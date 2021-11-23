Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday.

It’s not quite Black Friday yet, but many of the deals are already here. For those who prefer to be proactive about Black Friday shopping, we’ve rounded up a comprehensive list of the best early sales out there.

To optimize your shopping strategy, we’ve listed brands and retailers alphabetically and grouped all the sales by category. Don’t forget to check back often; we’ll be updating this post in the days leading up to Friday, so you can snag the best prices on whatever you need before the big day.

Major retailers

CNN Underscored Cyber Week 2021

• Amazon: Black Friday deals have arrived at Amazon, with savings on everything from top electronics and small kitchen appliances to loungewear and other cozy holiday must-haves.

• Bed Bath & Beyond: Snag deals on home goods, decor, appliances and more.

• Best Buy: Select Black Friday deals on all the tech and appliances you need are available now.

• Ebay: Tech, apparel and more is on sale at eBay for Black Friday this year.

• Etsy: Participating sellers will be offering discounts up to 60% off a variety of home goods, clothes, shoes, accessories, toys, art, craft supplies and so much more.

• The Home Depot: Save big on appliances, holiday decor and other home improvement needs.

• Kohl’s: There are thousands of deals in-store and online all week long leading up to Black Friday, including 15% off and $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent on all purchases.

• Lowe’s: The Season of Savings Event is on, with tons of deals on holiday decor, home goods, tools and everything else your house might need.

• Macy’s: Thousands of apparel and home items are marked down for Black Friday.

• Nordstrom: More than a thousand styles from top designers are seriously discounted, with deals on accessories, beauty and more.

• Overstock: Find furniture, decor and more for every room in your home up to 70% off.

• Target: Snag major savings across product categories from fashion and style, to home goods, tech, toys and more.

• Walmart: After launching a slew of pre-Black Friday sales, Walmart’s finishing off Cyber week with some major savings across product categories like tech, home, apparel and more.

• Wayfair: Get anything you need to transform your home for the holidays with deals on kitchenware, furniture, decor and so much more up to 80% off.

Home & health

CNN Underscored Cyber Week 2021

• Aerogarden: Start growing your at-home garden without a fuss now that Aerogarden is offering 20% off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY20.

• Albany Park: Buy more and save more at Albany Park, with 10% off all orders and up to 15% off when you spend $2,790 or more.

• Allform: Take 20% off everything sitewide with the code BFSALE20.

• AllModern: Get up to 25% off sofas, area rugs, beds, dressers and more.

• Amerisleep: Upgrade your bedroom with $300 off any mattress, plus 2 free pillows with promo AS300. You can also get 30% off adjustable bed bundles, no promo code needed.

• Avocado Green Mattress: Save ​​up to $300 of select mattresses and up to $50 off bed frames.

• Awara: Get $200 off the Luxury Hybrid or Premier Latex mattress plus a free Tranquility Bundle.

• Away: Away luggage, bags and travel essentials are up to 40% off including, with finds like the Bigger Carry-On, the Carry-On with Front Pocket, the Medium, the Longitude and Latitude Totes and the Everywhere Bag all on sale.

• Bass Pro Shops: Snag up to 50% off through Nov. 28.

• Beautyrest: Save up to $300 on Beautyrest mattresses like the Black, Black Hybrid and many more.

• BioBidet: Save big on bidet seats, attachments, air purifiers and more.

• Birch: Get $400 off a Birch Mattress, plus two free Eco-Rest Pillows with the code BFSALE400.

• BlendJet: Buy more and save more at BlendJet, with 15% off one item, 20% off two items and 25% off three or more items.

• Bokksu: Get 30% off your first box of Japanese goodies with the code BF2021.

• Brava: Snag $300 of Brava packages like the Starter Set and more.

• Branch Furniture: Get up to 10% off, plus free shipping when you use the code BFCM. The brand will also plant a tree with every order.

• Brooklinen: Get 20% off sitewide on bestselling sheets, bath accessories, loungewear and more.

• Burrow: Use the code BF21 to get up to $750 off orders of $5,000+, plus free shipping.

• Calpak: The modern travel brand is offering 25% off sitewide on luggage, bags and more.

• Caraway: Save on the very instagrammable cookware and get 10% off when you spend $95, 15% off when you spend $395 and 20% off when you spend $525 or more.

• Cocoon by Sealy: Get 35% off, plus free pillows and sheets.

• Coravin: Different models of wine accessories are now 25% off now through Cyber Monday.

• Corkcicle: Get 20% off sitewide on a variety of drinkware, coolers, bags, barware and more.

• Cricut: Materials and accessories are now 50% off.

