Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday.

It’s not quite Black Friday yet, but many of the deals are already here. For those who prefer to be proactive about Black Friday shopping, we’ve rounded up a comprehensive list of the best early sales out there.

To optimize your shopping strategy, we’ve listed brands and retailers alphabetically and grouped all the sales by category. Don’t forget to check back often; we’ll be updating this post in the days leading up to Friday so you can snag the best prices on whatever you need before the big day.

Major retailers

CNN Underscored Cyber Week 2021

• Amazon: Black Friday deals have arrived at Amazon, with savings on everything from top electronics and small kitchen appliances to loungewear and other cozy holiday must-haves.

• Bed Bath & Beyond: Snag deals on home goods, decor, appliances and more.

• Best Buy: Select Black Friday deals on all the tech and appliances you need are available now.

• EBay: Tech, apparel and more is on sale at eBay for Black Friday this year.

• Etsy: Participating sellers will be offering discounts up to 60% off a variety of home goods, clothes, shoes, accessories, toys, art, craft supplies and so much more.

• The Home Depot: Save big on appliances, holiday decor and other home improvement needs.

• Kohl’s: There are thousands of deals in-store and online all week long leading up to Black Friday, including 15% off and $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent on all purchases.

• Lowe’s: The Season of Savings Event is on, with tons of deals on holiday decor, home goods, tools and everything else your house might need.

• Macy’s: Thousands of apparel and home items are marked down for Black Friday.

• Nordstrom: More than a thousand styles from top designers are seriously discounted, with deals on accessories, beauty and more.

• Overstock: Find furniture, decor and more for every room in your home up to 70% off.

• Target: Snag major savings across product categories from fashion and style to home goods, tech, toys and more.

• Walmart: After launching a slew of pre-Black Friday sales, Walmart’s finishing off Cyber Week with some major savings across product categories like tech, home, apparel and more.

• Wayfair: Get anything you need to transform your home for the holidays with deals on kitchenware, furniture, decor and so much more up to 80% off.

• Woot!: Woot! is offering massive discounts on a variety of product categories, including tech, home, tools and more with new deals launching each day, so be sure to check back regularly as new items go on sale.

Home & health

CNN Underscored Cyber Week 2021

• 23andMe: Get the 23andMe kit for $99 and one year prepaid membership for $9.99. You can also snag a Health + Ancestry kit for $99, or $79 when you buy two.

• Aerogarden: Start growing your at-home garden without a fuss now that Aerogarden is offering 20% off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY20.

• Albany Park: Buy more and save more at Albany Park, with 10% off all orders and up to 15% off when you spend $2,790 or more.

• Allform: Take 20% off everything sitewide with the code BFSALE20.

• AllModern: Get up to 25% off sofas, area rugs, beds, dressers and more.

• Allswell: Get bedding, mattresses and more for 25% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY.

• Amerisleep: Upgrade your bedroom with $300 off any mattress, plus two free pillows with promo code AS300. You can also get 30% off adjustable bed bundles, no promo code needed.

• Apt2B: Get 20% off sitewide, 25% off when you spend $3,499 or more and 30% off when you spend $4,999 or more.

• Arhaus: Get up to 40% off select furniture and decor, like the Snugg Chair, the Amelie Floor Mirror and more.

• Atlas Coffee Club: Get up to $55 off gifts, and get your first 12 ounce bag of premium single-origin coffee free with any subscription.

• Avocado Green Mattress: Save ​​up to $300 on select mattresses and up to $50 on bed frames.

• Awara: Get $200 off the Luxury Hybrid or Premier Latex mattress, plus a free Tranquility Bundle.

• Away: Away luggage, bags and travel essentials are up to 40% off including, with finds like the Bigger Carry-On, the Carry-On with Front Pocket, the Medium, the Longitude and Latitude Totes and the Everywhere Bag all on sale.

• Baggu: Get 20% off all collections, sitewide.

• Bass Pro Shops: Snag up to 50% off through Nov. 28.

