a pair of holiday-themed pajamas to wear around the house during the holidays. Simply pair with fuzzy slippers and hot cocoa, and you’ve got everything you need for the perfect night in.

Target health and beauty deals

Hero Cosmetics Emergency Stress Gift Set ($14, originally $20; target.com)

We’re huge fans of Hero Cosmetics’ Mighty Patches. They’re derm recommended as one of the best beauty tools you can get, and we can testify that these pimple stickers totally work. This festive gift set comes with the brand’s Mighty Patch Duo along with a rescue balm (for after you’ve patched your pimple) and a lightning wand that helps to keep you skin smooth and even after a breakout.

Essie Limited-Edition Deluxe Minis Nail Polish Gift Set ($14, originally $20; target.com)

If you’re still in need of a gift for the beauty lover in your life, this adorable nail polish gift set has it all. Deep perfect-for-winter shades, festive glitters and a top coat to keep everything in place. Plus, the mini bottles are perfect for trips or travel — you can bring along your favorite shades wherever you’re going this holiday season.

Harry’s Winston Men’s Shaving Holiday Gift Set ($10.49, originally $14.99; target.com)

This gift set from the popular brand Harry’s includes a razor handle, three razor blade cartridges, a shave gel and a body wash. And it’s all packaged in a totally festive, adorable box that makes it ideal for any gifting.

Sweet Chef Bright N’ Bouncy Routine Essentials Gift Set ($14, originally $20; target.com)

When it comes to skin care at Target, Sweet Chef is one of the best brands available. Its products are adorable, effective and fairly affordable — plus, they come dermatologist recommended! This gift set comes with some of the brand’s bestsellers, targeted at keeping skin bright and bouncy even as the weather may cause dullness and dryness.

Philips Sonicare Protective Clean 4100 Plaque Control Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush ($29.99, originally $49.99; target.com)

We’d highly recommend an electric toothbrush if you haven’t already jumped on the train. Not only is it way more effective at removing plaque, but it can also help to keep you accountable and just brush better overall. This option boasts a pressure sensor that aims to help protect your teeth and gums against excess pressure in addition to a two-minute timer so you actually brush for as long as your dentist recommends.

InfinitiPro by Conair Salon Professional Hair Dryer ($22.49, originally $29.99; target.com)

This fan-fave hair dryer is already affordable, but add on a 25% discount and it’s a deal you can’t turn down. With a 4.4-star rating from more than 800 reviews, it aims to reduce drying time and minimize heat damage, and it comes with attachments for easy styling.