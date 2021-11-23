Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday.

If ever there was a good time to go furniture shopping, it’s during cyber week. Because let’s face it: Furniture ain’t cheap. Whether you’re in the market for a console or a sectional, a dining table or a headboard, the cart total is likely to be in the hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars.

Luckily, cyber week is here. And pretty much all of our favorite brands are slashing their prices, making big-ticket splurges a heck of a lot more affordable. We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts below, organized by retailer. Take advantage of these savings, and your home will be looking refreshed and rejuvenated by the new year.

Albany Park Albany Park

One of our favorite direct-to-consumer furniture brands is slashing their prices through December 1, making their sumptuous velvet and leather armchairs, sofas and sectionals a whole lot cheaper. With code BLACKFRIDAY, you can score 10% off sitewide, 12% off orders $1,990 or more and 15% off orders of $2,790 or more. The ultra-cozy Kova 84-inch Sofa, for example, is now $500 off, totaling a palatable $1,390. Trust us, we’ve tested the goods IRL and this couch-in-a-box brand is well worth the investment.

Allform Allform

Kid- and pet-proof, the Allform modular sofas are worth investing in, and now through November 28 they’re 20% off with code BFSALE20. The brand’s 3-Seat Sofa, for example, is now $1,595 (regularly $1,994), while the 5-Seat Corner Sectional is reduced to $2,845 from $3,556.

AllModern AllModern

Got you a modern aesthetic? Then AllModern, sister e-tailer to Wayfair, should be your destination of choice. Offering thousands of furnishings — from desks and dining sets to headboards, sofas and consoles galore — all curated through a modern lens, AllModern’s other core focus is affordability. And those prices are going to be even lower November 25 to November 29, with the brand offering up to 25% off everything, plus an extra 25% off the cart total with the code GET25. Our top picks from the sale include the brand’s boho Louisa rug, which is 48% off and rings up for just $185 for the 8x10 size, and the utterly chic velvet sofa that is 39% off and costs a mere $920.

Anthropologie Anthropologie

If you know, you know: Anthropologie isn’t just a mecca for boho blouses, dresses and accessories. The mega-retailer is also home to a treasure trove of home décor and furniture — ranging from the stunning Primrose mirrors to coffee tables, desks, sofas, outdoor furnishings and more. And now throughout November 28, the brand is offering 30% off regularly priced items (with some exclusions), in addition to 30% off sale items.

Arhaus Arhaus

Luxury home retailer Arhaus is getting into the cyber week game in a big way this year, slashing prices up to 40% now through November 29. What can you expect? Major discounts on poufs, holiday décor, all faux fur items and select Lunden dining seating pieces. We’re most excited, however, about the brand’s cult-favorite Amelie Mirrors — which are perfect for hanging or leaning against a wall — being up to 20% off all week long.

Bed Bath & Beyond Bed Bath & Beyond

Once everyone’s go-to for towels, sheets, vacuums and everything dorm-related, Bed Bath & Beyond offers even more nowadays, from side tables and arm chairs, to kitchen island carts, sofas and headboards. And the brand is diving head first into cyber week with Black Friday shoppers getting access to more than 100 deals now to November 27.

Birch Lane Birch Lane

A boon of traditional decor and classic furniture — from a wing chair for your den to a stunning rug for your entryway — Birch Lane has thousands of pieces that will zhush your home in a jiff. And while the sister e-tailer to Wayfair is known for good pricing, the deals are going to be even better now until November 29, when everything is up to 25% off. Looking for a new bed? Then consider the tufted and nailhead trimmed Marlon, which is now $630 for a queen size (that’s 63% off!). Did we mention there’s free shipping, too? Done and done.

Burrow Burrow

The OG couch-in-a-box brand, Burrow is one of our go-to sources for high-quality, easy-to-build sofas, armchairs and even sleepers! For cyber week, Burrow is offering some major discounts: 15% off on orders up to $999; $150 off orders $1,000 or more; $225 off orders $2,200 or more; $275 off orders $2,500 or more; $325 off orders $2,800 or more; $375 off orders $3,100 or more; $425 off orders $3,500 or more; $500 off orders $4,000 or more; and $1,000 off orders $5,000 or more. To access these discounts for Black Friday, use code BF21 through November 27. More to know: Beyond seating, the brand also offers a great collection of throw pillows, rugs and home office solutions.