• Beautyrest: Save up to $300 on Beautyrest mattresses like the Black, Black Hybrid and many more.

• BioBidet: Save big on bidet seats, attachments, air purifiers and more.

• Birch: Get $400 off a Birch Mattress, plus two free Eco-Rest Pillows with the code BFSALE400.

• Birthdate Co.: Buy more and save more on custom astrology gifts. Spend under $49.99 and get 25% off; spend $350 or over and get 40% off.

• BlendJet: Buy more and save more at BlendJet, with 15% off one item, 20% off two items and 25% off three or more items.

• Blue Bottle Coffee: Get 15% off sitewide on a variety of brews and more.

• Bokksu: Get 30% off your first box of Japanese goodies with the code BF2021.

• Boll & Branch: Get 25% off on orders of $200 or more with the code CYBERWEEK.

• Brava: Snag $300 of Brava packages like the Starter Set and more.

• Branch Furniture: Get up to 10% off, plus free shipping when you use the code BFCM. The brand will also plant a tree with every order.

• Brooklinen: Get 20% off sitewide on bestselling sheets, bath accessories, loungewear and more.

• Burrow: Use the code BF21 to get up to $750 off orders of $5,000+, plus free shipping.

• Calpak: The modern travel brand is offering 25% off sitewide on luggage, bags and more.

• Canopy: Get 15% off on gift sets, plus a free aroma kit with any humidifier or diffuser purchase when you use the code CNN.

• Caraway: Save on the very instagrammable cookware and get 10% off when you spend $95, 15% off when you spend $395 and 20% off when you spend $525 or more.

• CB2: Snag more than 2,500 products on sale for up to 30% off, including furniture, decor and more.

• Chewy: Get up to 50% off at Chewy, and save on supplies for all types of pets.

• Cocoon by Sealy: Get 35% off, plus free pillows and sheets.

• Coravin: Different models of wine accessories are now 25% off now through Cyber Monday.

• Corkcicle: Get 20% off sitewide on a variety of drinkware, coolers, bags, barware and more.

• Crane & Canopy: Get 20% off luxury bedding, sheets and decor with the code CHEER20.

• Crate & Barrel: Get savings on the ultimate kitchen gifts and up to 60% off clearance.

• Cratejoy: Get 25% off sitewide with the code BLACKFRIDAY21.

• Cricut: Materials and accessories are now 50% off.

• Dyson: Save big on bestsellers from Dyson like $100 off the V10 Animal stick vacuum, $50 off the V8 Absolute stick vacuum, $100 off the Pure Humidify + Cool and a free gift with the purchase of an Airwrap. Also, anyone who has purchased a Dyson and registered their product will receive a coupon code for 20% off any Dyson product.

• Echelon Fitness: Get 25% off all equipment with a monthly subscription plus 25% off accessories.

• Eight Sleep: Get $500 of the Pod Pro, $200 off the Pod Pro Cover.

• Erin Condren: Get 30% off everything, including planners, accessories, stickers and more.

• FlexiSpot: Get up to 60% off standing desks and ergonomic office furniture.

• Floyd: Floyd’s beautifully designed sustainable furniture is up to $200 off with the code BFCM2.

• Gravity Blankets: In need of some new bedding? Snag 40% off mattresses, 30% off blankets, robes, masks and more.

• Godiva: Get 20% off a variety of delicious chocolates with the code CYBER.

• Hedley & Bennett: Get 20% off sitewide, or 30% off orders of $150 or more.

• Helix: Buy more and save more with up to $200 off your purchase, plus two free Dream Pillows with the code BFSALE200.

• HelloFresh: Get 14 free meals, plus three surprise gifts and free shipping.

• Homesick: Buy more and save more with 15% off orders over $30, 25% off orders over $65 and 35% off orders over $100.

• Houzz: Snag up to 80% off furniture, bathroom fixtures, decor and more.

• iRobot: Save up to $500 on a variety of high-performing robot vacuums, mops and more.

• Joybird: Take 35% off the brand’s modern and stylish furniture and all other items sitewide.

