Walmart has been leading up to Black Friday by posting a wide range of impressive deals all month long, and this week has proven to be no different. The savings continue today with savings on some of the most in-demand items from the retail giant.

Remember, these deals will only be around until stock runs out, so be sure to snag everything you need ASAP. And don’t forget (as if you could!) that the deals will continue through Black Friday before finally culminating in Cyber Monday. We’ll be here, covering it all, so check back.

Tech & electronics

Apple AirPods Pro ($159.99, originally $197; walmart.com)

With active noise cancellation to make sure it’s just you and the music, the AirPods Pro, now down to a new all-time low price, have quickly become a favorite for their clear, crisp sound and cool features like Spatial Audio, which tracks your head movements for sound that’s all around you. With the case’s charge power included, you’ll have 24 hours of playtime before having to plug these in again.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm ($109, originally $326.61; walmart.com)

One of the top-rated smartwatches out there, Apple’s Series 3 watch is great for people who want a workout assistant: It tracks everything from HIIT to cycling and running, has stress-management features and is water resistant up to 50 meters for your daily lap swim too.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless On-Ear Headphones With Apple H1 Chip ($99, originally $299.99; walmart.com)

These comfortable (never pinching) headphones block out external noise with the switch of a toggle, meaning you can block out the world and immerse yourself in the music as much (on the subway) or as little (at the office) as you want. Twenty-two hours of listening time gives you a lot of time to run through Adele’s new album too.

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch ($118.99, originally $150; walmart.com)

This feature-packed Fitbit offers a ton of fitness coaching, from heart rate monitoring and sleep scores to run tracking and the perfect playlist (you can download both Spotify and Pandora as well as other apps). Six days of battery life means that you can recharge both it and yourself on your weekly rest day.

Google Nest Hub, 2nd Gen ($49.98, originally $99.98; walmart.com)

This Nest is basically a command center for your home: Lock the doors, summon the family for dinner via their own Nest speakers, set your alarm, see who’s at your door and adjust the thermostat all from this little device.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($149.99, originally $199.99; walmart.com)

Our pick for best earbuds for Android users, these Samsungs are made for wearing rain or shine (they’re IPX7 water-resistant). They also offer ambient noise cancellation for when you want to tune out as well as great clarity for voice calls for when you have to tune in.

Vizio 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar, DTS:X ($69, originally $128; walmart.com)

Get theater-style audio from the comfort of your living room with this Vizio soundbar’s floor-to-ceiling wall of sound. It’s easy to use and get going using the app, or for those less tech-y, the included remote.

TCL 65-Inch Class 6-Series 4K UHD Mini-LED QLED HDR Roku Smart TV ($898, originally $1,299.99; walmart.com)

Our pick for best TV is great for people who want to switch between streaming and gaming, thanks to both Roku OS for easy access to content and connected devices, plus an automatic game mode for super-smooth gameplay.

Samsung 55-inch Class 4K The Frame QLED Smart TV ($997.99, originally $1,397.99; walmart.com)

This TV can blend into your gallery wall by displaying works of art when not in use, and the effect is spot-on. It has a processor that’ll upscale all your media to UHD, and you can customize the bezels (sold separately) to match your decor.

Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones ($249.99, originally $348.99; walmart.com)

Superior sound quality meets easy voice control and wireless connectivity with these Sony headphones, which are our favorite over-ear ones out there. Plus, 30 hours of battery life takes you through many a commute without recharging, too.

Roku Streambar ($79.98, originally $129; walmart.com)

This 4K streaming device turns any TV into ultra-hi-def, and you can use it to stream all your favorite content, including Roku’s own content library. It’s easy to power up too; just plug it into your TV, connect to Wifi and you’re good to go.

Home goods & appliances

iRobot Roomba i1+ Wi-Fi-Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum ($349, originally $579.99; walmart.com)

It’s almost 2022 — none of us need to be cleaning floors. This robot vac gets a very strong 4.7 stars for its ability to suck up dirt and winter grit, self-empty when it’s full and schedule cleans tailored to your living patterns. Its brushes automatically flex to adjust to different floor types too, so you never have to worry about your floors.

Instant Pot 8-Quart 7-in-1 Multicooker ($59, originally $99; walmart.com)

Consider this your holiday kitchen assistant: This Instant Pot lives up to its only slightly hyperbolic name, with the ability to steam, cook rice, pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, warm and even make yogurt. It’s big enough for eight portions, making this model a great pick for families.

Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac ($175, originally $239; walmart.com)

Made for hard floors, this do-it-all vacuum and mop both hoovers and wet-washes floors — with a setting at your fingertips for area rugs too. A two-tank system keeps clean and dirty water separate so cleaning is even less of a chore.

Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ($399.99, originally $499.99; walmart.com)

Get dust and dirt gone with this Dyson Animal, which is made specifically for pet owners and has the most powerful suction of any cord-free vacuum to get every hair and piece of mud up. It has up to 60 minutes of fade-free power for a thorough whole house clean too.

Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak Machine + $30 Digital Content ($139.99, originally $299.99; walmart.com)

Cricut’s machines are immensely popular with crafters, and for good reason: They cut everything from cardstock and vinyl to iron-on patches and cardstock for holiday cards (’tis the season). This bundle includes both the Air 2 Daybreak machine as well as $30 of online content at Cricut.com/daybreak.

Waterpik Sonic Fusion 2.0 ($148.86, originally $169.99; walmart.com)

No one enjoys flossing their teeth, but this Waterpik makes it way easier — dare I say, slightly addictive? Catch it for $20 off over Black Friday.

