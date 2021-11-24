We all have that not-especially-fun list of household necessities to buy: batteries, replacement toothbrush aids, tea lights, pest control, toilet paper…you know what we mean. As un-thrilling as they may perhaps be to make a trip to the store for, these household essentials are at some of their lowest prices of the year for Black Friday, making it easy to shop online and get the list taken care of in way less time. (And if it’s annoying to spend money on boring but necessary things, at least this way you spend less.)

We’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday deals on household products, including eco-friendly swaps for disposable items, go-to skincare like Cetaphil and Olay, as well as must-haves like a first-aid kit and Keurig K-Cup pods. Read on for our picks below.

Cetaphil Advanced Relief Cream with Shea Butter ($12.74, originally $16.99; walgreens.com)

Soothe itchy, dry arms, legs and everywhere else this winter with this intensive cream, which might just be the key to happier, more hydrated skin. Use the code TAKE25 to save 25% at checkout and to get the price reflected here.

Philips Sonicare for Kids 3+ Genuine Replacement Toothbrush Heads ($12.95 originally $21.99; amazon.com)

If your little ones use Sonicare to brush their teeth, keep a stock of replacement heads on hand with almost 40% off these Philips Sonicare-brand ones on Amazon.

Stasher Platinum Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag, Clear ($16.50, originally $21.99; amazon.com)

Replace your disposable plastic bags with this reusable silicone one that can be thrown in the dishwasher, used in the microwave, and even cajoled into a sous-vide adventure. The half-gallon size of 64 ounces is great for storing everything from vegetable scraps for stock to leftover holiday snacks.

Bestway Tritech Air Mattress Queen 22-inch with Built-in AC Pump and Antimicrobial Coating ($39.99, originally $69.97; walmart.com)

Upgrade your holiday guests from the sofa to an air mattress with this great deal on a 4.9-star-rated air mattress (and you know people are going to be tough when it comes to reviewing a night’s sleep). It’s a queen-size—so big enough for two—and has an electric built-in pump that inflates it in five minutes.

Hand Sanitizer Wipes ($14.99, originally $149.99; staples.com)

At a cool 90% off, this motherload of hand sanitizer wipes includes 2,400 of them to clean hands—and they come in packages sized perfectly for cars, purses, and drawers. At this price, consider picking up (or going in on) one for the workplace or school, too.

Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector ($13.04, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

If you’ve been thinking about getting or upgrading a carbon monoxide detector, now’s a great time: You’ll save almost 60% off this well-rated Kidde detector on Amazon.

Tweezerman Winter Frost Micro Mini Tweezer Set ($8.98, originally $15.99; walmart.com)

Every time I lose a pair of my Tweezermans and buy a cheap pair to replace them, I get angry at myself for wasting money twice: first losing them, then by getting something that’s terrible because nothing is as good as Tweezermans. You don’t have to make my mistake when this set of very cool holographic Tweezerman tweezers are half off—the only one would be not adding them to your cart. Also in holographic sparkles!

Costway Semitransparent Office Rolling Cart 12 Storage Drawer Studio Organizer Bins Scrapbook Paper ($78.99, originally $139.99; target.com)

Give all the arts and crafts, toys, and learning supplies you purchased over the pandemic a tidy home with this dozen-drawered rolling cart. Easy to maneuver and adaptable for a variety of purposes, this cart goes wherever it’s needed while keeping everything in its place.

Olay Regenerist Night Recovery Cream Face Moisturizer Fragrance-Free ($23.99, originally $31.99; walgreens.com)

Olay’s Regenerist line is rightly praised for its efficacy, and one of its most famous moisturizers, the Night Recovery Cream in an unscented formula, is made with niacinamide to reduce fine lines and plump skin.

Barista Prima® Coffee Keurig K-Cup Pods Collection (starting at $4.98 originally starting at $12.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Stock up on Keurig pods ahead of holiday guests and entertaining with this great deal on Keurig pods. This variety pack comes with four blends—house, Italian, French, and Colombia—for whatever style of caffeination you want to kick your day off with.

Up to 49% off Duracell Optimum Batteries (starting at $11.19, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Load up on two of the most-used battery sizes—AA and AAA—while they’re less annoyingly expensive. Eighteen-packs of AAs are 44% off and 28-packs of AAAs are 25% off on Amazon right now.

Sterilite 70 Quart Ultra Storage Container Box (12 Pack) ($110.99, originally $139.99; target.com)

Tackle a closet at a time this holiday season, go in with roommates on a set, or get the basement organized with this set of large and smaller lidded containers. Sterilite tubs are durable, so these should last for a few moves to come.

All Health Flexible Fabric Adhesive Bandages ($7.45, originally $9.31; amazon.com)

This 200-count pack of bandages should be enough to get through a holiday season’s worth of ouches and ows, whether they’re meal prep- or backyard soccer-induced.

Up to 20% off Diapers from Mama Bear (starting at $18.39, originally $22.99; amazon.com)

A baby goes through diapers truly amazingly fast, so stock up while they’re on sale (and scout around for subscribe-and-save bonuses if you’re a Prime member, too).