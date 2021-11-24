Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday.

Clean up big time this Cyber Week by scoring your dream vacuum at a jaw-dropping price thanks to these online retailers that are offering great deals on this much-needed home appliance. From canister and cordless stick to robot and upright vacuums, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday vacuum deals for you to snag right now.

Canister vacuum deals

Black+Decker Bagless Canister Multi-Cyclonic Vacuum ($140.69, originally $229.99; amazon.com and target.com)

Amazon Black+Decker Bagless Canister Multi-Cyclonic Vacuum

This vacuum features strong, adjustable suction and a washable HEPA filter that will rid your home of captured dirt, dust and pollen. Its cyclonic action design helps prevent clogging and interruption of suction. You’ll save 39% if you grab this great Black+Decker canister vacuum from Amazon or 21% from Target now.

Kenmore BC3005 Pet-Friendly Lightweight Bagged Canister Vacuum ($223.99, originally $279.99; walmart.com)

Walmart Kenmore BC3005 Pet-Friendly Lightweight Bagged Canister Vacuum

At less than 20 pounds, this canister vacuum from Kenmore is lightweight and easy to maneuver thanks to its swivel steering. Its four height adjustments provide optimal airflow and cleaning efficiency for any surface. Scoop up this vacuum now at 20% off.

Corded stick vacuum deals

Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Corded Stick Vacuum ($49.99, originally $39.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Bed Bath and Beyond Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Corded Stick Vacuum

Now available at 20% off, this 3.4-pound bagless Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 corded stick vacuum has a 15-foot-long cord and a lightweight, easily portable design. It features a brushroll that can be turned on and off for carpeted and hard floor surfaces.

Bed Bath and Beyond Shark Apex Uplight Lift-Away Corded Stick Vacuum

Now priced 45% off, the Shark Apex UpLight features DuoClean technology, which is a dual-brushroll system designed to deep-clean carpets and directly engage floors for a polished look. The retractable wheels on this corded stick vacuum allow for easy self-standing storage, and the LED headlights on the vacuum nozzle can help reveal hidden debris around your home.

Cordless stick vacuum deals

Bissell 3079 Featherweight Cordless XRT Stick Vacuum ($134.64, originally $159.64; amazon.com)

Amazon Bissell 3079 Featherweight Cordless XRT Stick Vacuum

This lightweight stick vacuum from Bissell features a 14.4-volt lithium-ion battery that provides up to 25 minutes of run time and charges in just 4.5 hours. It also has a two-way folding handle that breaks down for compact storage. Snatch up this vacuum at 16% off.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum ($399.99, originally $499.99; dyson.com)

Dyson Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum

Powered by the Dyson digital motor V10, this vacuum features strong suction to pick up dust and debris with ease. Its motor, bin and cyclone are aligned, so air is drawn into the cyclone in a straight line. Now $100 off from Dyson, be sure to check this vacuum out before this deal ends.

Dyson Outsize Cordless Stick Vacuum ($599.99, originally $799.99; target.com)

Target Dyson Outsize Cordless Stick Vacuum

This lightweight, cordless and super-efficient Dyson stick vacuum is on sale for an incredible $200 off. This efficient model can automatically optimize its suction and run time based on floor type. Grab it while it’s still 25% off.

Eureka Rapid Clean Cordless Stick Vacuum ($149.99, originally $199; jcpenney.com)

JC Penney Eureka Rapid Clean Cordless Stick Vacuum

This cordless stick vacuum from Eureka is 24% off this week and suitable for all floor types. It can be used as a stick vacuum or a hand vacuum for above-floor cleaning and cleaning the car, or you can attach the hand vacuum directly to the floor nozzle to clean stairs. Its unique design lets it lie completely flat to reach under furniture.

Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum ($169.99, originally $249.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Bed Bath and Beyond Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum

This 7.5-pound Shark Pet cordless stick vacuum is suitable for use on hard floor surfaces as well as carpet (low, medium and high pile), comes with a removable handheld vacuum and operates for up to 40 minutes in Standard mode via one included Lithium 123 battery. Best of all, you can buy it at 32% off this week.

Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Stick Vacuum ($194.90, originally $259.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Stick Vacuum

Save 25% this week when you buy this Tineco cordless stick vacuum. It can effectively remove pet hair from hard floors and carpets, and can run up to 40 minutes at a time. Its lightweight body is easy to lift up to clean high places and its washable HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles.

