Black Friday is here and we’ve been scouring deals across sites near and far to find the best of the best across tech. Gadgets like earbuds, smart speakers, TVs, tablets, laptops and many others are all getting serious discounts.

The best news? Many of our top picks across earbuds, speakers and TVs are all seeing discounts. So let’s dive into the best tech deals of Black Friday.

Earbuds and Headphones

AirPods Pro (Starting at $159.99, originally $249.99; walmart.com and amazon.com)

Apple’s flagship earbuds are down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Walamart is selling AirPods Pro for just $159.99 if you’re a Walmart+ member. For the price, you get an outstanding pair of earbuds with great sound, solid battery life and active noise cancellation.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ($248, originally $349.95; amazon.com)

As our pick for best over-ear and best noise cancelling headphone, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are a steal at just $248. They offer nearly 30 hours of battery life, an adjustable audio mix and a super comfortable fit on your head.

AirPods 2nd Gen ($109, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Apple’s standard AirPods still seriously impress with all of the calling card features — fast pairing, good sound, solid battery life and hands-free “Hey Siri” access. These also sport the now classic AirPods design.

Echo Buds 2nd Gen ($69.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Amazon’s second attempt at earbuds are a very well rounded product with one key feature — they put Alexa in your ears. By doing so you can ask the virtual assistant for nearly anything and Echo Buds offer some of the best voice clarity we’ve tested.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($149.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com or samsung.com)

As Samsung’s flagship earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro offer strong noise cancellation, rich sound and long battery life in a simplistic design. You can also get them in a gorgeous purple variant. They’re our top pick for Android earbuds as well.

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds ($199, originally $279; amazon.com)

Those seeking Bose level sound and noise cancellation should look at the QuietComfort Earbuds. While they don’t win any points for a small or discrete design, these offer super noise cancellation that can let you concentrate or block out the world in a moment’s notice.

EarFun Air ($49.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

At under $50 the EarFun Air bring new meaning as our budget pick for true wireless earbuds. Not only do these sound just as good as earbuds at twice the price, but they also offer long battery life and really good voice pickup for phone calls.

Powerbeats Pro ($149.95, originally $249.95; amazon.com)

If you care about a secure fit around your ear during workouts, the Powerbeats Pro might just be the true wireless earbuds for you — especially at $100 off. These sport the iconic earhook design which ensures that these don’t fall out of your ears.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Earbuds ($248, originally $279.99; amazon.com)

Sony’s latest earbuds offer the best noise canceling we’ve ever tested and pair it with seriously long battery life. And all of this is housed in a smaller build that doesn’t protrude as much as other earbuds do outside of your ears.

Jabra Elite Active 75t ($99.99, originally $209.99; amazon.com)

For just $99.99, the Jabra’s Active 75t deserves a very long look. Even more so when you know they’re our top pick for workout earbuds. They will stay securely in your ear with a comfortable ear tip and offer a rich sound experience.

Bose Sport Earbuds ($149, originally $179; amazon.com)

Perfect for workouts and movement the Bose Sport Earbuds will get you to, from and through your sweat session with ease while playing all your favorite jams.

Smart Home

Ring Video Doorbell Wired ($41.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

As Ring’s entry-level doorbell, you might not be expecting a ton — but for the discounted price of $41.99 the Video Doorbell Wired gets a lot done. It’s HD camera provides a clear view and it integrates fully into the Ring ecosystem.

Echo Show 5 ($44.99, originally $84.99; amazon.com)

Those on the quest for a smaller smart display, should check out the Echo Show 5. It’s the perfect size for a nightstand, desk or even side table. You can watch content, see visual responses, take video calls on the 5-inch screen — or if you’re like us you’ll use it as a mini karaoke display.

Echo 4th Gen ($59.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Amazon’s 4th Gen Echo is our pick for a smart speaker and is really the one to beat with really strong sound. It gives you instant access to Alexa for any question or command, plus it can also power your smart home with a boatload of connectivity. The spherical design is also just fun.

Ring Alarm 2nd Gen 5-Piece Kit ($119.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

At 40% off this 5-piece Ring Alarm kit is a really good option for those who want a DIY home security system. It was our previous top pick and only bested by the Ring Alarm Pro. Still this offers a simple setup and boat loads of customization.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro ($199.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Not only does the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro light up when motion is detected courtesy of two bright LEDs, but it also records 1080p footage. Better yet, it offers 3D motion detection for a really cool way to view what’s going on.

Blink Mini ($19.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

For just $19.99, you really can’t go wrong with the Blink Mini. It’s effortless to set up and super easy to operate home security camera that’s really pint-sized. The Blink Mini also gives you a 1080p HD view of whatever you’re looking at.

