Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday.

We’re technically still a day away from Black Friday — but don’t tell that to Amazon. The most massive online retailer likes to make a full week (or more) out of the biggest shopping day of the year, which means the site has posted deals galore already.

Below, find the best deals happening right now at Amazon. Keep in mind, some of these discounts will only last for one day or until sold out, so if you see something you like, act fast. And if today’s not your day, don’t fret; the Underscored team will be staying on top of Amazon’s limited-time deals tomorrow.

Home & health

CNN

Duracell Optimum Batteries (starting at $10.24; amazon.com)

You’re going to need to buy batteries at some point. Why not stock up on a few top-performing packs while they’re on sale? Now you can get Duracell Optimum AAs and AAAs at a discount.

KitchenAid Stand Mixers, Attachments and Kitchen Electrics (starting at $39.99; amazon.com)

Take up to 30% off KitchenAid stand mixers, attachments and kitchen electronics, with iconic models like the Artisan stand mixer $50 off, 48-ounce blenders 27% off and hand mixers 33% off.

Nespresso Vertuo Espresso Machines (starting at $119.96; amazon.com)

Upgrade your morning cup of joe with a new Nespresso now that a range of models is on sale. Choose from combination espresso and coffee makers, including our pick for best single-serve coffee maker, the Nespresso VertuoPlus Espresso Machine by Breville.

Cricut Maker (starting at $217.55, originally $369.99; amazon.com)

This do-it-all crafting machine is great for those who are homeschooling their kids during Covid (the art portion of the day just got way easier) as well as hobby card makers, sewers and designers of all sorts. It comes with blades that cut through fabric (including leather) super easily, and an X-Acto-style blade for materials like balsa wood and mat board.

Theragun Elite ($299, originally $399; amazon.com)

Give sore muscles some relief at home with the popular Theragun Elite. This percussive massage device is up to 75% quieter than the previous generation of the model, and it gets up to 60% deeper than average massagers, so you get every bit of benefit possible.

Vitamix Blenders (starting at $289.95; amazon.com)

Mix things up with a new Vitamix blender, on sale just in time for all your holiday cooking needs. These powerful models can do everything from pulverizing fruits and veggies for smoothies to creating delicious blended soups — and they’re not on sale often.

iRobot Roomba i6+ Robot Vacuum ($549.99, originally $799.99; amazon.com)

This Roomba has hardcore suction; it’s great for pet owners, thanks to a filter that traps 99% of allergens; it has voice assistant functionality; and it even empties itself. You’ll save $250 on this Amazon deal, which isn’t — unlike the dust it will hoover — anything to sneeze at.

Casper Mattresses (starting $134.10; amazon.com)

A selection of much-beloved Casper mattresses (and a few other necessary sleep accessories) is marked down at Amazon. Snag the Element, Wave, Nova Hybrid or Original model for less, and pick up a new box spring or bed frame while you’re at it.

Google Nest Thermostat ($99.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Google Nest is one of the smartest ways to control the temperature inside your home. Via the Google Home app, this programmable thermostat allows you to create a schedule for heating and cooling to maximize energy efficiency and control the temperature in your home no matter where you are.

Instant Pot Appliances (starting at $69.95; amazon.com)

Now’s your chance to score the famous Instant Pot — a multicooker that has up to 11 functions built in — at a major discount. There are several models on sale now, not to mention quite a few air fryers from the brand.

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano ($99, originally $129; amazon.com)

If you have yet to try your hand at sous vide, today’s your chance to get in on the cooking trend. This cooker circulates water at the exact temperature needed for perfectly cooked meals, plus it boasts fast heat-up times and Wi-Fi connection so you can set the timer and temperature with the associated app, all in a small, durable body.

Yankee Candle Apple Cider-Scented Candle ($21.53, originally $27.99; amazon.com)

Take almost 25% off this autumnal candle on Amazon while the deal lasts. With 150 hours of burn time, this’ll be making your home smell amazing for a while too.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven ($179.95, originally $300; amazon.com)

On sale in a variety of classic Le Creuset colorways, this sauteuse oven holds 3.5 quarts of goodness for fall’s cozy cooking: It’s perfect for braising, soups, roasting, casseroles and weeknight meals — meaning that it does a ton of jobs in one single handy pot. (And it’s more than beautiful enough to keep out on the stove too.)