• Just Fred: Show your pooch some love with up to 40% products with new Just Because Bundles.

• Kaiyo: Revamp your entire home with 15% off on orders of $2,500 or more when you use the code RECLAIM.

• Kirklands: Snag deals on holiday decor like 40% off Christmas trees, 25% off wreaths and garlands and 30% off stockings.

• KitchenAid: Get up to $80 off select stand mixers, up to 25% off select countertop appliances and select stand mixer attachments and $110 KitchenAid Artisan Series stand mixers.

• Keurig: Get 25% off sitewide with the code TIMETOSAVE21.

• La-Z-Boy: Get 30% off some seriously comfortable couches, chairs and so much more.

• Leesa: Get up to $500 off mattresses with two free down alternative pillows included, and 20% off bundle purchases.

• Lodge Cast Iron: Buy more and save more with up to $75 off when you spend $250 or more and use the code TISTHESEASONING.

• Loftie: Snag a Loftie clock for 25% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY.

• Lucy and Co.: Don’t forget your pup! Use codes HOLIDAY15, HOLIDAY20 or HOLIDAY25 to receive up to 25% off of your purchase.

• MagicLinen: Upgrade your bedsheets and other linens with 20% off sitewide.

• Mattress Firm: Get up to 50% off mattresses, bedding and more, plus daily doorbusters.

• Minted: Holiday cards, gifts and fine art are 15% off, but when you spend $150 or more, you can get 20% off with the code BF2021. Wedding save the dates are also 25% off with the code BFWED.

• Mirror: The best promo of the year is here! Get $500 off, plus free shipping with the code BFCM21.

• Misen: Treat your kitchen to something new with 25% off sitewide.

• My Sheets Rock: Get 20% off premium bamboo sheets with the code EPIC.

• Ninja: Get up to $150 off select Ninja home products, plus free gifts with select products and 15% off sitewide.

• NutriBullet: Get yourself a new smoothie blender or any accessory you need with 25% off sitewide when you use the code CNNBF25.

• Onsen: Take 30% off sitewide on incredibly popular waffle knit towels and accessories.

• Ooni: Ready to finally get that pizza oven? Snag 20% off sitewide on ovens and accessories now.

• Our Place: Get the Perfect Pot for just $125.

• Parachute: Bedding, mattresses, bath accessories, loungewear and more are 20% off.

• Paravel: Save 20% off on a variety of travel accessory bundles.

• Peet’s Coffee: Get yourself a nice cup of joe with 20% off sitewide at Peet’s with the code CYBERWEEK.

• Peloton: Upgrade your indoor workout with a Peloton Bike, down to $1,495, plus $150 off accessories and free delivery. Order a Peloton Bike+ and get $350 off accessories, plus free delivery. Order a Peloton Tread and get $250 off accessories, plus free delivery.

• Petco: Save $30 when you spend $100, save up to 50% on dog food and buy one, get one free on holiday collection toys and treats.

• Quip: Treat your teeth with $10 off a purchase of $50 and up to $75 off a purchase of $200 or more.

• Raymour & Flanigan: Get 10% off everything or 15% off orders over $3,000.

• Rifle Paper Co.: Save on adorable prints featured on planners, decor and more with 30% off when you use the code HOLIDAY30.

• Riley Home: Get 20% off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY21.

• Rugs.com: Find stylish accent rugs and more for up to 80% off.

• Rugs USA: Get up to 75% off select rugs, plus free two day shipping on your order.

• Saatchi Art: Get 15% off originals of $1,500 or more with the code HOLIDAY15 and 10% off originals of $500 or more with the code HOLIDAY10.

• Samsonite: Get an additional 30% off sitewide with the code EXTRA30.

• Serta: Get a free Serta foundation, plus a free Serta Classic Bedding Bundle, when you purchase any iComfort Mattress. Spend $999 on any other Serta Mattress and get a free Serta Classic Bedding Bundle.

• Shark: Get 15% off sitewide, plus up to $200 off Black Friday exclusives and free gifts on select products.

