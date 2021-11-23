(CNN) Stewart "Stu" Rasmussen, America's first openly transgender mayor, has died, according to the current mayor of Silverton, Oregon, Kyle Palmer.

Rasmussen died Wednesday "after a number of weeks under home hospice care for metastatic prostate cancer," Palmer said in a Facebook post

"His longtime love Victoria (Sage) noted that 'he went bravely into the unknown on his own terms,'" Palmer said.

Rasmussen, a lifelong resident of Silverton, the town he served as mayor over multiple terms, was 73 years old, according to the Statesman Journal newspaper.

Rasmussen wasn't concerned about pronoun usage and accepted both he/him or she/her, Sage told the newspaper.