• Dyson: Save big on bestsellers from Dyson like $100 off the V10 Animal stick vacuum, $50 off the V8 Absolute stick vacuum, $100 off the Pure Humidify + Cool and a free gift with the purchase of an Airwrap. Also, anyone who has purchased a Dyson and registered their product will receive a coupon code for 20% off any Dyson product.

• Echelon Fitness: Get 15% off all equipment with a monthly subscription plus 25% off accessories.

• Eight Sleep: Get $500 of the Pod Pro, $200 off the Pod Pro Cover.

• Floyd: Floyd’s beautifully designed sustainable furniture is up to $200 off with the code BFCM2.

• Girlfriend Collective: Save on cozy leggings, athleisure and more with 30% off sitewide.

• Gravity Blankets: In need of some new bedding? Snag 40% off mattresses, 30% off blankets, robes, masks and more.

• Hedley & Bennett: Get 20% off sitewide, or 30% off orders of $150 or more.

• Helix: Buy more and save more with up to $200 off your purchase, plus two free Dream Pillows with the code BFSALE200.

• HelloFresh: Get 14 free meals, plus three surprise gifts and free shipping.

• Homesick: Buy more and save more with 15% off orders over $30, 25% off orders over $65 and 35% off orders over $100.

• Houzz: Snag up to 80% off on furniture, bathroom fixtures, decor and more.

• iRobot: Save up to $500 on a variety of high-performing robot vacuums, mops and more.

• Joybird: Take 35% off the brand’s modern and stylish furniture and all other items sitewide.

• Just Fred: Show your pooch some love with up to 40% products with new Just Because Bundles.

• Kirklands: Snag deals on holiday decor like 40& off Christmas trees, 25% off wreaths and garlands and 30% off stockings.

• KitchenAid: Get up to $80 off select stand mixers, up to 25% off select countertop appliances and select stand mixer attachments and $110 KitchenAid Artisan Series stand mixers.

• Keurig: Get 25% off sitewide with the code TIMETOSAVE21.

• La-Z-Boy: Get 30% off some seriously comfortable couches, chairs and so much more.

• Leesa: Get up to $500 off mattresses with two free down alternative pillows included, and 20% off bundle purchases.

• Lodge Cast Iron: Buy more and save more with up to $75 off when you spend $250 or more and use the code TISTHESEASONING.

• Loftie: Snag a Loftie clock for 25% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY.

• Lucy and Co.: Don’t forget your pup! Use codes HOLIDAY15, HOLIDAY20 or HOLIDAY25 to receive up to 25% off of your purchase.

• MagicLinen: Upgrade your bed sheets and other linens with 20% off sitewide.

• Mattress Firm: Get up to 50% off mattresses, bedding and more, plus daily doorbusters.

• Mirror: The best promo of the year is here! Get $500 off, plus free shipping with the code BFCM21.

• Misen: Treat your kitchen to something new with 25% off sitewide.

• Ninja: Get up to $150 off select Ninja home products, plus free gifts with select products and 15% off sitewide.

• Nutribullet: Get yourself a new smoothie blender or any accessory you need with 25% off sitewide when you use the code CNNBF25.

• Onsen: Take 30% off sitewide on incredibly popular waffle knit towels and accessories.

• Ooni: Ready to finally get that pizza oven? Snag 20% off sitewide on ovens and accessories now.

• Our Place: Get the Perfect Pot for just $125.

• Parachute: Bedding, mattresses, bath accessories, loungewear and more are 20% off.

• Peet’s Coffee: Get yourself a nice cup of joe with 20% off sitewide at Peet’s with the code CYBERWEEK.

• Peloton: Upgrade your indoor workout a Peloton Bike, down to $1,495, plus $150 off accessories and free delivery. Order a Peloton Bike+ and get $350 off accessories, plus free delivery. Order a Peloton Tread and get $250 off accessories, plus free delivery.

• Quip: Treat your teeth with $10 off a purchase of $50 and up to $75 off a purchase of $200 or more.

• Raymour & Flanigan: Get 10% off everything or 15% off orders over $3,000.

• Riley Home: Get 20% off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY21.

• Serta: Get a free Serta foundation plus a free Serta Classic Bedding Bundle, when you purchase any iComfort Mattress. Spend $999 on any other Serta Mattress and get a free Serta Classic Bedding Bundle.

• Shark: Get 15% off sitewide, plus up to $200 off Black Friday exclusives and free gifts on select products.

• Simmons: Get better shut-eye with 20% off sitewide at Simmons.

• SmileDirectClub: Get a $12 impression kit (free after rebate) and get a free Premium teeth whitening kit once you complete and return your impressions with the code 12BLACKFRIDAY21.

• Society6: Give your home a face-lift with up to 50% off decor finds.

• Solo Stove: Get up to 40% off fire pit bundles and accessories, as well as up to 35% off individual fire pits and cooking systems. Camping stoves are buy one get one free.