Edloe Finch Edloe Finch

Parent company to Albany Park, Edloe Finch is also offering major sales on all its wares — from sofas and armchairs, to dining sets, coffee tables and more — now through December 1. Just use code BLACKFRIDAY to earn 10% off storewide, 12% off orders $1,990 or more and 15% off orders $2,790 or more. The Dade Jackson Dining Table Set, for instance, is $500 off right now, coming in at $699. Did we mention it comes with four chairs? Done and done.

Floyd Floyd

A couch-in-the-box worth investing in, Floyd is beloved for its non-toxic materials and its mission to stop cheap, poorly made furniture from ending up in landfills. The result is the minimalist The Sofa that is available in three configurations — two seats, three seats and three seats with a chaise that can move to either side, not to mention The Bed and tables galore. And now through November 29, the brand is offering from $150 to $750 off its inventory with code BDCM21.

The Home Depot The Home Depot

Everyone’s favorite hardware store carries way more than just tools and appliances, and that includes holiday decorations galore, living room and bedroom furniture and a huge amount of rugs, too. Now through December 1, The Home Depot is offering free delivery on all fresh-cut Christmas trees purchased online. Furniture deals to look out for include this stunning queen sized bed for just $359.25 (25% off) and this oversized floor mirror that is a steal at $143.40 (40% off).

Joss & Main Joss & Main

Contemporary and classic all at once, perusing Joss & Main’s site will have you drooling — and wanting to redo every room in your house. Thanks to cyber week, that just might be possible. Right now, the brand is offering up to 25% off all sorts of goods curated by its style team. If you’re looking for a showstopper of a couch, the brand’s 88-inch Crigler Rolled Arm Sofa in orange velvet is 54% off right now, coming in at $1,480, and a matching armchair is also 50% off.

Outer Outer

If you’ve been eying the influencer and celebrity-beloved brand Outer for a while — and trust us, we’ve tested it ourselves and the hype is real — now is your chance to get in on the outdoor furniture action. Through November 30, the brand is offering 15% off all products, albeit with an eco-conscious twist. Customers have the option to donate a portion of their discount (up to the full 15%) to the environment nonprofit One Tree Planted — the gesture would help Outer achieve its goal of planting more than one million trees (they’re currently at 125,000!).

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn is offering up to 70% off thousands of items from bedding and pillows to furniture and jewelry. Right now, you can score up to 20% off ready-to-ship furniture like this Plymouth Woven Counter Stool, which is $199.99, originally $249.

Target Target

Target is hosting a wide array of Black Friday deals, including up to 25% off furniture. You can browse through the thousands of deals on chairs, coffee tables, dressers and more. We have our eye on this Glass and Wood Mid-Century Modern Storage Console, which is $224.99, originally $299.99 and this Costway Round Side Table for $77.99, down from $109.99.

The Company Store The Company Store

Home to sumptuous bedding and towels, The Company Store is also the maker of some of our favorite pajamas and stockings — and they’ve got furniture, too! Now through November 27 the brand is offering 20% off sitewide with the code FRIYAY21, with some deeper 40% off discounts on Black Friday specials.

Wayfair Wayfair

Mega e-tailer Wayfair is an affordable shopping destination for pretty much anything our homes need — from couches and rugs to beds and outdoor furnishings — and the only thing we love more than prices is the brand’s stellar customer service. Which is exactly why we’ll be pouring over the site all week long, where discounts up to 80% off will be available, as well as free shipping and hourly flash deals. Looking for a headboard? This one from Zipcode Design will be 62% off coming in at $144.99, while this stunning velvet Mistana sofa is $1,199.99, a 66% discount from the original price.

Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma

Our headquarters for all things entertaining- and cooking-related, Williams Sonoma is slashing prices on all of our must-haves this cyber week, making it a great time to double down and upgrade to the brands you’ve been lusting over. Among the best deals? Ooni Pizza Ovens are 20% off, Philips Air Fryers are 30% off, select Traeger Pro Series Grills are $100 off and even the beloved KitchenAid Artisan Mini Mixer is $50 off.