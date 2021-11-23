Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday.

The Cricut Maker, a favorite among crafters, is on sale at Amazon for the ultra-low price of $229 — an all-time low price for the machine. Designed to deliver professional level performance suitable for any skill level, the Cricut Maker is one of the most versatile tools in the crafting world. And if the original model doesn’t suit you, Amazon has plenty of other Cricut models marked down too.

We’ve rounded up the Cricut models on sale now, as well as the essential accessories, that will take your crafting creativity to a whole new level.

Cricut Black Friday deals

Cricut Maker ($229, originally $369; amazon.com)

Amazon Cricut Maker

The original Cricut Champagne Maker is a crafting tour-de-force. The model comes with powerful blades, pens and scoring tools, including a rotary blade that cuts through virtually any fabric and an X-ACTO type knife blade that sliced through thicker materials like matboard.

Cricut Explore Air 2, Mint ($149, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Cricut Explore Air 2, Mint

The Explore Air 2 cuts more quickly and precisely than the Cricut Maker models, allowing you to make even more stickers, cards and personalized gifts from more than 100 different cutting materials.

Cricut Maker 3 ($379, originally $399.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Cricut Maker 3

With two times faster cutting than the Original Cricut Maker and 10 times the cutting force of the Explore Air 2, the Maker 3 is a powerhouse in Cricut’s lineup. In addition to letting you engrave, deboss, decorate your projects, the Cricut 3 now lets you make cuts without using a cutting mat.

Cricut Joy Machine ($129, originally $159.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Cricut Joy Machine

Cricut even lets you craft on the go — the compact Cricut Joy Machine lets seasoned crafters conveniently complete quick projects and allows beginners to tackle the basics on a smaller, simpler model.

Cricut accessories

Cricut EasyPress 2 ($119, originally $189.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Cricut EasyPress 2

If your iron isn’t cutting it when it comes to your crafting, give the EasyPress 2 a try. With a built-in timer and a ceramic-coated surface that precisely controls temperatures up to 400℉, it allows you to easily complete heat transfer projects that will last over time.

Amazon Cricut 2006695 Tools Basic CORE Color

A crafter may only be as great as their tools. Along with the Cricut Maker, this basic tool set has all the essentials you’ll need to smooth, grab and cut your projects with expert precision.

Cricut Ultimate Fine Point Pen Set, 30 Pack, Assorted ($17.49, originally $42.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Cricut Ultimate Fine Point Pen Set, 30 Pack, Assorted

These pens will take your personalized projects to the next level. Using the vibrant array of colors, you can create handwritten fonts and original drawings nuanced for every occasion.

Cricut FabricGrip Adhesive Cutting Mat 12”x12” ($15.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Cricut FabricGrip Adhesive Cutting Mat 12”x12”

This set of three fabric mats are made from high-density pvc and designed to withstand the pressure of Cricut’s rotary blade. Designed to be both firm and functional, these mats stay in place without letting materials cling on.

NICOGENA Carrying Case for Cricut ($32.99; amazon.com)

Amazon NICOGENA Carrying Case for Cricut

Every creative knows that crafting is not always the neatest activity. With this carrying case, you can keep your Cricut as well as all your extra pens and tools organized and protected from damage.

Cricut 2004336 Vinyl Value Pack, 40 Sheets, Variety Sampler Count ($28, originally $32.10; amazon.com)

Amazon Cricut 2004336 Vinyl Value Pack, 40 Sheets, Variety Sampler Count

If you’re venturing into making decals and stickers with your Cricut, these adhesive vinyl sheets are a great choice that work with all Cricut cutting models and lie flat to prevent tunneling and bubbling, giving you a perfect cut every time.

Vinyl Transfer Tape ($8.99, originally $17.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Vinyl Transfer Tape

This transfer tape makes moving and placing your vinyl designs a breeze. With a firm hold, free of bubbles, tears and traces, this tape ensures your project gets done damage-free.