Nest Hub 2nd Gen ($49.99, originally $99.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen

$50 for a Nest Hub is really a steal of a deal and for good reason. It’s our top pick of a smart display for your nightstand and offers a bunch of features. You can instantly access the Google Assistant without hesitation, plus it will provide responses through voice and on the 7-inch touchscreen.

Nest Thermostat ($99.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

As our budget pick for a thermostat, the Nest Thermostat pairs a modern design with a simple user interface. You can use your finger to adjust the temperature and see it in realtime on an LED screen.

Blink Video Doorbell ($34.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Blink’s first doorbell ditches a complicated installation and wiring for an effortless setup. It’s perfect for someone who wants to add security to their home but doesn’t want to spend a lot of money.

Eero 6 Wifi System ($167, originally $279; amazon.com)

As our pick for best mesh wi-fi system, the Eero 6 is really a star. This bundle comes with three nodes that won’t just provide better coverage for your home, but will also be more effortless to maintain. On top of internet duty, the Eero 6 is also a smart home hub with Zigbee inside.

Philips Hue White & Color A19 Bulb 3-Pack ($99.99, originally $134.99; bestbuy.com)

Whether you’re expanding your smart home or starting fresh, you can’t go wrong with Philips Hue A19 Bulbs. This three pack can let you cast almost any color in a floor or ceiling fixture. And these support Bluetooth control.

Nest Audio ($59.99, originally $99.99; bestbuy.com)

While this smatt speaker does look like a vertical pillow, it also packs rich, clear sound with instant access to the Google Assistant. We’d recommend pairing two together for stereo sound.

Nest Learning Thermostat ($179, originally $249; target.com; amazon.com)

As our pick for a smart thermostat, the Nest Learning Thermostat lets you turn the circular build to simply adjust the temperature. It’s really something in-use and is just effortless.

Wyze Bulb Color 2-Pack ($20.14, originally $26.18; amazon.com)

This 2-Pack of Wyze Bulbs is an excellent way to start your smart home since they offer simple integration with Alexa and Google Assistant. You can use your voice or the Wyze app on your Android or iOS device to set the bulbs to whatever color you’d like.

Echo Dot 3rd Gen ($19.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

As the most full-featured compact Echo on the market, the 3rd Gen do can play music, control your smart home, gives you instant access to Alexa and can even be an alarm clock.

Wearables

Apple Watch SE 40mm ($219.99, originally $279.99; amazon.com)

Don’t want or need all the bells and whistles of the Apple Watch Series 7? Then the Apple Watch SE is the way to go. It will track your sleep, workouts, monitor your heart all while letting you install apps and use it as a miniature iPhone.

Apple Watch Series 7 41mm ($379.99, originally $399.99; amazon.com)

The Apple Watch Series 7 is Apple’s newest smartwatch, and it comes with a bigger, brighter display and all-day battery. Part fitness tracker, part wrist computer, the Series 7 does it all — track your workouts, monitor your blood oxygen levels all while giving you a full size keyboard to reply to messages or emails.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 ($64.99, originally $249.99; samsung.com)

Samsung and Google teamed up to create a new operating system and Wear OS experience, and the Galaxy Watch 4 is one of two devices to come out of the partnership. Track your fitness activities and levels, all the while monitoring alerts from your Android phone directly from your wrist.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic ($164.99, originally $349.99; samsung.com)

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is similar to the Galaxy Watch 4, but with a more refined design. The bezel around the display rotates to help you navigate the interface, as it counts your steps, tracks your sleep and puts timely alerts at your fingertips.

Fitbit Versa 3 ($179.95, originally $229.95; bestbuy.com)

Fitbit’s Versa 3 is as close as you’ll get to a true smartwatch from the fitness tracker company. Pair it with an Android phone or iPhone to receive alerts, or track your health stats, including the recently added ability to tell you when it’s time for a rest day instead of pushing yourself too far.

Fitbit Sense ($199.95, originally $299.95; bestbuy.com)

The Fitbit Sense is part medical device, part smartwatch. It tracks your typical fitness stats, in addition to being able to measure your stress level. You get 6-months of Fitbit Premium, the company’s advanced metrics and workout service, with each purchase of the Sense.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro ($139.99, originally $179.99; amazon.com)

Amazfit’s T-Rex Pro has a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, 18 hour battery life and can track over 100 different sports during a workout. It reminds us of an old school, rugged watch with a modern, smart twist.

