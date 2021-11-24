Myanmar's military has arrested 18 medics for providing treatment to patients who were members of "terrorist organizations," a state-run newspaper said Wednesday, referring to outlawed anti-junta groups.

Troops made the arrests during a raid on Monday on a church in Loikaw in eastern Kayah state, where they discovered 48 patients who were receiving treatment, seven suffering from Covid-19

"It was learned that unofficial medical treatment was being provided to the injured persons and patients from the terrorist organizations," said the Global New Light of Myanmar, the junta's mouthpiece.

The report did not name the organizations. It said the 18 medics arrested would be dealt with according to the law.

Myanmar's healthcare system has been close to collapse since the army overthrew an elected government in a February 1 coup.