• SoulCycle: Take $600 off the cult-favorite bike bringing the cost down to $1,900 with the code HOLIDAY2021.

• Stasher: Get rid of single-use plastics with 25% off sitewide Stasher reusable bags and bundles.

• Super Coffee: Snag savings on quality java and get 20% off when you spend $75 or 30% off when you spend $125, plus free shipping.

• Tempur-Pedic: Get 40% off the Tempur-Essential mattress and 30% off the Tempur-Cloud mattress.

• The Container Store: Shop limited time savings, like 40% off clearance, 20% off Oxo Brew Coffee Makers, 25% off Elsa Closet in a Box and more.

• Therabody: Get $200 off the Theragun Pro, $100 off the Elite, $50 off the Prime and $25 off Mini. You’ll also find deals on the Wave and Recovery series.

• Tuft + Paw: The bestselling Cover Litterbox will be $50 off while supplies last.

• Umamicart: The Asian grocer is offering $10 off orders of $59 with the code UMAMI10 and $20 off orders of $99 or more with the code UMAMI20.

• Vaya: Get yourself a new mattress for $300 off, plus a free pillow with the code VAYA300.

• Vitamix: Get up to $125 off a range of blenders, including the Legacy Series, Ascent Series and more.

• Zinus: Get up to 40% off the Cooling Comfort Plus Memory Foam mattress and up to 50% off the Pressure Relief Olive Oil Memory Foam iCoil Hybrid mattress.

• Zoma: All mattresses at Zoma are $150 off any mattress and you’ll get 2 free pillows with the code WIN150. Pillows are also buy one, get one 50% off with the code BOGO50.

Fashion & beauty

CNN Underscored Cyber Week 2021

• Adidas: Get up to 50% off styles for men, women and kids.



• Anne Klein: Get 30% off sitewide when you spend $150 or more.

• Athleta: Get up to 60% off sale items.

• Aurate: Get the brand’s beautifully crafted jewelry for 25% off with the code STOCKED.

• Backcountry: Get up to 60% off on gear and more now, plus 20% off one full-priced item.

• BareMinerals: Get 25% off sitewide, a gift with a $75 purchase, and 2x points.

• Baublebar: Snag 30% off sitewide when you use the code BB30. There’s also a variety of doorbusters happening until Nov. 30.

• Benefit Cosmetics: Get 30% off all items online, plus free shipping.

• Birdies: Get the whole cozy line for 25% off, including Robin Faux Fur and The Lark.

• Birdy Grey: Need a bridesmaids dress? Get them now for up to 75% off sitewide.

• Bonobos: Get 30% off sitewide during the brand’s Black Friday sale.

• Carbon38: The brand’s extremely fashionable athleisure, apparel and more is 30% off with the code ENJOY30.

• Carhartt: Take $10 off limited edition hoodies for men and women, and get 25% off other apparel and accessories like boots, base layers, gloves and more

• Carter’s: The entire selection of baby’s and kid’s clothing is 50 to 60% off.

• Chinese Laundry: Snag 30% Off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY.

• Cider: Take 50% off sitewide and get a free gift with orders over $200.

• ColourPop: Get 30% off sitewide on bestselling makeup and up to 50% off collabs.

• Columbia: Get 50% off door busters, 25% off almost everything else a $20 promo card when you spend $100.

• Crocs: Buy a pair of crocs and get the second 25% off.

• Dermstore: Save up to 30% on over 200 popular skincare brands with the code BLACK, plus earn 2X Dermstore Rewards points on select top brands.

• Draper James: Clothing, accessories, home goods and more are 30% off.

• DryBar: Get 20% off sitewide, free shipping, free samples and up to 40% off special sets.

• Eddie Bauer: Get 50% off your purchase for a limited time.

• E.l.f Cosmetics: Loyalty members get 40% off orders of $30 or more and all other customers can snag 25% off when you spend $30 or more.

• First Aid Beauty: Get two 14 oz Ultra Repair Creams for $70.

• Frye: Get up to 50% off select styles of boots, sneakers and more.

• GlassesUSA: Get 30% off Ray-Ban, Oakley and Persol frames for eyeglasses and sunglasses with basic Rx lenses and free shipping with the code OKRAY30.

• Halara: Buy three items for $29.85 and five items for $59.70, with styles starting at $9.95.

• Herbivore: Take 25% off sitewide on serums, oils and more, excluding sets.

• Jachs NY: Get 70% off a variety of styles now when you use the code CNN70.

• Jambys: Save up to 30% off when you spend $350 or more.

• Kendra Scott: Upgrade your jewelry with 25% off fine and sterling pieces and 30% off everything else.

• Jenni Kayne: Get 25% off apparel, accessories and home goods with the code BF25.