Amazfit Bip U Pro ($54.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

The Big U Pro boasts 9-day battery life while still tracking your workouts and fitness metrics. It comes with Alexa integration, meaning you can talk to your wrist and feel like Inspector Gadget while controlling your smart lights or asking for weather updates.

Amazon Echo Frames ($154.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Amazon heard you liked Alexa, so it put Alexa on your face. The Echo Frames are smart glasses that allow you to use Alexa, hands-free, from anywhere. Built-in speakers allow you to hear the digital assistant or listen to your favorite music without interrupting those around you — and you can look stylish while doing it.

Bose Frames ($219, originally $249; amazon.com)

Bose has its own smart glasses. Pulling double duty as sunglasses and a means for you to listen to music, or talk on the phone, the Bose Frames are as stylish as they are purposeful. There are multiple different frame options to make sure you get the look you love.

Tablets

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (54.99, originally $109.99; amazon.com)

The Fire HD 8 Plus is our budget pick for a tablet and is an even better deal at $TK. It can handle a host of everyday tasks and access Amazon’s library of content, including streaming movies and TV shows, e-reading and even some light gaming.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet ($34.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

A tablet for under $35? That’s exactly what the Fire 7 is and it’s great for a bunch of simple tasks like web browsing, video calls, e-reading and even some light gaming.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 ($129.99, originally $199.99; bestbuy.com)

Need an affordable Android tablet? The Galaxy Tab A7 is just that. It has an 8.7-inch display, 64GB of storage and runs Android 11 out of the box. At $129, you’re going to be hard pressed to find a better deal.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE ($449.99, originally $599.99; bestbuy.com)

With FE products, Samsung takes the best of the high-end and expensive models, and combines with the best parts of the entry-level models to create a device that’s the best of both worlds. With the Tab S7 FE, you’ll get a 12.4-inch display, 128GB of storage and S-Pen support for jotting notes or sketching out your latest ideas.

Streaming Sticks and Boxes

Apple TV Siri Remote 2nd Gen ($54.98, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Regardless of what Apple TV you have, the 2nd Gen Siri Remote is one of the best gadgets we’ve ever used. It has a circular touchpad that’s reminiscent of the iPod click wheel and is a lot easier to use. It’s a must buy for an Apple TV user.

Roku Streambar ($79.99, originally $129.99; roku.com)

The Roku Streambar is both a soundbar and an HD streaming stick combined into one. While it levels up and improves the audio quality of your TV, it also gives you access to thousands of streaming services.

Apple TV 4K ($169.95, originally $179; amazon.com)

If you’re in the Apple ecosystem, there’s a lot to be said about the Apple TV 4K. It integrates seamlessly with all of your devices and knows your logins, so it’s a breeze to set up. Better yet, the Apple TV 4K is also super fast and supports the latest content standards. And it keeps with the best remote we’ve ever tested.

Roku Ultra ($85.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

As our pick for a streaming box, the Roku Ultra checks off all the boxes. It can stream content at up to 4K resolution and offers access to thousands of streaming services. Better yet, the interface is quite intuitive to use.

Fire TV Stick ($19.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Amazon’s entry-level Fire TV Stick plugs into the back of your TV’s HDMI port and gives you instant access to the Fire OS streaming interface. From there you can access a bevy of streaming services like HBO Max, Disney+, Discovery+, Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video among others. You’ll also get an Alexa voice remote which can also control the power and volume for the connected TV.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max ($34.99, originally $54.99; amazon.com)

Amazon’s latest stick, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, truly levels up the streaming experience and represents the best Fire OS experience we’ve tested. The extra speed lets you open apps faster and ultimately get to enjoying content quicker. It also integrates with Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem and comes paired with an Alexa voice remote.

TVs

Samsung 43-inch The Frame ($797.99, originally $999.99; samsung.com or amazon.com)

Samsung’s The Frame is one of the more unique TVs on the market. Instead of just turning off and displaying a black screen, it will display art and with the matching frame borders (which are sold separately), The Frame looks like a work of art on your wall. It’s discounted by over $200 for the 43-inch size and it still acts like a Samsung QLED TV.

Insignia 24-inch Smart Fire TV ($99, originally $169; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy’s Insignia electronics brand is discounting a 24-inch HD TV to just $99, down from $169.99. For under $100 you get a 720p HD TV that has popular streaming apps and services built directly into its Fire OS operating system. It’s a solid choice for a secondary TV in the kitchen, your kids’ playroom or maybe even for your back patio. It even works with Amazon’s Alexa.