Ninja Professional Blender 72-Ounce XL Total Crushing Pitcher ($148.86, originally $169.99; walmart.com)

Ninja isn’t lying about the Total Crushing aspect of the blender: Ninjas can chop through anything lightning-fast, even shredding those carrot chunks you’re throwing in the pitcher into a thousand smoothie-ready pieces.

Casper Sleep Dog Bed ($125.10, originally $139.99; walmart.com)

Casper’s got our backs covered (literally), and it’s here for our four-legged friends, too. This super-plush dog bed has memory foam support and special material on top that makes dogs feel like they’re burrowing comfortably into loose earth for ultimate nesting.

Sun Joe SPX2688-MAX Electric Pressure Washer ($89, originally $159; walmart.com)

Tackle deep-cleaning with ease thanks to this powerful pressure washer, which boasts 4.7 stars, 2050 PSI and comes with a trio of nozzles to get any job done.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 9-in-1 Electric Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer with Air Fryer Lid ($99; walmart.com)

Swap out the two lids that come with this Instant Pot multi-purpose cooking machine to get even more out of its capabilities: It’ll both pressure cook and air fry (while using 95% less oil than conventional methods of frying), as well as steam, sous vide, roast, bake, dehydrate and more.

U.S. Flag 1 Roll of 100 USPS Forever First Class Postage Stamps 2018 ($49.99, originally $58; walmart.com)

Never run out of stamps again (well, at least not for a while) and save $8 in the process with this 100-count roll of stamps for just about $50.

SodaStream One Touch Electric Sparkling Water Maker Kit ($99.99, originally $129.98; walmart.com)

This sleek SodaStream gives you all the seltzer you could possibly want at the push of a button, and it saves the planet from many, many plastic bottles along the way.

Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner ($99, originally $123.59; walmart.com)

Leave no trace behind with Bissell’s portable stain cleaner — perfect to have on hand for, say, holiday dinners that involve sauces, red wine and people’s sofas. The little steam cleaner has the power to lift dirt, footprints and stains from stairs, carpets, couches, chairs and more.

Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker ($79, originally $99; walmart.com)

Brew yourself a single cup without wasting a pot or get a round going for the family with this K-Duo coffee maker, now $20 off.

Nespresso by De’Longhi VertuoPlus ($119, originally $159; walmart.com)

Make barista-style espresso in your own kitchen with this Nespresso, which is extremely similar to our pick for best single-serve coffee maker. It can brew up to five different cup sizes as well as different coffee styles from espresso to gran lungo and alto. It also has barcode-reading technology so it can customize the blend to the product, and lets you take it easy first thing in the morning by doing all this with the push of a button.

Refurbished KitchenAid Professional 600 Stand Mixer 6-Quart 10-Speed in Black Matte ($349.99; walmart.com)

This refurbished black KitchenAid Professional 600 model can tackle baking projects with 10 speeds of power and comes in a cool matte black finish that goes with a variety of kitchen styles. The 6-quart bowl can handle up to 13 dozen cookies in one go, making this ideal for pro-level bakers.

Fashion & beauty

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner ($10.98, originally $22; walmart.com)

Our top liquid eyeliner pick thanks to its longevity and un-budge-ability, Stila’s all-day eyeliner lives up to its name. Best of all, it’s waterproof for when the holidays bring those happy-tears moments.

Refurbished Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($329.99, originally $399; walmart.com)

A refurbished Dyson hair dryer is just as good as a new one, especially when you’re saving about $70. It comes with a diffuser and styling nozzle so you can get exactly the look you want with precise temperature control, and it happens to be our upgrade pick for best hair dryer.

Philips Norelco Electric Shaver ($69.97, originally $109.97; walmart.com)

Upgrade your razor before it’s family photo time with this Philips Norelco model, which has 72 self-sharpening blades for continuous close shaves (the good kind), whether you opt for a dry or wet one. It also has a click-on trimmer for facial hair and sideburn trimming.

Orolay Women’s Winter Coat Warm Thickened Puffer Down Jacket ($109.99, originally $259.99; walmart.com)

The Amazon Coat will always be The Amazon Coat, and it’ll always be what we want to wear on snowy winter city days. Now it’s deeply discounted — $150 off, in fact — at Walmart of all places, in beige, olive, black or gray.

Foreo Luna 2 Sonic Face Cleanser ($89.98, originally $139; walmart.com)

Replace your washcloth with this high-tech face cleanser, which uses gentle brushing to clean your skin, no matter the type. It has eight speeds to choose from, and one charge will last you up to 300 cleans.

Toys & games

Hyper Bicycles E-Ride Electric Pedal Assist Commuter Bike ($398, originally $648; walmart.com)

Electric bicycles solve the whole hill problem that deters many would-be cyclists from ever going two-wheeled for their commute or errands — and this one does it in style with a bright turquoise finish. It’s also great for mobility given the motor assist, and it has an undeniably beneficial eco impact too.

Razor Black Label E90 Electric Scooter ($69, originally $98; walmart.com)

This one’s for the kids, not the grown-ups, but it can still cruise at up to 10 miles per hour and gets up to 40 minutes of continuous runtime (or 6.5 miles).

Monopoly ($10, originally $19.82; walmart.com)

Classic Monopoly is currently an exceptionally good buy at half price, and the only time a screen will be involved is when someone inevitably googles the finer nuances of gameplay rules.