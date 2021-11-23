Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X, has died, officials say

(CNN) A daughter of slain Black civil rights activist Malcolm X, Malikah Shabazz, died Monday, the New York Police Department told CNN.

Shabazz, 56, was found unconscious by her daughter at her home in Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.

Police said the death appears to be due to natural causes at this time.

Bernice King, a daughter of the late Martin Luther King Jr., offered her condolences.

"I'm deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz. My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X. Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, when Brother Malcolm was assassinated. Be at peace, Malikah," King said on Twitter.

Read More