Amazon 55-inch Fire TV Omni Series ($409.99, originally $559.99; amazon.com)

Amazon now has its own brand of TVs under the Fire TV Omni name, and they look great. Every Omni TV runs Fire TV OS, the same operating system that Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices use, ensuring you’ll have the same experience with the addition of managing — or purchasing — a streaming stick or set top box. Each model has a 4K resolution with support for HDR10, Dolby Digital Plus and hands-free Alexa interactions.

Hisense 55-inch U7G QLED TV ($649.99, originally $849.99; amazon.com)

On the higher end of the Hisense TV lineup is the U7G, which is currently $649 — down from $849 — on Amazon. The U7G boasts a Quantum Dot QLED display, powered by Google’s Android TV platform and it even works with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. It has a 120Hz display, which is sure to make any gamers in your home happy.

Hisense 70-inch A6G 4K TV ($549.99, originally $849.99; bestbuy.com)

The Hisense A6G has nearly everything you could want from a smart TV. It runs Google’s Android TV platform, allowing you to install apps like Netflix or Discovery+ from the Play Store or stream music and videos directly from your phone to the TV. It’s a 4K TV set with Dolby Vision HDR for a bright, clear and crisp picture. At 70-inches, you’re getting a whole lot of TV for not a lot of money. What’s not to love?

Samsung 75-inch 4K Crystal UHD TV ($849, originally $1,000; samsung.com)

Samsung’s 70-inch Crystal UHD is large and in charge. Okay, maybe we’re exaggerating a little bit. But seriously, at $849 you’re getting a lot of screen for not a lot of money. You’ll get a 4K HDR experience with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It’s running Samsung’s Smart TV Tizen platform, to stream your favorite shows without the need for a set-top box, and if you’re so inclined, you can even use Alexa or Google Assistant directly through the TV itself.

Samsung 43-inch The Sero ($997.99, originally $1,499.99; samsung.com or amazon.com)

Whether you’re obsessed with TikTok or want a truly unique TV, The Sero deserves a look. What makes this 43-inch TV unique? It’s screen can rotate, by default it’s vertical in orientation but thanks to the motor it can rotate horizontally. It’s pretty neat but you’re definitely paying for the feature. Luckily it’s over $500 off if you desire this unique TV.

Sony 50-inch X80J ($598, originally $699.99; amazon.com)

If you’re looking for a sharp, rich and clear picture, Sony’s TVs are known for offering exactly that. The X80J offers great picture quality, a handy Google TV interface and will upscale content to 4k. The 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch models are all on sale.

Sony 75-inch X90J ($1,598, originally $2,099.99; amazon.com)

Here’s the main thing to know about the X90J — it features the same processor as the Sony A90J, our pick for best luxury TV. And while the X90J doesn’t have as striking a design, it does offer slimmer bezels to let you focus on the picture quality. It supports HDR and Dolby Vision for a rich picture, plus it’s running a Google TV smart interface.

Sony 65-inch A80J ($1,798, originally $2,198; amazon.com)

Sony’s entry level OLED delivers a stellar picture quality that lets you see the inky-ness of darker colors and a vibrant pop from colors. It’s paired with a thin and striking design that seriously slims down the bezels. And like the rest of the 2021 Sony TV lineup, it has a Google TV smart interface built-in.

TCL 65-inch 6-Series TV ($898, originally $1,499; amazon.com)

As our top pick for a TV, the 6-Series offers exceptional picture quality thanks to a QLED and Mini LED panel. Better yet, it’s running a Roku smart interface which is intuitive and features a number of platforms like Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube and Netflix. You can also save on the 75-inch or 55-inch models.

Vizio 75-inch M7 series ($999, originally $1,299; bestbuy.com)

Vizio’s M7 series of TVs have nearly every technical term you want to see on a TVs specification sheet. For example, this 75-inch model includes Quantum Color, a ProGaming Engine, Dolby Vision HDR, and a bunch of other marketing names. Here’s what you really need to know: With the M7 series you’ll get a bright picture that’s full of saturated colors, and if you’re a gamer (or live with one) the M7 is compatible with current generation consoles’ variable refresh rates so games look amazing at all times. The M7 also works with all smart home platforms, including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.

Speaker

Tribit StormBox Micro ($45.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

The Stormbox Micro is a near-perfect speaker for its $50 price. It’s unassuming square build features a strong rubber strap on that back for easy attachment anywhere and the battery gives you eight hours of playback.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 ($129.99, originally $149.99; ultimatears.com)

The UE Boom 3 gives you robust, 360-degree sound in a waterproof, dustproof canister that you can take everywhere. It’s pretty much everything you could want in a Bluetooth speaker for $149.99.

