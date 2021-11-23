Atlanta-area man accused of killing a couple in their home and stabbing a police officer

(CNN) An Atlanta-area man accused of stabbing a police officer during an attempted burglary last week has also been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of a firefighter and his wife, officials say.

Officers discovered Lanz inside the residence when they arrived and a confrontation ensued, the release said. Officers unsuccessfully attempted to subdue Lanz by using a Taser on him, it said, and that's when Lanz repeatedly stabbed one of the responding officers.

Lanz was also sent to an area hospital following the shooting, officials said.

According to SSPD, Lanz had no connection to the neighborhood where the burglary took place and did not know the homeowners.

Couple killed in their home

Lanz was later identified as the suspect in the murder of a husband and wife on Thursday in Acworth, where he lives, according to a press release from the Cobb County Police Department. Acworth is about 25 miles northwest of Sandy Springs.

Cobb County Police identified the victims as Timothy Justin Hicks, 31, and his wife Amber Hicks, 31. The fire department in nearby Cherokee County confirmed on its Facebook page that Hicks had been a firefighter with the department for more than six years.

The couple was found dead in their home from gunshot wounds. Cobb County police said a 2-year-old was also in the home but was unharmed. Investigators said in the release that the incident appeared to have happened overnight, but they did not give a specific timeline.

Lanz faces two counts of felony murder and multiple other charges, including home invasion, aggravated assault, weapons possession, and attempted murder in connection with the two incidents, according to SSPD. In Cobb County, the release states he is being charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, home invasion, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

CNN has reached out to Lanz's court-appointed attorney for comment but has not heard back.

Lanz was transferred to Fulton County Jail after he was released from the hospital, both SSPD and Cobb County said in their releases. He is still in custody, according to jail records.

Court records show he made his first court appearance Friday. His next court date has not been posted yet.