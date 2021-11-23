It’s officially baking season, and if you, like me, resisted buying a mixer for half a decade because “a spoon is just fine” — well, let me tell you, it’s a life-changer that (go figure) actually does save a ton of time, even if you miss the bicep workout. I haven’t looked back once.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a famed KitchenAid stand mixer (our pick for best stand mixer) or upgrading your current stand mixer, there’s no better time to pick one up than Black Friday. There are a plethora of fantastic discounts going on now that can save you hundreds of dollars (this is no shopping article hyperbole, either).

Don’t think you have to spend a ton, either: Despite what Instagram leads us to believe, the top-of-the-line KitchenAids aren’t the only stand mixers out there — and you don’t have to spend a ton on one. Although those aspirational Pros are currently about $210 off, taking them down to around $220, we’re happy to report there are a ton of great discounts on other stand mixers that perform well and look great doing it, too. We’ve even spotted some for as low as $50.

We’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the best discounts on stand mixers we’re seeing right now. Read on and shop them below.

KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer ($219.99, originally $429.99; target.com)

Target KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer

The iconic KitchenAid makes a statement in icy blue — and is currently $210 off, one of the lowest prices we see on this handy machine. It can make up to nine dozen holiday cookies in one go and has 10 speeds to handle whatever comes its way.

KitchenAid Classic 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer ($249, originally $299.99; target.com)

Target KitchenAid Classic 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer

If your baking needs aren’t for, say, a small bakery, chances are this KitchenAid Classic will do just fine. Now $50 off, it still has impressive specs for the price: You can make up to eight dozen cookies in a batch,and there’s still 10 speeds for just the right amount of power for delicate batters. The 4.5-quart bowl is also dishwasher safe for speedy cleaning.

KitchenAid Artisan 10-Speed Stand Mixer, Hearth & Hand With Magnolia ($349.99, originally $429.99; target.com)

Target KitchenAid Artisan 10-Speed Stand Mixer, Hearth & Hand With Magnolia

This limited-edition color collab with Target’s exclusive line from Magnolia can mix nine dozen cookies in one batch and has enough speeds for everything from pie crusts to whipping cream. The rich forest green adds a modern note to countertops, and it fits the rest of KitchenAid’s line of attachments, too.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-Quart Stand Mixer in Empire Red With Metal Food Grinder Attachment ($289.98, originally $599.98; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-Quart Stand Mixer in Empire Red With Metal Food Grinder Attachment

If you’re looking to get going on some winter sausages, this pro-level KitchenAid mixer comes as a great value bundle that includes a meat grinder, as well as the usual flat beater, spiral dough hook and wire whip. It’s a great pick for those whose dough is usually on the dense side, like for breads and pies.

KitchenAid Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer With Premium Accessory Pack ($369.99, originally $479.99; kitchenaid.com)

KitchenAid KitchenAid Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer With Premium Accessory Pack

This ready-to-go bundle direct from KitchenAid includes a premium accessory pack so you can dive right into holiday baking. Add-ons include a pastry beater, as well as both three- and five-quart bowls for different steps or back-to-back baking projects.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart in Honey ($349.99, originally $449.99; kitchenaid.com)

KitchenAid KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart in Honey

A stand mixer in 2021’s color of the year — a warm, rich honey — is currently on sale for $100 off. The mixer boasts all the power and capacity of other Artisan mixers in the line, but in a limited-edition kind of way that’ll be gone before you know it (just like 2021 itself). And can we just talk again about that color? It’s a great way to add a pop of color to monochromatic kitchens.

Other stand mixers

Cuisinart 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer ($244.99, originally $312.99; macys.com)

Macy's Cuisinart 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer

This modern stand mixer has a huge 5.5-quart capacity to handle baking in bulk or batches, as well as a dozen speeds for dialing in on control. Plus, it’s our pick for best affordable stand mixer. Use the code BLKFRI at check out to get the extra 10% off reflected in the price.

Sunbeam Hand & Stand 5-Speed Mixer ($44.99, originally $52.99; target.com)

Target Sunbeam Hand & Stand 5-Speed Mixer

With a solid four stars and a bonus trick up its sleeve, this three-quart Sunbeam is a value-minded stand mixer that also doubles as a hand mixer. It’s a great pick for a variety of amateur bakers, people low on counter space or anyone whose use of a stand mixer will be more on the occasional side.

Macy's Hamilton Beach 7-Speed Stand Mixer

With a sleek design and an incredible $75 discount, this Hamilton Beach seven-speed mixer is great for everyday baking. It has a four-court capacity and comes ready to go with whisker, dough hook, splatter shield and flat beater.

Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer ($224.99, originally $312.99; macys.com)

Macy's Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer

The cool blue shade of this Cuisinart caught our eye first, but the specs stand up, too: It has 12 speeds for precision, a 500-watt motor and a tilted head, so you can get in there to scrape the bowl (crucial!). And don’t worry about missing out on accessories if you don’t get a KitchenAid: Cuisinart makes compatible meat grinders, pasta makers and more. Use the code BLKFRI at check out to get the extra 10% off reflected in the price.

Costway Tilt-Head 7.5-Quart 6-Speed Stand Mixer With Dough Hook ($98, originally $119; walmart.com)

Walmart Costway Tilt-Head 7.5-Quart 6-Speed Stand Mixer With Dough Hook

If you’re looking to bake with serious volume, this 7.5-quart mixer has 660 watts of power for big batches. Six speeds might not offer as much precision as the other dialed-in machines on the list, but it gets great ratings, and it’s overall excellent value for its sheer output potential.

Howork 8.45-Quart Stand Mixer ($118.99, originally $145.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Howork 8.45-Quart Stand Mixer

Perfect for huge jobs, this 8.45-quart mixer can power through big patches and dense dough thanks to its capacity and 660-watt motor. The bright red retro design makes a statement on your countertop, too.