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 Deluxe XL Multicooker ($139.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

You’ve probably heard of the Instant Pot, best known of all the multicookers, but that doesn’t mean you should count out other options. This 8-quart Ninja Foodi is a 12-in-1 multicooker with a cult following all its own, as it can pressure cook, air fry, steam, slow cook, make yogurt, sauté, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, sous vide and keep food warm.

Tuft & Needle Mint Full Mattress ($895.50, originally $995; amazon.com)

Attention, hot sleepers: This extra-cooling adaptive foam mattress ensures you’ll get a great night’s sleep with extra breathability to draw heat away from your body as you snooze, and progressive support via an additional 4 inches of extra-firm foam at the bottom is great for hugging your body’s edges. You’ll get 100 nights to make sure you like it too.

Calphalon Simply Pots and Pans Set, 10-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set ($129.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Calphalon is a name to know when it comes to cookware, and right now you can score a 10-piece set for almost half off its usual price. You’ll appreciate how the durable, two-layer nonstick interior prevents food from sticking and makes cleanup a breeze.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service ($99.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Take half off 23andMe’s genetic testing services, from the basic bundles to comprehensive ones. These will help you figure out how your genes influence your health and discover your ancestry composition, and even how your DNA might affect aspects of who you are, like smell and taste.

Graco Baby Products (starting at $79.99; amazon.com)

Pick up a new car seat, stroller, playpen and more for your own tiny tots this season. A range of products from baby- and parent-approved brand Graco is marked down for a limited time.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Brewers ($49.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

This model from popular single-serve coffee brand Keurig has an ultra-slim profile, making it perfect for those with limited counter space. It also comes in a range of colors, including black, gray, aqua, red and pink.

Chemical Guys Car Wash Kits and Accessories (starting at $3.86; amazon.com)

Keep your car in tip-top shape with the help of The Chemical Guys. Right now you can score all the supplies you need to keep a vehicle’s interior and exterior looking great for much less than usual.

Waterpik Water Flossers (starting at $79.99; amazon.com)

Let Waterpiks do all the un-fun parts of flossing, leaving you feeling all fresh and clean after a quick session with this hydro-powered (well, kind of) dental care device. Models with and without toothbrushes start at $79.99, or up to 38% off.

Sun Joe Products (starting at $21.75; amazon.com)

If you have a heavy to-do list for home repairs coming up in the spring, make sure you’re prepared now for the jobs ahead. Sun Joe’s top-rated selection of electric tillers, buffer polishers, pressure washers and more are deeply discounted, with prices up to 43% off.

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Slim ($139.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

This super-low-profile Eufy robotic vacuum can slip under close-to-the-ground furniture and clean for up to 100 minutes on hardwood floors. It won’t annoy the downstairs neighbors either, thanks to its operating volume, which sits at about microwave-level.

Osprey Packs and Bags (starting at $26.21; amazon.com)

Take up to 25% off Osprey’s durable, ready-for-the-road backpacks, stuff packs, convertible duffels, wheeled carry-ons and more just in time for holiday travel. The top-rated Farpoint and Fairview pack series are on sale for $50 off, so grab them before they sell out.

Holiday Home Essentials (starting at $4.24; amazon.com)

If you’re at the point where you have a lot of little odds and ends you need to round off your recent move, expand your kitchen capabilities or just get organized, check out this 16-page sale of home essentials on Amazon. You can save big on basic sheer white curtains for your windows (now $4.97), hardwood floor cleaner (22% off) and a two-pack of KitchenAid potholders with silicone grips.

Shark Vacuums and Air Purifiers (starting at $69.99; amazon.com)

Whether you’re cleaning the floors or cleaning the air, Shark’s range of home appliances can help your house stay tidy during holiday chaos. Check out the top-of-the-line XL robotic vacuum that’s $200 off, the air purifier that can zap baddies for 1,200 feet around it (now 44% off), and an upright vacuum (now 35% off) made to be powerful on pet debris and upholstery.