• Shutterfly: Get up to 50% off on photo books, glossy and matte prints, wall art and more.

• Simmons: Get better shut-eye with 20% off sitewide at Simmons.

• SmileDirectClub: Get a $12 impression kit (free after rebate) and get a free Premium teeth whitening kit once you complete and return your impressions with the code 12BLACKFRIDAY21.

• Simplehuman: Get up to 30% off home essentials like sensor pumps, steel frame dish racks and more.

• Society6: Give your home a face-lift with up to 50% off decor finds.

• Solo Stove: Get up to 40% off fire pit bundles and accessories as well as up to 35% off individual fire pits and cooking systems. Camping stoves are buy one, get one free.

• SoulCycle: Take $600 off the cult-favorite bike, bringing the cost down to $1,900 with the code HOLIDAY2021.

• Stasher: Get rid of single-use plastics with 25% off sitewide Stasher reusable bags and bundles.

• Super Coffee: Snag savings on quality java and get 20% off when you spend $75 or 30% off when you spend $125, plus free shipping.

• S’well: Treat yourself to a new insulated water bottle and more with 25% off sitewide.

• Tempur-Pedic: Get 40% off the Tempur-Essential mattress and 30% off the Tempur-Cloud mattress.

• The Container Store: Shop limited-time savings, like 40% off clearance, 20% off Oxo Brew Coffee Makers, 25% off Elsa Closet in a Box and more.

• Therabody: Get $200 off the Theragun Pro, $100 off the Elite, $50 off the Prime and $25 off Mini. You’ll also find deals on the Wave and Recovery series.

• Tuft + Paw: The bestselling Cover Litterbox will be $50 off while supplies last.

• Umamicart: The Asian grocer is offering $10 off orders of $59 with the code UMAMI10 and $20 off orders of $99 or more with the code UMAMI20.

• Vaya: Get yourself a new mattress for $300 off, plus a free pillow with the code VAYA300.

• Vitamix: Get up to $125 off a range of blenders, including the Legacy Series, Ascent Series and more.

• West Elm: Get up to 70% off in-stock, ready-to-ship items like furniture, rugs, decor and more.

• Zinus: Get up to 40% off the Cooling Comfort Plus Memory Foam mattress and up to 50% off the Pressure Relief Olive Oil Memory Foam iCoil Hybrid mattress.

• Zoma: All mattresses at Zoma are $150 off any mattress, and you’ll get two free pillows with the code WIN150. Pillows are also buy one, get one 50% off with the code BOGO50.

Fashion & beauty

CNN Underscored Cyber Week 2021

• Adidas: Get up to 50% off styles for men, women and kids.

• Aeropostale: Get between 60 to 70% off on apparel, accessories and more.

• Alo Yoga: Get 20% off sitewide on a variety of athleisure finds and more.

• Anne Klein: Get 30% off sitewide when you spend $150 or more.

• Ann Taylor: Get 50% off your purchase with the code FRIDAY50 through Nov. 27.

• Athleta: Get up to 60% off sale items.

• Aurate: Get the brand’s beautifully crafted jewelry for 25% off with the code STOCKED.

• Backcountry: Get up to 60% off on gear and more now, plus 20% off one full-priced item.

• Banana Republic: Get 40% off your purchase through Nov. 27.

• Bandier: Get some new athleisure and gear for 30% off.

• BareMinerals: Get 25% off sitewide, a gift with a $75 purchase and 2x points.

• BaubleBar: Snag 30% off sitewide when you use the code BB30. There’s also a variety of doorbusters happening until Nov. 30.

• Benefit Cosmetics: Get 30% off all items online, plus free shipping.

• BHLDN: Get 30% off sale items plus free shipping on your order.

• Birchbox: Get 20% off sitewide on beauty finds, holiday kits and more.

• Birdies: Get the whole cozy line for 25% off, including Robin Faux Fur and The Lark.

• Birdy Grey: Need a bridesmaids dress? Get them now for up to 75% off sitewide.

• Bonobos: Get 30% off sitewide during the brand’s Black Friday sale.