• Korres: Take 40% off sitewide with the code GOGREEK40.

• Levi’s: The brand’s Indigo Friday sale is offering 40% off denim styles and more for men and women.

• Lucky Brand: Get 50% off select men’s and women’s styles.

• Lunya: Get 26% off sitewide, plus $20 off a purchase of $200 or more for first-time customers with the code FORSLEEPERS.

• Madewell: Get 30% off your purchase when you use the code OHJOY.

• Mario Badescu: Save 25% off sitewide, with doorbusters like Quads on sale, 3 for $25.00.

• Marmot: Get 30% off sitewide on gear, apparel and more with the code HOLIDAY, plus 30 to 60% off sales items.

• Modcloth: Get 40% off sitewide, plus 50% off sale items with the code FRIDAY40.

• Mountain Hardwear: Snag 25% off everything, plus up to 70% off with the code MHW70OFF.

• Murad: Snag 30% off sitewide and a free Nutrient-Charged Water Gel with a $150 purchase.

• Naadam: Treat yourself to cashmere and beyond with 40% off on eligible items when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY.

• Nike: Save up to 50% on a variety of styles, plus get an extra 20% off on select styles with the code BLACKFRIDAY.

• Nisolo: Take 30% off sitewide, plus free shipping on orders over $250.

• NuFace: Take 35% off sitewide on a range of devices and beauty products.

• Olay: Get 25% off sitewide on skincare and more, plus up to 60% off clearance items.

• Oofos: Save 20% on recovery footwear for men and women, including the OOmg, OOriginal, OOahh slide and more.

• OshKosh B’gosh: The entire selection of baby’s and kid’s clothing is 50 to 60% off.

• Osprey: Get a new adventure backpack for 25% off.

• Peak Design: Gear up now that Peak Design is offering up to 30% off.

• Playa: The hair care brand is offering 25% off sitewide with code EFFORTLESS.

• Puma: Get 30 to 50% off select items through Nov. 29.

• Rhone: Get 20% off $150, 25% off $250+ and 30% off $300 or more.

• Sokoglam: Stock up on K-beauty finds with 40% off all orders of $195+ using the code SGWONDERLAND4.

• Stuart Weitzman: Get 25% off full priced and sales items, with new deals and styles added throughout Cyber Week.

• Tarte: Get bestselling makeup and skin care products for 30% off, plus surprise holiday steals for 50% off. Use the code CYBERSZN at checkout.

• Tata Harper: The skin care brand is offering 25% off any order and a free bandana when you spend $250 or more with the code TATA250.

• ThirdLove: The beloved bra brand is offering up to 60% off sitewide, plus you can save $30 when you spend $150.

• Tommy John: Get 20% off when you spend $100 or more.

• Touchland: The skin care-grade hand sanitizer brand is offering 20% off sitewide with the code BLACKFRIDAY20.

• True Botanicals: Buy more and save more with up to 30% off orders of $400 or more, plus free shipping.

• Vessi: Buy one pair of Vessis, and get 20% off or buy two or more and get 25% off sitewide, plus a free $25 gift certificate for every $110 spent.

• Vitruvi: Get 30% off sitewide, plus a limited edition oil tray when you spend $150 or more.

• Zappos: Hundreds of shoe styles are up to 50% off.

Tech & electronics

CNN Underscored Cyber Week 2021

• Biolite: Brighten your world with 25% off sitewide.

• Casetify: Buy one product, get one 10% off; buy two products, get one 20% off; and buy three or more products, and get one 25% off.

• Dell: Take 20% off products like the Dell XPS 13, webcams, speakers and more.

• JBL: Get savings on a variety of JBL products like the Quantum series, Tour series, Tune series and more.

• Marshall: Save up to $150 on select headphones, including the Emberton, Major IV and more.

• Nomad: Get 30% sitewide on a variety of electronic accessories, plus up to 80% off at the Nomad outlet.

• Philips Hue: Snag more than $100 off smart bulbs, accessories and other bundles.

• PhoneSoap: Rid your phone of germs now, with 30% off sitewide when you use the code BFCM30.

• Samsung: Snag savings on some of Samsung’s most popular products like tech, appliances and more. Plus, get free Galaxy Buds2 and $250 off the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G.

• Sony: Save up to $800 on cameras and lenses, up to $1,000 on smart TVs and up to $120 on audio products.

• Woot!: Woot! is offering massive discounts on a variety of product categories, including tech, with new deals launching each day, so be sure to check back regularly as new items go on sale.

Toys & games

CNN Underscored Cyber Week 2021

• Crayola: Colorful stocking stuffers are now buy one, get one 30% off. You’ll also get a free gift with any adult coloring purchase of $25 or more.