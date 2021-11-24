Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday.

Black Friday deals at pet supply retailers mean including cuddly companions in on the holiday fun. Whether you’re lavishing your own furry friend with gifts this season, or shopping for the pet parents on your list, there are plenty of enticing discounts on offer.

Take advantage of these sales now, and reap the priceless rewards of canine and feline gratitude later.

Right now at Chewy you can find impressive Cyber deals for any furry friend on your list, including up to 40% off on dog and cat furniture, 50% off apparel, 30% off cat toys and litter, 50% off dog toys and more.

Frisco Outdoor Nylon Reflective Comfort Padded Dog Leash (starting at $8.89; chewy.com)

Chewy Frisco Outdoor Nylon Reflective Comfort Padded Dog Leash

With dual handles, inside padding and reflective tape along down the entire leash, this is a steal at 50% off.

Sherpa Ultimate on Wheels Dog & Cat Carrier Bag ($77.42, originally $152.05; chewy.com)

Chewy Sherpa Ultimate on Wheels Dog & Cat Carrier Bag

Make every outing with your pet feel like a mini parade.

Frisco Extra Tall Auto-Close Pet Gate ($33.01, originally $41.26; chewy.com)

Chewy Frisco Extra Tall Auto-Close Pet Gate

Whether you’re new to doggy parenthood or a seasoned veteran, a good gate is a must-have.

Frisco 72-in Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo ($59.68, originally $74.60; chewy.com)

Chewy Frisco 72-in Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo

Does your cat deserve this 6-foot cat tree? Yes. Yes they do.

Frisco Sherpa Cube Pillow Cat & Dog Bed ($28.10, originally $34.99; chewy.com)

Chewy Frisco Sherpa Cube Pillow Cat & Dog Bed

This cushy throne will allow your canine or feline a prime seat at any holiday gathering.

Frisco Bones Nonskid Ceramic Dog & Cat Bowl ($5.25, originally $7.05; chewy.com)

Chewy Frisco Bones Nonskid Ceramic Dog & Cat Bowl

Mealtime is the most important time. Serve grub in style with this two-tone bowl that won’t slip, and could almost double as decor.

Nylabone DuraChew Barbell Peanut Butter-Flavored Dog Chew Toy ($6.92, originally $10.49; chewy.com)

Chewy Nylabone DuraChew Barbell Peanut Butter-Flavored Dog Chew Toy

This peanut butter-flavored chew toy is vet recommended, allergen-free and helps clean your pup’s teeth as they munch.

K&H Pet Products EZ Mount Cat Window Perch ($20.62, originally $43.99; chewy.com)

Chewy K&H Pet Products EZ Mount Cat Window Perch

Give your kitty the view they deserve with this perch that can hold up to 50 pounds.

K&H Pet Products Self-Warming Bolster Pet Bed in Gray/Black ($36.95, originally $51.99; chewy.com)

Chewy K&H Pet Products Self-Warming Bolster Pet Bed in Gray/Black

Cozying up in winter is universal. This bed has a layer of insulation that absorbs body heat, a well suited nook for a cat or smaller pup.

Petco is already running Black Friday deals, including up to 50% off a range of products through Dec. 4, including beds, toys, grooming supplies and more. The retailer is also offering 25% off online purchases of more than $50.

Merry Makings Check Me Out Black Buffalo Check Pet Bed, Throw & Toy Gift Set ($15, originally $29.99; petco.com)

Petco Merry Makings Check Me Out Black Buffalo Check Pet Bed, Throw & Toy Gift Set

While technically a holiday style, this black buffalo-check design would look handsome year round (much like your cuddly companion). The set also includes a throw and chew toy, for an overall great deal.

Bark Sweaty Yeti Dog Toy ($10.49, originally $13.99; petco.com)

Petco Bark Sweaty Yeti Dog Toy

Is this yeti chew toy a little bit spooky? Yes. Will your dog likely derive hours of entertainment from it? Also, yes.

Burt’s Bees Care Plus+ Hydrating Coconut Oil Dog Shampoo ($8.79, originally $16.99; petco.com)

Petco Burt’s Bees Care Plus+ Hydrating Coconut Oil Dog Shampoo

This hydrating shampoo from Burt’s Bees is buy one, get one 50% off, which is worth stocking up the cabinet for those at-home lathers.

Merry Makings Paw Buffalo Check Stocking for Pets ($6.50, originally $12.99; petco.com)

Petco Merry Makings Paw Buffalo Check Stocking for Pets

Don’t leave your furry best friend out of the gift-giving. This paw stocking will hold treats just for them, and rings up at half price.

Merry Makings Nice to Eat You Apple Cinnamon-Flavored Dog Cookie ($5.99; petco.com)

Petco Merry Makings Nice to Eat You Apple Cinnamon-Flavored Dog Cookie

Just the stocking stuffer your pooch deserves, at buy one, get one free. (There is also a “naughty” version of this cookie, but we all know all dogs are good dogs.)

EveryYay Lookout Loft 3-Level Cat Tree with Condo ($97.49, originally $129.99; petco.com)

Petco EveryYay Lookout Loft 3-Level Cat Tree with Condo

This three-story condo for your cat has multiple textures for scratching, including carpet and fleece, an inviting little lair, and sky-high roost. You may want to move in yourself, but you know how territorial kitties can be.

Barkbox

Black Friday shoppers who sign up for a 6 or 12-month BarkBox subscription will get their first box for $5. Boxes usually start at $23 per month, and include two toys, two bags of all-natural treats, and a chew made in the US.

In addition to early sales happening now, PetSmart Black Friday deals run from Nov. 25 through Nov. 26, and include up to 50% off all sweaters and coats, toys, special holiday items and more.

PetSafe ScoopFree Self-Cleaning Litter Box ($99.99, originally $154.99; petsmart.com)

Petsmart PetSafe ScoopFree Self-Cleaning Litter Box

Make cleaning up after your cat a thing of the past, with this box that both scoops away and replaces litter on its own for weeks at a time. At more than $50 off, this is a steep discount with some handy future benefits. (Or, hands-free rather.)

Sherpa Original Deluxe Pet Carrier ($39.99, originally $83.99; petsmart.com)

Petsmart Sherpa Original Deluxe Pet Carrier

With holiday travel season now upon us, it could be smart to snag this pet carrier, which is more than half off.

Top Paw Black Plaid Pillow Dog Bed ($19.99, originally $39.99; petsmart.com)

Petsmart Top Paw Black Plaid Pillow Dog Bed

A classic dog bed like this one will make your pup so happy this holiday season.

Top Paw White Tipped Pouf Dog Bed ($19.99, originally $29.99; petsmart.com)

Petsmart Top Paw White Tipped Pouf Dog Bed

Want something fluffier for your dog (or cat)? This fuzzy pouf will definitely do.