• Carbon38: The brand’s extremely fashionable athleisure, apparel and more is 30% off with the code ENJOY30.

• Carhartt: Take $10 off limited-edition hoodies for men and women, and get 25% off other apparel and accessories like boots, base layers, gloves and more.

• Carter’s: The entire selection of baby’s and kid’s clothing is 50 to 60% off.

• Champion: Get 20% off when you spend $100, 25% off when you spend $150, and 30% off when you spend $200 or more on select styles.

• Chinese Laundry: Snag 30% off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY.

• Cider: Take 50% off sitewide and get a free gift with orders over $200.

• Clarks: Get 40% off your entire purchase with the code CYBER.

• Coach: Get 40% off Beat Bags, plus 25% off select styles with the code THANKS25.

• ColourPop: Get 30% off sitewide on bestselling makeup and up to 50% off collabs.

• Columbia: Get 50% off door busters, 25% off almost everything else a $20 promo card when you spend $100.

• Crocs: Get up to 50% off on select styles.

• Dagne Dover: Get 20% off sitewide, including backpacks, totes and more with the code HOLIDAZE.

• Dermstore: Save up to 30% on over 200 popular skin care brands with the code BLACK, plus earn 2x Dermstore Rewards points on select top brands.

• Draper James: Clothing, accessories, home goods and more are 30% off.

• DryBar: Get 20% off sitewide, free shipping, free samples and up to 40% off special sets.

• Eddie Bauer: Get 50% off your purchase for a limited time.

• E.l.f Cosmetics: Loyalty members get 40% off orders of $30 or more and all other customers can snag 25% off when you spend $30 or more.

• Enso Rings: Get 30% off stylish silicone accessories.

• Express: All denim and select sweaters are as low as $35, with winter accessories starting at $5.

• EyeBuyDirect: Buy one pair of glasses, get one free, plus get 25% off sitewide.

• Faherty: Spend $200 and receive a free Merino beanie and spend $500 and receive a free Adirondakc blanket.

• Felix Gray: Get 15% off sitewide with the code EVERYTHING15.

• First Aid Beauty: Get two 14-ounce Ultra Repair Creams for $70.

• Francis Valentine: The lifestyle brand is offering 30% off select items.

• Frye: Get up to 50% off select styles of boots, sneakers and more.

• Gap: Get 40% off everything, plus 50% off really big deals.

• GlassesUSA: Get 30% off Ray-Ban, Oakley and Persol frames for eyeglasses and sunglasses with basic Rx lenses and free shipping with the code OKRAY30.

• Girlfriend Collective: Save on cozy leggings, athleisure and more with 30% off sitewide.

• Halara: Buy three items for $29.85 and six items for $59.70, with styles starting at $9.95.

• Hanky Panky: Refresh that underwear drawer with over 300 styles on sale starting at $14.99.

• Herbivore: Take 25% off sitewide on serums, oils and more, excluding sets.

• Hudson: Take 30% off sitewide with the code BF2021.

• Indie Lee: Get 25% off everything with the code GIVETHEGLOW.

• Jachs NY: Get 70% off a variety of styles now when you use the code CNN70.

• Jambys: Save 20% off sitewide. You can also get 25% off when you spend $150+ or get 30% off when you spend $350 or more.

• Joe’s Jeans: All denim and other full-price items for men, women and kids are 30% off.

• July: When you bundle travel goods, you’ll save more, with up to $200 off when you spend $1,000.

• Kate Spade: Get yourself a new bag or some new accessories with 50% off nearly everything on site.

• Keds: Get 30% off full-priced styles, plus 10% off sales styles with the code NOCROWDS.

• Kendra Scott: Upgrade your jewelry with 25% off fine and sterling pieces and 30% off everything else.

• Kenneth Cole: Get 50% off sitewide on apparel, accessories and more.

• Kiehl’s: Get 25% off your entire purchase, plus a three-piece gift bag with a purchase of $125 or more.

• Jenni Kayne: Get 25% off apparel, accessories and home goods with the code BF25.

