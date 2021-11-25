Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday.

Air fryers have swarmed into America’s homes over the past few years as a handy way to get that delicious fried crunch you want from fries and wings without all the fat. They use just one teaspoon of oil and supercharge its powers by circulating air around your food like a convection oven. So, you get restaurant-tasting food without all the calories and fat.

These days, air fryers come with more tricks than ever: Not only are they available in a range of sizes and capacities, but they often have handy tech tricks built in (like app programming) and other purposes too — think air fryers that are also Instant Pot-style appliances, for example.

We’ve rounded up some of the best air fryer deals from Black Friday sales across the internet, including Walmart, Target and Amazon. Shop them below to try ‘em out for yourself.

Ninja AF101 ($99.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Ninja’s air fryers are some of the best on the market and use 75% of the oil conventional frying uses — and right now you can save $30 on the brand’s sleek, 4-quart machine. Our pick for the best overall air fryer, it can hold two pounds of fries and has a generous 2.6-foot cord length in case you need to stretch it across a countertop. It’s dishwasher safe for extra-easy cleanup, too.

Dash Express Tasti-Crisp 2.6qt Air Fryer ($39.99, originally $59.99; target.com)

Another one of our winners when we tested the best air fryers of 2021, the Dash was our affordable pick thanks to its simple, hassle-free air frying and cheap price tag. And now, Target is offering it for even cheaper, slashing $20 off the price and bringing it down to $39.99. It’s also available for $49.99 at Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond.

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 8-Quart 2-Basket Air Fryer with DualZone Technology ($139, originally $159.99; walmart.com)

The only problem with air fryers is that you can only cook one thing at a time — until now. Before we imagine our 2031 kitchen scapes consisting of entire walls of air fryers, we can safely say that two drawers really does make a huge difference. It’s the first air fryer to have ‘em, and you still get plenty of room: Each side has a 4-quart capacity.

Cuisinart Air Fryer Oven (starting at $159.99, originally $229.99; amazon.com)

Our pick for the best air fryer toaster oven, this Cuisinart air fryer typically goes for $229.99, but you can snag it right now for just $159.99 in the black and white color options. We loved this air fryer’s versatility, allowing you to air fry, bake and roast basically anything.

One of the largest in Ninja’s lineup, this air fryer boasts a 5.5-quart capacity that can power a temperature of up to 450 degrees — it’ll hold three pounds of chicken wings in its (dishwasher-safe) basket too.

Chefman Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL 20L ($124.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

With a fairly industrial capacity — perfect for holiday entertaining — this toaster oven transitions easily and automatically between cooking presets, which include air frying as well as convection broiling and baking, toasting, and more.

Chefman Turbo Fry 3.5-Liter Dual Control Temperature Air Fryer with Flat Basket ($63.79, originally $101.99; walmart.com)

There’s no complicated digital interface here, just a dial and a magical machine. You don’t even necessarily need to use oil for this one, which has a capacity of 3.5 liters — great for a couple or singles batch-cooking. The basket is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning, too.

If you want an air fryer that can really do it all, this Ninja model looks great on the counter and can help you get dinner on the table in no time — and without fuss. It’s 10 times more powerful at circulating heated air than your standard convection oven, plus, its 10 settings handle a wide range of food from baking and pizza to bagels and roasting. It’ll fit a 5-pound chicken, too.

Cosori 3.7-Quart Pro 1 Air Fryer ($84.98, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Cosori’s medium-sized air fryer is perfect for roommates, couples, or singles who like to cook ahead — and right now it’s 15% off on Amazon. It uses 85% less fat than traditional frying, and it has 11 one-touch presets that include steak, chicken, root vegetables, bread, and desserts.

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-Quart, Two-Basket Air Fryer with DualZone Technology ($129.99, originally $179.99; target.com)

The four-in-one already made our list, but the six-in-one model of this Ninja Foodi air fryer adds more programmable functions in each of the two baskets’ zones. We like that we can knock out two things at once thanks to the dual baskets, and the finish feature manages cooking to make sure both sides are done simultaneously and one basket doesn’t lag behind the other.

Ninja Air Fryer XL 5.5-Quart ($98, originally $119; walmart.com)

Walmart gifted us with some early Black Friday deals, and this Ninja air fryer is one discount that’s been catching our eye. It gets top ratings for being able to cook up to three pounds of french fries, and it has four programs including reheat, roast, air fry and dehydrate so it can knock off all sorts of kitchen to-dos.

Instant Vortex Plus 4-Quart Air Fryer ($89.99, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

Instant (yes, of that Instant Pot brand) makes a range of great kitchen appliances, and this 4-quart air fryer can broil, roast, dehydrate, bake, and reheat — and it has programs for treats like cinnamon buns, too. It uses among the least oil of the group, with 95% less than conventional frying means.

While you can easily spend upwards of $100 on an air fryer, you don’t have to — plenty of great models come in under $60. Case in point, this bella Bella, which is currently $30, has a great aesthetic and can air fry with the best of them. Say hello to veggie chips, salmon, and more.

Cosori Air Fryer Max XL ($107.98, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Great for big families or a flat of friends, this 5.8-quart Cosori air fryer is a beast of a machine that can fit a whole 5-pound chicken but still only take up a small footprint on the kitchen counter. You’ll find 11 cooking functions, including meat, veggies, and more, as well as settings for preheating and keeping food warm. Handily, it includes a shake function so you get an even fry, too.

This air fryer truly has it all going on: It comes with 100 recipes and 11 presets and right now, it’s nearly $80 off. Thanks to its generous capacity, it’s a great pick for families.

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL with Fat Removal Technology ($199.95, originally $299.95; williams-sonoma.com)

This extra-large air fryer can fit a whole chicken or six servings of fries, making it the perfect air fryer for large families. Plus, its single knob makes it simple to use and an easily removable basket means that clean up isn’t an issue.