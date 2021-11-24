Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday.

Nordstrom’s early Black Friday sale kicked off last week and continues on over the weekend — and while the initial deals have already been shopped, the retailer has just added a ton of great new inventory to its markdowns for clothing, beauty and home.

You can find a huge selection of Kiehl’s skin care, cute pairs of Timberland boots, major deals on Zella workout clothes like leggings and tees and plenty of kids’ footwear on sale, as well as discounts on Staub cookware and Casper bedding. Read on for some of our favorite selects from the new additions, then shop the sale at Nordstrom’s site.

Nordstrom Timberland Courmayeur Valley Water Resistant Hiking Boot

Whether you’re on a trail in the urban jungle or on an actual trail-trail, these hiking boots will see you through in style — and keep your feet dry too. They look just as great with jeans and a chunky knit as they do a winter sweater dress.

Nordstrom Zella High Waist Studio Lite Pocket 7/8 Leggings

A customer favorite, these 7/8 leggings are the perfect year-round length, and the moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool and comfy through workout classes and yoga asanas.

Nordstrom Sweaty Betty Essentials Sweatshirt

This is the oversized crewneck sweatshirt you need in your loungewear arsenal: It has a great oversized fit and a hem that hits right below the bum for a leggings-friendly length.

Nordstrom Zella Performance T-Shirt

Equally great for yoga classes or for layering under a jacket for a run, this performance tee gets top marks for its moisture-wicking fabric and anti-chafe design. It’s also on sale in a long-sleeve version for just under $20.

Nordstrom BP 50mm Round Blue Light Filtering Glasses

Designed to block blue light from your screens and devices (which we’re on pretty much all the time), these round wire glasses are made to protect your eyes, reduce fatigue and look good doing it.

Nordstrom Nordstrom Men's 3-Pack Tab Ankle Socks

Whether you choose black or gray, your feet will be grateful to you for swapping out the holey pairs you’ve worn through this year. Nab this three-pack of no-show ankle socks for just $2 per pair.

Nordstrom Ray-Ban 50mm Wayfarer Sunglasses

These iconic shades are 40% off right now, and thanks to the classic lines and tortoiseshell colorway, you can rest assured they look just as dashing in the winter as they do in the summer.

Nordstrom Sorel Kezar Waterproof Chukka Boot

We love rain boots that don’t look like rain boots, and these Sorel chukkas keep your outfit looking pulled together while keeping your feet warm and dry. The grippy sole gets bonus points on slippery wet sidewalks too.

Nordstrom Our Place Serrated Slicing Knife

Glide through crusty loaves of bread and plump tomatoes with this serrated knife from Our Place, makers of the famous Always Pan. The blade is made from German steel, and the wood handle is ergonomically designed for great balance.

Nordstrom Staub 7-Quart Round Enameled Cast Iron Cocotte

Staub’s made-in-France cast-iron enamel cocotte is perfect for braising, roasting, soups and sauces. In an advantage over Le Creuset, the lid is designed for moisture retention, meaning whatever you’re braising stays nice and moist all the way through.

Nordstrom Hawkins New York Papilio Terry Washcloth

A pretty pattern not only livens up a backdrop of plain linens but hides any traces of makeup that might have come off in the (face) wash. Three marled colorways in mustard, terracotta and gray look great with any larger bathroom color scheme too.

Nordstrom Casper Hyperlite Duvet Cover

Made to be breathable, this duvet cover is a win for hot sleepers: It’s woven from super-light Tencel lyocell, which lets air flow while you’re catching your zzz’s.

Nordstrom All-Clad 8-Inch & 10-Inch Brushed Stainless Steel Nonstick Fry Pan Set

All-Clad makes some of the best cookware around — pros swear by it — and right now you can score two incredibly practical frying pan sizes to add to the holiday cooking rotation.

Nordstrom Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream

This winter skin-rescuer-in-a-jar is a rich moisturizer perfect for chilly gusts and dry air. A little goes a long way with this one, so it’ll last you through the cold months to come too.

Nordstrom Mario Badescu Glycolic Foaming Cleanser Set

Keep one in the shower and one as backup in the cupboard for the rest of the season: This two-pack of glycolic foaming cleanser is great for gently dissolving dry, flaky skin that comes with the wind and weather of this time of year.

Nordstrom Jack Black Jack and Carry Set

Found only at Nordstrom, this all-in-one set comes in a great-looking Dopp kit and is stocked with travel essentials: double-duty cedar-and-cardamom body wash and shampoo; SPF 25 lip balm; and, of course, deodorant.

Nordstrom Benefit Hello Happy Air Stick Foundation SPF 20

This stick foundation goes on where you need it and doesn’t where you don’t — and it’s designed to be buildable for the coverage you need. Plus, it includes some sun protection for your skin with SPF 25 in there too.

Nordstrom Kiehl’s Grapefruit Bath & Shower Liquid Body Cleanser

Start the day with a splash of citrus: This gentle cleanser from Kiehl’s uses humectants to keep your skin’s natural moisture in, and the subtle scent will linger gently once you’re toweled off.

Nordstrom Ugg Kids’ Classic II Glitz Bootie

A classic choice — and of the coziest boots for kids out there — these Uggs also happen to feature a cool splash of sparkle on the heel.

Nordstrom Nordstrom Baby Print Bunting

Quilted, super-snuggly fabric, a desert-pink color and a cute floral pattern keep little ones both warm and adorable in the colder months. We love the fold-over mittens too. And did we mention the adorable hood?

Nordstrom Nike Sportswear Kids' Club French Terry Shorts

French terry shorts are comfy for lounging around in the winter, and great for playdates during the spring and summer ahead. Stock up on a pair (or two) while they’re $12.

