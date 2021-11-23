​​Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday.

Yes, Black Friday is the perfect time to start crossing items off your holiday shopping list. But it’s also an excellent way to snag primo deals for yourself. During Macy’s annual Black Friday sale, you’ll find huge savings on clothes for the entire family, beauty and grooming products, accessories and home goods. PJs for the kids, a sweater for Dad, a scarf for your BFF and new bed linens, cookware and lipstick for you? Everybody wins! Here are 20 items we’re adding to our cart now.

Clothes

Macys

Cozy up to this super-soft cashmere turtleneck that hits at the hip for a classic fit. Available in 11 colors, now may be the time to pick up a different version for each day of the week.

Macys

Looking to upgrade your coat game? Take 70% off this chic wrap style that features a waist-defining belt, asymmetrical button closure and pretty shawl collar. Get it oatmeal, black, white herringbone or blue houndstooth.

Macys

He’ll be psyched to work out in this Nike hoodie that features moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry and warm during cold-weather workouts. Available in five colors, it comes in a relaxed fit and is now 20% off.

Macys

Your little girl will be holiday card-ready in this sweet, cotton turtleneck Fair Isle dress available in girls’ sizes 7-16. Snag it now for 25% off; also comes in toddler and little girls sizes.

Matching Kids Stewart Plaid Pajama Set ($16.99, originally $29.99; macys.com)

Macys

Get picture-perfect photos on Christmas morning when the whole family is clad in matching plaid jersey pajamas. Kids sizes come in 2T-16, with girls’ nightgowns and styles for Mom and Dad on sale, too.

Jewelry and accessories

Macys

Score some bling-bling this Black Friday when you take a whopping 76% off these 1/2 carat diamond stud earrings in 14k white, yellow or rose gold.

Bulova Men’s Classic Silver-Tone Stainless Steel Watch ($175, originally $350; macys.com)

Macys

If the man in your life is in search of a new watch, it’s hard to go wrong with this classic timepiece, now 50% off. Featuring a stainless steel band and black dial and three-hand quartz movement, it’s also water-resistant up to 100 meters.

Macys

Perfect for holiday parties, or, frankly, any day of the week, this shoulder bag comes with a chain and leather strap, snap closure, silver hardware and is expandable with plenty of pockets to hold all your essentials.

Macys

If you know someone who uses Zip-lock bags to pack travel items, this smart Dopp kit from Perry Ellis will surely be appreciated. Now half-off, it includes a handle, non-skid bottom, interior and exterior pockets and also comes with a pair of pocks and 3-ounce plastic bottles.

Macys

Brighten up any winter look with this bold blue and red Levi’s graphic-print scarf, now 40% off and just the thing for hot cocoa dates, sledding or tree shopping.

Home and furniture

Amazon Instant Pot Duo Plus

If you’ve been wavering over whether or not to join the legion of Instant Pot fans, now’s the time to pull the trigger. At 50% off, this multi-cooker is a 9-in-1 tool, able to work as a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer. It comes with 13 customizable programs and includes an inner pot, stainless steel steamer rack and an extra sealing ring.

Macys

Now that travel plans are resuming, it may be time to update your luggage. What better way than this five-piece set that includes a 27-inch expandable spinner suitcase, 20-inch carry-on, duffle, travel tote and travel kit. Available in red, black and pretty blue paisley, it’s now 73% off.

Macys

Swap out the bedding this season with festive tartan. This set includes a reversible plaid comforter, red bed skirt and two shams, plus a holiday car and tree-print flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

Macys

Company coming over this holiday season? Make meal prep a breeze with this 14-piece set of pots and pans that includes a 1- and 2-quart saucepan, 3-quart saute pan, 6-quart stockpot, two skillets, a cookie sheet, tools and more. In red or sky blue, it’s a huge 73% off.

Macys

From smoothies to spices, this compact machine will have you blending up drinks, salsas, nut butters, coffee beans and more. It comes with a tall and short blending cup, drinking cup, two shaker tops, two lids and two comfort lip ring — all dishwasher safe. Get it now for nearly 67% off.

Beauty

Macys

Marked down to $10, this sweet set is a perfect stocking stuffer. The cute candy-print tin comes with three purse-size .17-ounce bottles of perfume — Happy, Happy Heart and Happy in Bloom.

Macys

Help keep his lips extra soft with this set of four lip balms. The set includes the new NightMode lip treatment and intense therapy SPF 25 lip balm in the limited-edition flavors lavender, mango and mandarin, and the best-selling natural mint and shea butter.

Macys

Beauty junkies, rejoice! This fun advent calendar is packed with sample/travel-size items, including everything from powder and perfume to serum and spray to mascara and lipstick. Start on Dec. 1, and you’ll have a whole new beauty collection by Christmas.

Macys

If there’s a lipstick-lover on your list, you can stop shopping now. This set of 12 best-selling mini MAC lipsticks ranges from mocha and taupe to fuchsia to bright red to deep burgundy and is sure to win a prime spot in the vanity.

Macys

Choose from eight limited-edition rose gold hair tools, all marked down from $100 to $49.99 for Black Friday. Options include the Accelerator 2000 blow dryer, straightening heat-brush, 3/4-inch, 1-inch or 1 1/4-inch clipless curling iron, 1-inch or 1 1/2-inch tourmaline straightener or mermaid waver.

​​For more great deals at Macy’s, check out CNN Coupons.