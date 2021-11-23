At least 20 people involved in burglary at a Nordstrom in Los Angeles, local reports say

(CNN) At least 20 people were involved in a burglary Monday night at the Nordstrom department store at The Grove retail complex in Los Angeles, CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS reported, citing the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police were involved in a chase after suspects fled in at least four vehicles, the affiliate said.

CNN has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

The reported burglary at The Grove is the most recent in a series of similar crimes.

About 80 suspects were involved in what police are calling a "smash-and-grab" incident Saturday night at a Nordstrom location in Walnut Creek, near San Francisco.