Celestron scopes, binoculars and more (starting at $14.49; amazon.com)

Get a close look at the cosmos with this collection of discounted outdoor gear: pick up a spotting scope, telescope battery, binoculars and more at deeply discounted prices.

Tech & electronics

CNN

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($149.75, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Named our best wireless earbuds for Android users (and best wireless earbuds for calls), these buds offer up a ton of great software features that let Android users fine-tune the audio and customize the controls, and deliver some very solid noise cancellation.

TCL 65-Inch 6-Series 4K QLED Roku Smart TV ($898, originally $1,499.99; amazon.com)

Our pick for best smart TV is officially on sale. The TCL 6-Series features Dolby Vision HDR, with high clarity and contrast to make for crisp picture quality. The QLED technology also gives a wider spectrum of color with increased brightness.

Samsung 50-Inch Class Frame Series ($897.99, originally $1,299.99; amazon.com)

This TV looks like a piece of art (downloadable from the art store) when it’s not streaming — and when it is streaming, it does it beautifully. Think: a quantum processor that uses AI to get you great 4K viewing and a vibrant QLED display.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds ($248, originally $279.99; amazon.com)

Snag our pick for best noise-canceling earbuds now while they’re at this rare low price at Amazon. In testing, we found the Sony WF-1000XM4 were able to block even the most stubborn noises, with 11 different modes of noise cancellation, one of which we found was able to shut out the world completely. They also had the longest runtime of any earbuds we tested, meaning you’ll be charging them less.

Amazon Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Routers (starting at $77; amazon.com)

Ensure your network connection is as strong as ever with a discounted Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System, plus two extenders. Various highly rated bundles are down to their lowest prices ever, and this model happens to be our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi router. Plus, it’s easy to install, so you can get online and stay online for as long as you like.

Wemo Smart Plug ($13.99, originally $17.99; amazon.com)

Up the IQ of every outlet in your home with a Wemo Smart Plug, now down to its lowest price ever. After a super-simple setup process, you can start turning all your devices on and off, all with your phone or voice assistant.

Amazon Kindle ($49.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Get lost in a good book when you pick up an Amazon Kindle, on sale for an all-time low price. This base model features a glare-free screen that reads just like paper, and adjustable brightness levels make reading indoors or outdoors completely feasible. And unlike many tablets, this e-reader’s battery charge lasts weeks, not hours. And don’t forget to fill up your new Kindle with e-books currently on sale.

Fire Tablets (starting at $34.99; amazon.com)

A range of Amazon’s own Fire Tablets are on sale for Black Friday — including our pick for best budget tablet, the Fire HD 8 Plus, which can handle a host of everyday tasks and access Amazon’s library of content, including streaming movies and TV shows, e-reading and even some light gaming.

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones ($149.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

For running, working out and just getting in the zone, our runner-up for best over-ear headphones, the Jabra Elite 85h, hit all the right notes. Though they’re on the bulkier side, they have a great control scheme for exercise, featuring large, easy-to-locate buttons on the right cup.

Samsung Speakers and Soundbars (starting at $97.99; amazon.com)

Hear that? It’s the sound of prices dropping on a range of Samsung speakers and soundbars that promise to make you home viewing experience all the more theater-like.

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) ($69.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

If you’ve ever wanted to chat with Alexa while you’re out and about, now’s your chance. Amazon’s latest version of the Echo Buds are down to all-time low price.

Sony Bravia A80J 77-Inch OLED 4K UHD TV ($2,998.95, originally $3,999.99; amazon.com)

If you’ve gotten used to watching movies at home, this 77-inch OLED Alexa-enabled TV is incredibly high-spec: It’s the world’s first TV with cognitive intelligence, which sounds a little 3021, but that basically means it uses intelligent analysis to make images as lifelike as possible. It also has a dazzling OLED display (meaning great contrast) with 4K UHD (meaning great definition). The Bravia also comes with Google TV, which is a central platform for streaming from Netflix, Prime and other apps. Gamers will love it too, thanks to a game mode that increases the frame rate and reduces lag in games.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) ($59.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

If you have yet to add an Echo to your home, today’s the day to do it: The fourth-generation smart speaker is back down to its lowest price. These spherical Echos are the easiest way to add Alexa to your home; read more about them in our full review here.