• Korres: Take 40% off sitewide with the code GOGREEK40.

• Levi’s: The brand’s Indigo Friday sale is offering 40% off denim styles and more for men and women.

• Lucky Brand: Get 50% off select men’s and women’s styles.

• Lunya: Get 26% off sitewide, plus $20 off a purchase of $200 or more for first-time customers with the code FORSLEEPERS.

• Madewell: Get 30% off your purchase when you use the code OHJOY.

• Mario Badescu: Save 25% off sitewide, with doorbusters like Quads on sale, three for $25.

• Marmot: Get 30% off sitewide on gear, apparel and more with the code HOLIDAY, plus 30 to 60% off sales items.

• Mejuri: Add some swag to your accessories with 20% off purchases of $150 or more.

• Michael Kors: Whether you need a new bag or a new pair of boots, Michael Kors has you covered with 25% off all full priced items.

• Modcloth: Get 40% off sitewide, plus 50% off sale items with the code FRIDAY40.

• Mountain Hardwear: Snag 25% off everything, plus up to 70% off with the code MHW70OFF.

• Murad: Snag 30% off sitewide and a free Nutrient-Charged Water Gel with a $150 purchase.

• Naadam: Treat yourself to cashmere and beyond with 40% off on eligible items when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY.

• Nautica: Get 50 to 70% off apparel and more, plus gift deals starting at $12.99.

• Nécessaire: Get a free full-size The Body Serum with your purchase.

• Nike: Save up to 50% on a variety of styles, plus get an extra 20% off on select styles with the code BLACKFRIDAY.

• Nisolo: Take 30% off sitewide, plus free shipping on orders over $250.

• NuFace: Take 35% off sitewide on a range of devices and beauty products.

• Olay: Get 25% off sitewide on skin care and more, plus up to 60% off clearance items.

• Oofos: Save 20% on recovery footwear for men and women, including the OOmg, OOriginal, OOahh slide and more.

• Original Penguin: Find savings sitewide, plus additional limited time special deals.

• OshKosh B’gosh: The entire selection of clothing for kids and babies is 50% to 60% off.

• Osprey: Get a new adventure backpack for 25% off.

• Outdoor Voices: Get 25% off sitewide plus up to 50% off on select styles.

• Peak Design: Gear up now that Peak Design is offering up to 30% off.

• Perry Ellis: Sneakers start at $29.99, PJ sets start at $34.99 and puffer vests start at $39.99, plus get an extra 10% off with the code EXTRA10.

• Playa: The hair care brand is offering 25% off sitewide with code EFFORTLESS.

• Prana: Select sustainable clothing options for men and women are 30% off, including Stretch Zion, plus get free shipping on your order.

• Puma: Get 30% to 50% off select items through Nov. 29.

• Rockport: Get 30% to 70% off with the code FRIDAY.

• Rhone: Get 20% off $150, 25% off $250+ and 30% off $300 or more.

• Sokoglam: Stock up on K-beauty finds with 30% off sitewide and 40% off all orders of $195+ using the code SGWONDERLAND40.

• Spanx: Snag Spanx’s incredibly popular leather leggings and so much more for 20% off.

• Sperry: The popular shoe brand is offering up to 60% off on select styles.

• Splits59: Leggings, denim and more are 30% off.

• State Cashmere: Indulge in the ultimate softness of cashmere with 20% off sitewide when you use the code BFCM2021.

• Stuart Weitzman: Get 25% off full priced and sales items, with new deals and styles added throughout Cyber Week.

• Supergoop: Take 20% off sitewide and save on sunscreens and more.

• Tarte: Get bestselling makeup and skin care products for 30% off, plus surprise holiday steals for 50% off. Use the code CYBERSZN at checkout.

• Tata Harper: The skin care brand is offering 25% off any order and a free bandana when you spend $250 or more with the code TATA250.

• ThirdLove: The beloved bra brand is offering up to 60% off sitewide; plus, you can save $30 when you spend $150.

• Tommy John: Get 20% off when you spend $100 or more.

