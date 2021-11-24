Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday.
Ulta’s Black Friday deals are officially underway, and on the virtual shelves, we’ve spotted great deals on products for the changing weather and colder, harsher season ahead — as well as luxurious picks we can’t wait to treat both others and (if we’re being honest) ourselves to this holiday season.
There’s a lot to go through during the holiday sale, so we’ve rounded up some of the best picks, whether you’re after a really good face wash, a hydrating shampoo or a super-moisturizing cream.
Ursa Major Fantastic Face Wash ($15, originally $30; ulta.com)
This vegan gel foaming cleanser is great for people with combination or oily skin: It contains lemon for natural AHA, white tea for antioxidants and rice seed for smoothing out your skin, resulting in a moisturized, even complexion.
First Aid Beauty Limited Edition Ultra Repair Cream Pink Grapefruit ($19, originally $55; ulta.com)
First Aid Beauty’s Ultra Repair Cream is the stuff of legend for those of us with dry skin, especially in the winter. This formula gives the classic a twist with the addition of grapefruit for antioxidants and a midwinter citrus kick.
MAC Mini Lipstick Vault ($55.87, originally $74.50; ulta.com)
A dozen minis of your favorite MAC lipstick shades put a splash of color into the holiday season with hues for holiday parties, date nights, picture days and more. You’ll get a variety of finishes too, from retro matte to satin and the brand’s “cremesheen.” It’s a limited edition set though, so don’t wait too long to scoop this one up.
Batiste Dry Shampoo (2 for $8.99; ulta.com)
Batiste dry shampoo is a makeup bag staple, and it remains one of the best dry shampoos I’ve ever tried. Right now it’s two for one at Ulta, bringing them down to $4.50 each.
Hempz Original Herbal Body Moisturizer ($14.95, originally $23; ulta.com)
This lightweight but effective moisturizer gives you all sorts of hydration without that greasy lotion feeling.
Lime Crime Matte Velvetine Lipstick ($10, originally $20; ulta.com)
Available online only but in a ton of shades, this long-lasting matte-finish lipstick is perfect for dramatic holiday moments and low-key everyday looks with zero bleeding and zero transfer promised. The French vanilla-infused formula is a nice touch, too.
Pacifica Lash Primer ($17, originally $22; ulta.com)
If you wear mascara every day — and more on the weekends — your lashes can get tired out. Revive them with this lash conditioner: I was skeptical, but after a few days my lashes were softer and looked a little more shiny. The formula is vegan, and it comes in a nice glass bottle, too.
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask ($30, originally $55; ulta.com)
It’s like a spa day for your face and on your face, too. Made to soothe and hydrate stressed-out skin, it’s great for post-treatments (like after facials or waxing), sun exposure or anytime your epidermis needs to chill.
Undone Beauty Water Bronzer ($347 originally $10; ulta.com)
The sheer, buildable, truly watery color is what really works here, whether you want a kiss of summer in the dead of winter or to build on an emerging tan when the warm weather returns.
Co. by Colgate SuperNova Rechargeable At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit ($90.30, originally $129.99; ulta.com)
Colgate’s line of effective, accessible whitening products gets a tech twist with this rechargeable LED tooth whitener. According to the company, it takes just 10 minutes a day for 10 days for up to six shades of whiter teeth.
NYX Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream ($4.87, originally $6.50; ulta.com)
A new lip color can make for a great pick-me-up, and this matte lip cream goes on smoothly and dries quickly for long-lasting, saturated color.