Fitbit Inspire 2 ($59.95, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

The device (which happens to be our favorite fitness tracker) boasts 10 full days of battery life and is built to track your steps, distance, sleep, hourly activity and calories burned, in addition to monitoring your heart rate. Plus, it allows you to receive call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications right on your wrist.

Marshall Speakers and Headphones (starting at $99.99; amazon.com)

Bring concert-like sound into your home with this deal on a Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, or pick up one of two pairs of headphones from the famed stage amp brand.

Ring Alarm Kits (2nd Gen) (starting at $119.99; amazon.com)

Keep an extra eye on your home with deals on a range of Ring Alarm systems, our pick for best home security system. Opt for the full 14-piece kit or choose eight- and five-piece kits that might be suitable for smaller homes. There are also several bundles up for grabs, so you can snag a Ring Doorbell and an Echo Show 5 for less too.

GoPro Hero10 Black ($449, originally $499.99; amazon.com)

The latest version of the GoPro camera, a waterproof camera you need for all your action sports film star dreams, is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon.

Samsung Monitors (starting at $139.99; amazon.com)

Upgrade your work-from-home setup with a new monitor from Samsung, a range of which are now on sale. You’re sure to find the size to best suit your workspace, including a few curved options.

Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds ($99.99, originally $179.99; amazon.com)

Our pick for best earbuds for working out, the Jabra Elite Active 75t are secure, comfortable and durable enough for high-intensity training and have enough battery life to get you through a long day at the gym.

Nikon Cameras and Lenses (starting at $176.95; amazon.com)

Serious photographers trust Nikon to get the snaps they’re after, and now you can save on a few cameras and a slew of lenses, just in time for capturing memorable holiday moments.

Amazon Echo Show (starting at $44.99; amazon.com)

The Echo Show 5, Echo Show 5 for Kids and Echo Show 8 — which happens to be our pick for best smart display — are all on sale now. In addition to providing all the functionalities of Alexa that you’re used to vocally, the smart assistant can respond to your queries visually too.

Garmin Watches and Navigation Products (starting at $249.99; amazon.com)

There’s a reason Garmin smartwatches have a serious following, and now you can get one of your own for up to 38% off. Like other fitness trackers, you can monitor your heart rate, sleep, pulse and more, along with tracking your activity — plus, the Garmin has a built-in compass and GPS, and is built for thermal, shock and water resistance.

Samsung Z Flip 3 (starting at $849.99; amazon.com)

You can’t get much cooler than a foldable smartphone, and Samsung’s latest effort is now on sale for Black Friday. Read more about the device in our full review.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids ($114.99, originally $159.99; amazon.com)

The waterproof Kindle Paperwhite Kids comes with an easy-to-use sleep cover and one year of Amazon Kids+ for free, making it our pick for the best e-reader available for children.

Anker Nebula Capsule Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector ($249.99, originally $299.99; amazon.com)

Bring movie night outside (or onto any wall in your house) with a discounted projector from Anker’s Nebula. The Capsule allows you to view your favorite movies and shows in crisp detail via a 100 ANSI lumen LED lamp, while its compact size (it’s comparable to a soda can) makes it ideal for on-the-go viewing. Plus, Nebula’s mobile app allows you to turn your smartphone into a remote control.

Echo Wall Clock, Disney Mickey Mouse Edition ($34.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

This Alexa-enabled wall clock wouldn’t be complete without everyone’s favorite mouse pointing out the time of day. And if you ask Alexa to, say, start a timer, you can watch Mickey count down the minutes in real time.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera Bundles ($69.95, originally $79.95; amazon.com)

Capture tangible snaps of your holiday party memories this year. Two Instax Mini holiday bundles are $10 off and get you set up for everything you need for remember-forever party pics.