• Toms: Get 35% off everything with up to 65% off sales styles.

• Touchland: The skin care-grade hand sanitizer brand is offering 20% off sitewide with the code BLACKFRIDAY20.

• True Botanicals: Buy more and save more with up to 30% off orders of $400 or more, plus free shipping.

• United by Blue: Take 20% off regular priced items sitewide.

• Vessi: Buy one pair of Vessis and get 20% off or buy two or more and get 25% off sitewide, plus a free $25 gift certificate for every $110 spent.

• Vitruvi: Get 30% off sitewide, plus a limited-edition oil tray when you spend $150 or more.

• Zappos: Hundreds of shoe styles are up to 50% off.

• Zenni: Get 15% off orders of $50 or more, 20% off orders of $80 or more and 25% off orders of $100 or more with the code BF2021.

Tech & electronics

CNN Underscored Cyber Week 2021

﻿• Adorama: Shop deals on computers, audio, home electronics and more with savings on brands like Sony and Canon.

• Anker: Get up to 35% off a variety of chargers, power banks, hubs, cables and more.

• Aukey: Get 40% off select items with the code AKBF.

• Babbel: Get 35% off three month subscriptions, 45% off six months and 55% off 12 months.

• Biolite: Brighten your world with 25% off sitewide.

• Casetify: Buy one product, get one 10% off; buy two products, get one 20% off; and buy three or more products, and get one 25% off.

• Decluttr: Get 15% off refurbished tech with the code NOVEMBER15 and 20% off MacBooks with the code CNN20.

• Dell: Take 20% off products like the Dell XPS 13, webcams, speakers and more.

• Fitbit: Get up to $100 a variety of fitness trackers and accessories. Plus, get a Sense and add a free sport band with the code SPORT.

• Garmin: Get a variety of discounts on fitness trackers, GPS and more, plus free shipping when you spend $25 or more.

• Harman Audio: Get up to 65% off a variety of products from brands like JBL, Harman and more.

• JBL: Get savings on a variety of JBL products like the Quantum series, Tour series, Tune series and more.

• Lenovo: The tech retailer is offering deals on Blue Mics, ThinkPads and IdeaPads.

• LG: Find savings on OLED TVs, audio systems, laptops and more.

• Marshall: Save up to $150 on select headphones, including the Emberton, Major IV and more.

• Microsoft: Snag deals on Surface products like $200 off the Surface Laptop Go and up to $600 off the Surface Pro 7.

• Nomad: Get 30% off sitewide on a variety of electronic accessories, plus up to 80% off at the Nomad outlet.

• Philips Hue: Snag more than $100 off smart bulbs, accessories and other bundles.

• PhoneSoap: Rid your phone of germs now, with 30% off sitewide when you use the code BFCM30.

• Ring: Find deals on a slew of at-home security devices like the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro and security kits.

• Roku: Get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $29.99 instead of $49.99, plus free shipping.

• Samsung: Snag savings on some of Samsung’s most popular products like tech, appliances and more. Plus, get free Galaxy Buds2 and $250 off the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G.

• Satechi: Get 20% off orders up to $75 with the code BFCM20, 25% off orders up to $150 with the code BFCM25 and 30% off orders over $150 with the code BFCM30.

• Speck: Get 25% off a variety of bestselling cases and more.

• Sony: Save up to $800 on cameras and lenses, up to $1,000 on smart TVs and up to $120 on audio products.

• Tile: Get 20% off sitewide on a variety of trackers in different sizes, plus 30% off exclusive colors while they last.

• World Wide Stereo: Shop deals on TVs, home audio, headphones and more, plus 10% off clearance and closeouts with the code HOLIDAY.

• Zagg: Tech accessories and more 40% off during Zagg’s sitewide sale.

Toys & games

CNN Underscored Cyber Week 2021

• Build-A-Bear: Skip the line and build your new snuggly friend online starting at $8.

• Crayola: Colorful stocking stuffers are now buy one, get one 30% off. You’ll also get a free gift with any adult coloring purchase of $25 or more.