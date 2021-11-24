The Oculus Quest 2 isn’t just an excellent virtual reality headset — it’s also one of our favorite gaming platforms overall and doubles as a great way to work up a sweat. If you’ve been wondering what the hype is all about, the Quest 2 is currently available for $50 off, and comes with a free $50 gift card.

Amazon and Best Buy are both offering a free $50 gift card with the purchase of an Oculus Quest 2, though Amazon is going the extra mile and offering $50 off at checkout so long as you check off the coupon box on the store page. Amazon shoppers will also need to use the code OCULUS50 at checkout to get the free credit. The deal lasts through November 29, and applies to both the $299 Quest 2 with 128GB of storage as well as the $399 model with 256GB of free space.

That extra $50 can help you augment your Quest 2 with some useful accessories like extra grips for the headset’s Touch Controllers or a carrying case for taking the goggles on the go. Or you can use it to get a head start on your holiday shopping or buy yourself something completely random. We won’t judge.

Bonus cash aside, the Oculus Quest 2 is simply a great tech purchase for both serious gamers and folks who just want a fun new way to be entertained. This headset is completely wireless and self-contained, so you can use it in pretty much any room and don’t have to set up any pesky sensors or trackers to get started. It has an awesome and diverse game library — you can slash blocks to music in Beat Saber, engage in lightsaber battles in Vader Immortal and experience the scares of Resident Evil 4 in first person, to name just a few highlights. And if you pick up an Oculus Link cable, you can connect the Quest 2 to your PC to play higher-end VR games like Half Life: Alyx and Star Wars: Squadrons.

But the Quest 2 isn’t just a great gateway to virtual reality gaming — it can also help keep you active. Oculus’ headset has a number of excellent fitness apps, such as FitXR and Supernatural, the latter of which I’ve personally been using for close to a year. As someone who typically hates working out, the Quest 2 made me actively enjoy exercising, and even has a built-in app for tracking your burned calories and workout time. And when it’s time to cool down, there are plenty of entertainment apps that will let you have your own personal Netflix theater or experience a roller coaster from the comfort of your couch.

Plus, at a time when the PS5 and Xbox Series X are still very hard to find, the Quest 2 makes for a great alternative if you’re looking to gift someone (or yourself) a gadget that can play a whole lot of great video games. It can also be your gateway to the metaverse, for better or worse. No matter how you plan to use it, we’d recommend this versatile headset to just about anyone — especially at this rare discount.