Robot vacuum deals

Anker Eufy 25C Wi-Fi-Connected Robot Vacuum ($129, originally $149; walmart.com)

Walmart Anker Eufy 25C Wi-Fi-Connected Robot Vacuum

Now $20 off, this robot vacuum works with Wi-Fi and voice control to get your pet hairs and other dirt up from your floors quickly and easily.

iLife V3S Pro Robot Vacuum ($111.99, originally $159.99; amazon.com)

Amazon iLife V3S Pro Robot Vacuum

Save 30% on the iLife V3S Pro robot vacuum from Amazon this week. It uses a suction tube like a traditional vacuum cleaner rather than roller brushes, picking up pet hair without any clogging. It’s so good at this feat, in fact, that this vacuum was named the best robot vacuum for pet hair in our testing.

iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum ($520, originally $699.99; amazon.com)

Amazon iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum

The iRobot Roomba robot vacuum uses Smart Mapping to know your kitchen, your living room and everywhere in between, so you can tell it where it should clean and when. With Keep Out Zones, your robot vacuum also knows to avoid sensitive areas like pet bowls or play areas. Consider grabbing this unit while it’s still 26% off.

Shark Ion Robot Vacuum ($179.99, originally $579; jcpenney.com)

JC Penney Shark Ion Robot Vacuum

Save an incredible 69% off this robot vacuum when you buy it from JCPenney. Control and schedule your floors’ cleaning from anywhere with the Shark Clean app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. This robot vacuum’s Auto-Sense Navigation feature helps it avoid obstacles and ledges. With ultra-powerful suction on floors and carpets and a multi-surface brushroll, this robot vacuum is ideal for homes with pets.

Bed Bath and Beyond Shark IQ XL Robot Vacuum

Already named the best value self-emptying robot vacuum in our testing, the Shark IQ XL robot vacuum is now 33% off this week. Save $200 on your purchase of this vacuum with its convenient self-emptying base and “IQ Navigation” technology that maps your entire home for complete, efficient cleanings. You can also schedule specific areas for cleaning with the SharkClean app or via voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Upright vacuum deals

Bissell 2252 CleanView Swivel Bagless Upright Vacuum ($106.44, originally $118.44; amazon.com)

Amazon Bissell 2252 Cleanview Swivel Bagless Upright Vacuum

Save 10% right now on this Bissell upright vacuum. Along with a 6-foot-long hose, this vacuum features swivel steering so you can easily maneuver around a large room’s furniture and other obstacles. You can also remove loads of pet hair with its specialized pet tools and a large dirt bin that’s easy to empty.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Lift-Off Upright Vacuum ($339, originally $350.19; bissell.com)

Bissell Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Lift-Off Upright Vacuum

Named best upright vacuum for pet hair in our testing, the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Lift-Off is an upright vacuum that is now on sale this week at Bissell. Its standout feature is its Pet Turboeraser tool, which has a spinning brush head with bristles that easily pull pet hair off upholstery and stairs. Its Tangle-Free Brush Roll also eliminates that often-annoying hair wrapping that can happen while using other vacuums.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum ($119.99, originally $259; jcpenney.com)

JCPenney Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum

Save 53% when you buy this upright vacuum model from JCPenney this week. Portable and versatile at 13.7 pounds, it also features a “Lift-Away” button so you can lift the canister away and clean areas that are hard to reach. Its dust cup capacity is 2.4 dry quarts and its HEPA filter helps trap 99.9% of dust and allergens inside the vacuum.

Shark NV42 Navigator Deluxe Upright Vacuum ($159.99, originally $190.99; overstock.com)

Overstock Shark NV42 Navigator Deluxe Upright Vacuum

This week, you’ll save $31 when you buy this Shark upright vacuum from Overstock. Ideal for carpets and hard floors alike, this upright vacuum includes an extra-large dust cup with a flip-open lid for mess-free, fast emptying.

Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum ($149.99, originally $319; jcpenney.com)

JC Penney Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

Save a whopping 53% on this lightweight Shark upright vacuum from JCPenney. Featuring a detachable canister, LED lights and advanced swivel steering, this vacuum can clean your entire home with its extra-large-capacity dust cup, HEPA filter and premium pet brush. It was also named best upright vacuum in our testing.

Wet/dry vacuum deals

Ridgid 12-Gallon NXT Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum ($74.97, originally $89.97; homedepot.com)

Home Depot Ridgid 12-Gallon NXT Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum

Save $15 this week when you buy this Ridgid wet/dry vacuum. This vacuum features a patented Qwik Lock Filter that makes installing or removing the filter quick and easy. The vacuum also features a wet nozzle with a built-in drain to make cleaning up spills hassle-free.