Amazon Echo Frames ($154.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Amazon is getting in on the smart glasses game, and this second-generation pair has solid ratings and a host of capabilities. Use them to make calls, listen to music, get the news and control smart home devices. You can pair it with prescription lenses from LensCrafters or even your own eye doctor’s office (just speak with them first).

Otterbox Cases (starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

Protect your mobile device and computer with cases built with utter destruction in mind. Otterbox’s cases are durable enough to protect your devices from drops and falls while keeping your phone’s slim profile for slipping in pockets and purses.

Arlo Smart Security Devices With Echo Bundles (starting at $79.99; amazon.com)

Keep the house secure this holiday season (and an eye on the doorstep) with these bundles of Amazon’s Echo products, which tie in neatly to your existing Echo ecosystem and can be controlled via app and Alexa, too.

OnePlus Smartphones (starting at $119.99; amazon.com)

There is a sleek alternative to the iPhone and Samsung devices we see constantly, and it just so happens to be these OnePlus smartphones, which offer a streamlined design, great cameras and a 15-minute charge time that gives you a full day’s power.

Fashion & beauty

CNN

Ray-Ban Sunglasses (starting at $51.10; amazon.com)

Snag a new pair of sunnies for the whole family — there are discounted trendy styles available for men, women and kids. Look for the brand’s classic Wayfarers, Aviators and everything in between.

Braun and Gillette Electric Razors (starting at $59.94; amazon.com)

Whether you abide by no-shave November or not, chances are you could use a decent razor. Pick up one of these Braun electric shavers, or one of the epilators from the brand, at a discount now.

The Comfy Original Wearable Blanket ($25.49, originally $44.95; amazon.com)

What’s better than a cozy blanket to wrap yourself in? One that you can wear. And right now The Comfy, essentially a blanket poncho, is nearly $20 off.

NYX Professional Makeup (starting at $3.98; amazon.com)

Revamp your makeup bag with deals on a range of NYX products, just in time for holiday party looks. Among the deals: Our pick for best affordable liquid eyeliner, the NYX Epic Ink Liner.

Watches From Invicta, Timex, Tommy Hilfiger and More (starting at $15.49; amazon.com)

It’s time to pick up a new watch, since a range of options for both men and women is on sale now.

Calvin Klein Apparel (starting at $11.84; amazon.com)

Stock your wardrobe with tons of winter-ready styles from iconic brand Calvin Klein. There are jackets, sweaters, jeans, handbags and more — all up for grabs at up to 20% off.

Tommy Hilfiger Apparel (starting at $9.68; amazon.com)

There are styles for the whole family at this sale on Tommy Hilfiger apparel. Pick up outfits in iconic red, white and blue to keep everyone looking cool through winter and beyond.

Men’s & Women’s Fashion From Amazon Brands (starting at $8.50; amazon.com)

Amazon’s own in-house fashion brands, including Daily Ritual, Goodthreads and Lark & Ro, have developed something of a cult following for their affordable, surprisingly chic basics. Now a slew of styles are on sale, from essential tees to nice-looking outerwear.

Toys & games

CNN

Segway Scooters, Transporters and Bikes (starting at $189.99; amazon.com)

You’re on a roll with these deals on Segway scooters and bikes. A few accessories, like a phone mount and speaker, are marked down too.

HyperX PC Gaming Products (starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

Get in the game with all the peripherals you need, thanks to this sale on HyperX headsets, keyboards and more.

Razer Gaming Inputs (starting at $9.99; amazon.com)

Razer has everything you need to take your gameplay to the next level, including gaming chairs, mice and microphones.

PlayStation Plus: 12-Month Membership ($39.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Save on the gift that keeps on giving for the gamer in your life: This PlayStation Plus yearlong subscription is $20 off.

Gaming Furniture (starting at $16.54; amazon.com)

If you’re going to be victorious, you’re going to need to be comfortable. Pick up new gaming furniture — everything from beanbag chairs to proper gaming chairs — plus a few desks and a storage rack for games.