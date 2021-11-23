After spending 43 years in prison for a triple murder he says he didn't commit, a Missouri man will finally be free

(CNN) After spending 43 years behind bars for a crime he said he didn't commit, a Missouri man's conviction has been set aside, according to a news release from Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

Senior Judge James Welsh filed his ruling on Tuesday morning to set aside the conviction of 62-year-old Kevin Strickland, who served 43 years at Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Missouri, after he was convicted of one count of capital murder and two counts of second-degree murder in a triple homicide. He received a 50-year life sentence without the possibility for parole for a crime he maintained he wasn't involved in.

All criminal counts against Strickland were dismissed. His release makes his confinement the longest wrongful imprisonment in Missouri history and one of the longest in the nation, according to The National Registry of Exonerations

Michael Mansur with The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office told CNN their office anticipates Strickland will be released Tuesday.

"To say we're extremely pleased and grateful is an understatement," Baker said. "This brings justice -- finally -- to a man who has tragically suffered so, so greatly as a result of this wrongful conviction."