Marshall Emberton ($129.99, originally $169.99; marshallheadphones.com)

The Emberton is all about style and will certainly elevate your rockstar status. It pushes out balanced sound from the front and back, and can fill a whole room.

JBL Charge 4 ($149.95, originally $179.95; jbl.com)

The Charge 4 is an all around great-sounding portable speaker that can handle a drop and can charge another device. Better yet, it comes in a range of colors and can even be personalized.

Bose SoundLink Mini II ($109, originally $179; bose.com)

This refurbished SoundLink Mini II not only lowers the price, but delivers classic Bose sound in a portable build. It can last for up to 12 hours and offers strong bass.

Sony SRSRA3000 Speaker ($179.99, originally $299.99; bestbuy.com)

If you care about audio quality, this 360 Reality Audio Speaker from Sony deserves a look. Not only does it support the 360 reality audio standard and Dolby Atmos mixes, but it can easily fill a room in a small build.

The Child Bluetooth Speaker ($15.63, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

If you’re strong with The Force or connect strongly with it, this Bluetooth speaker is for you. Not only does it look like The Child from The Mandalorian, but it sounds pretty darn good also.

Laptops

Apple M1 Macbook Air ($949, originally $999; bhphotovideo.com)

As our top pick for an Apple laptop, the M1 MacBook Air is the answer for most people who want a portable Mac. The M1 processor inside not only stretches the battery life to several days, but gives you enough performance for nearly any task.

Apple 13-inch Macbook Pro ($1,599, originally $1,699; bhphotovideo.com)

This souped up 13-inch MacBook Pro is more powerful than the MacBook Air and gives you more room for higher-performance tasks. It’s ideal for a creative or someone who wants a runway for intense tasks.

Lenovo 15.6-inch IdeaPad 5 Laptop ($519, originally $599; bhphotovideo.com)

At just over $500, this Lenovo IdeaPad 5 succeeds as a big-screen Windows PC for everyday tasks. We wouldn’t necessarily use it for creative tasks or AAA games, but for web browsing, word processing and more everyday tasks you’re set.

Surface Go 2 ($299.99, originally $399.99; bestbuy.com)

Those looking for a basic Windows 2-in-1 should take a look at the Go 2 — it’s enough for web browsing, word processing, video calls, streaming and a little bit more. Plus if you pair it with a TypeCover for $99, it will act like a laptop.

Accessories

Casetify (casetify.com)

We love Casetify for their trendy options and customization studio. Their Black Friday deals run Monday, November 22nd through Sunday, November 28th. Cyber Monday sales start Monday, November 29th and run through Tuesday, November 30th. You won’t need a discount code, but if you buy one product, you’ll get 10% off. Buy two, you’ll get 20% off and if you buy three products you’ll get 25% off. Alternatively, if you buy one Ultra Impact or Ultra Impact MagSafe case you’ll get 15% off.

You Are Exactly Where You Need to Be Ultra Impact Case ($59.50, originally $70; casetify.com

Universe Ultra Impact MagSafe Case ($63.75, originally $75; casetify.com

Custom Ultra Impact iPad Air 10.9 inch Case ($71.10, originally $79; casetify.com

Custom Phone Case ($49.50, originally $50; casetify.com

Nomad Goods (nomadgoods.com)

Nomad’s Black Friday sale is not one to miss. Their deals last from Friday, November 19th through Monday, November 29th at midnight. All products sitewide are 30% off with no code needed. If you choose to shop Nomad’s outlet, accessories are up to 80% off. You can pick from accessories like Apple Watch bands, phone cases and even wireless chargers and cables.

Sport Case ($27.95, originally $39.95; nomadgoods.com

Base Station Hub Edition ($69.95, originally $99.95; nomadgoods.com

Modern Slim Band ($48.95, originally $69.95; nomadgoods.com

Modern Leather Case ($23.95, originally $34.95; nomadgoods.com

PhoneSoap (phonesoap.com)

Keeping your phone clean is more important than ever, and PhoneSoap is here to help with devices to sanitize your phone. With the exception of SurfaceSoap, they’re offering 30% off all UV-C items starting Monday, November 22nd and running through Monday, November 29th. Use code BFCM30 at checkout to access the discount.

Phone Soap Pro ($59.97, originally $119.95; phonesoap.com

HomeSoap ($99.97, originally $199.95; phonesoap.com

PhoneSoap Wireless ($49.97, originally $99.95; phonesoap.com

Casely (getcasely.com)

Casely offers fun and trendy iPhone and AirPods cases at affordable prices for most budgets. Shop their Black Friday sales from Monday, November 22nd through Tuesday, November 30th. You can get 50% off sitewide, as well as a $5 and $10 shop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.