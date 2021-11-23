Vanessa Bryant lawsuit over Kobe Bryant crash photos should be dismissed, LA County lawyers say

(CNN) The crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant and eight others was an "horrific accident," but the county did not cause it and Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit claiming photos taken at the crash scene were leaked should be dismissed, lawyers for Los Angeles County said in a court filing Monday.

"County personnel worked tirelessly to protect the crash site, identify the victims, and notify the families," according to the court document. "As for this lawsuit, it is without legal merit and should be dismissed."

Lawyers argued that Bryant's fear of the crash site photos surfacing is an hypothetical harm. "Plaintiff's fear is also not reasonable," said the county, pointing to results from a neutral forensic examination by an independent examiner that "confirmed that there are no photos containing victims' remains and no evidence of public dissemination. There is therefore nothing for Plaintiff to fear." They say the photos are "gone" and "cannot be recovered."

Read More