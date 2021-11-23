(CNN) Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returned to winning ways on Monday Night Football, beating the New York Giants 30-10 at Raymond James Stadium.

Brady threw 307 passing yards and two touchdowns as the Bucs ended their two-game losing streak on Monday night, continuing the Giants' season of struggles.

The 44-year-old also avoided losing three in a row for the first time since 2002.

It was the 104th time in Brady's career that he's finished with over 300 passing yards. Only Drew Brees with 123 has more such games in NFL history.

After the Tampa Bay's disappointing Week 10 loss to the Washington Football Team, Brady cut a frustrated character in his postgame press conference.

