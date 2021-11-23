AS Roma footballer says there was 'no racist intent' in banana comment captured in video

(CNN) AS Roma player Felix Afena-Gyan says he believes there was "no racist intent" in a comment made by an unidentified person while the Ghanaian forward unboxed a new pair of shoes given to him by manager Jose Mourinho.

In a video posted on social media Monday, the 18-year-old forward is seen unwrapping the gift after he scored the only goals in Roma's 2-0 win over Genoa on Sunday.

In an otherwise touching moment, Afena-Gyan and Mourinho hug once the gift is initially revealed, but an unidentified person can be heard in the background saying, "There are bananas inside," in Italian.

Afena-Gyan, who is Black, and Mourinho do not appear to acknowledge what was said and the forward proceeds to try on the new shoes, smiling and laughing with his teammates.

"Look at this, it's a new model," Mourinho tells him in English, as Afena-Gyan smiles.