Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday.

Ulta’s Black Friday deals are officially underway, and on the virtual shelves, we’ve spotted great deals on products for the changing weather and colder, harsher season ahead — as well as luxurious picks we can’t wait to treat both others and (if we’re being honest) ourselves to this holiday season.

There’s a lot to go through during the holiday sale, so we’ve rounded up some of the best picks, whether you’re after a really good face wash, a hydrating shampoo or a super-moisturizing cream.

Ulta Ursa Major Fantastic Face Wash

This vegan gel foaming cleanser is great for people with combination or oily skin: It contains lemon for natural AHA, white tea for antioxidants and rice seed for smoothing out your skin, resulting in a moisturized, even complexion.

Ulta First Aid Beauty Limited Edition Ultra Repair Cream Pink Grapefruit

First Aid Beauty’s Ultra Repair Cream is the stuff of legend for those of us with dry skin, especially in the winter. This formula gives the classic a twist with the addition of grapefruit for antioxidants and a midwinter citrus kick.

Ulta MAC Mini Lipstick Vault

A dozen minis of your favorite MAC lipstick shades put a splash of color into the holiday season with hues for holiday parties, date nights, picture days and more. You’ll get a variety of finishes too, from retro matte to satin and the brand’s “cremesheen.” It’s a limited edition set though, so don’t wait too long to scoop this one up.

Ulta Batiste Dry Shampoo

Batiste dry shampoo is a makeup bag staple, and it remains one of the best dry shampoos I’ve ever tried. Right now it’s two for one at Ulta, bringing them down to $4.50 each.

Ulta Hempz Original Herbal Body Moisturizer

This lightweight but effective moisturizer gives you all sorts of hydration without that greasy lotion feeling.

Ulta Lime Crime Matte Velvetine Lipstick

Available online only but in a ton of shades, this long-lasting matte-finish lipstick is perfect for dramatic holiday moments and low-key everyday looks with zero bleeding and zero transfer promised. The French vanilla-infused formula is a nice touch, too.

Ulta Pacifica Lash Primer

If you wear mascara every day — and more on the weekends — your lashes can get tired out. Revive them with this lash conditioner: I was skeptical, but after a few days my lashes were softer and looked a little more shiny. The formula is vegan, and it comes in a nice glass bottle, too.

Ulta Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask

It’s like a spa day for your face and on your face, too. Made to soothe and hydrate stressed-out skin, it’s great for post-treatments (like after facials or waxing), sun exposure or anytime your epidermis needs to chill.

Ulta Undone Beauty Water Bronzer

The sheer, buildable, truly watery color is what really works here, whether you want a kiss of summer in the dead of winter or to build on an emerging tan when the warm weather returns.

Ulta Co. by Colgate SuperNova Rechargeable At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit

Colgate’s line of effective, accessible whitening products gets a tech twist with this rechargeable LED tooth whitener. According to the company, it takes just 10 minutes a day for 10 days for up to six shades of whiter teeth.

Ulta NYX Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream

A new lip color can make for a great pick-me-up, and this matte lip cream goes on smoothly and dries quickly for long-lasting, saturated color.

