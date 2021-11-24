Ex-girlfriend of former NFL player Zac Stacy testifies she fears for her safety after violent assault caught on camera

(CNN) The ex-girlfriend of former NFL player Zac Stacy testified Wednesday that she fears for her and her two children's safety after allegedly being violently assaulted by Stacy on November 13 in Oakland, Florida.

"I was punched, slapped, literally picked up and thrown into my TV and then (he) picked me up and slammed me into my son's bouncy seat by my throat. This is not the first time he has been violent with me. I am afraid for my safety and for my children's safety," Kristin Evans told 9th Circuit Judge Mark S. Blechman.

In a joint motion filed by the Office of the State Attorney and Evans on November 19, Evans said that she specifically fears for her life.

Evans asked the court to increase Stacy's bond and place him on home confinement, a request Blechman ultimately denied.

Evans posted graphic video from the incident on her Instagram account and has publicly called on the NFL "to confront the reality that players are experiencing PTSD from their time playing pro-football."

