(CNN) Rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield says he is "broken" after completing a 101 mile run over 24 hours in aid of motor neurone disease (MND) research.

The former Leeds Rhinos star raised over $1 million for the MND Association and Leeds Hospitals Charity, in a challenge inspired by former teammate Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019.

The money will partly go towards a new care facility that will be built in Burrow's name.

"The support along the route has been incredible right from the start. It was certainly a battle. We wanted a battle and we certainly got one," Sinfield told the BBC after crossing the finish line.

"I'm broken. I don't know when I'll be able to run again.

