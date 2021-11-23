At least 46 killed in passenger bus fire in Bulgaria

(CNN) At least 46 people have died after a passenger bus caught fire on a highway in western Bulgaria, according to state media.

At least seven people were injured in the incident, which occurred around 3 a.m. local time Tuesday (8 p.m. ET Monday), Bulgarian National Television (BNT) reported, quoting authorities.

The bus had a North Macedonian registration and, based on preliminary information, the victims are believed to be citizens of North Macedonia, according to BNT.

Authorities have restricted traffic on the highway in both directions.

This is a developing story, more to come.