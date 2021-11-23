Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday.

Retailers like Adorama, Amazon, BestBuy, B&H Photo Video and Walmart are turning up the heat with discounts on nearly all Apple devices available. And Apple itself is hosting its annual shopping event from Black Friday to Cyber Monday — it’s not the best deal, but you will get a gift card with select purchases.

And you won’t need to sift through hundreds of web pages, we’ve done the hard work for you. So let’s break down the best Apple deals available.

Best AirPods Deals

Jacob Krol/CNN

Make no mistake about it, AirPods are some of the most popular earbuds and headphones on the market. And what started with one product has morphed into four — AirPods 2nd Gen, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

All AirPods offer fast parking and a deep integration with all Apple devices — iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV and the Mac included. They’ll auto connect to your main device and quickly switch as you rotate between devices. You can even use “Hey Siri” for hands-free access to the virtual assistant.

Right now, AirPods Pro are available for an all-time-low price of $159.99 from Amazon and Walmart for Walmart+ members.

Starting Friday, Oct. 26, Apple will kick off it’s annual Black Friday gift card promotion. Meaning if you get a pair of Airpods 2nd or 3rd gen you’ll get a $25 gift card, a $50 gift card with AirPods Pro and $75 gift card with AirPods Max.

Here are all the deals on AirPods available now:

Best Apple Watch Deals

Jacob Krol/CNN

Our budget pick for a smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon. You can score a 40mm GPS Watch SE for just $219.99, which is down from the $279 price tag. And if you can live without an always-on display and some advanced health tracking features, it’s the Apple Watch to get.

Those looking for the most feature-filled Apple Watch can opt for the Apple Watch Series 7 — it has an always-on display, a bevy of health features and the keen ability to fast charge. Right now, Amazon has the Green, (PRODUCT) Red, Blue and Silver 41mm at nearly $20 off at $379.99.

Apple’s Black Friday gift card promotion will kick off on Friday, Oct 26, and run through the end of Cyber Monday. Rather than discounting the Apple Watch, you’ll get a gift card with the purchase of a watch. You’ll get a $50 gift card alongside the Apple Watch Series 3 or SE.

Best Apple TV Deals

Jacob Krol/CNN Apple TV 4K

As our pick for best luxury streaming box, the Apple TV 4K is a bit more expensive but makes up for it with a ton of features. It offers a deep integration with other Apple hardware and services, that makes it easy to set up and intuitive in everyday use.

It also comes with the all-new Siri Remote, aka the best remote we’ve ever tested. It uses a click wheel reminiscent of the iPod for easy control and an easy way to fast forward or rewind.

Right now, the 32GB Apple TV 4K is down to $169.95 on Amazon and the 64GB is also discounted at $189.95. It’s not the biggest discount, but still some savings nonetheless. If you already have an Apple TV 4K, we recommend opting for the upgraded Siri Remote. It’s also on-sale at $54.98 from $59.

As part of Apple’s Black Friday event, you’ll get a $50 gift card with the purchase of an Apple TV HD or 4K direct from Apple.

Best iPad Deals

Jacob Krol/CNN

While we’re still waiting for deals on the 9th Gen iPad (starts at $329) and the iPad Mini (starts at $499), retailers are wasting no time discounting the iPad Pro and iPad Air. So let’s start with the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros. Both of these are powered by the Apple M1 chip and iPadOS 15 runs swimmingly on both tablets.

You can also pair these with a Magic Keyboard for a laptop-like experience or an Apple Pencil to get even more out of both devices. We’d recommend the larger 12.9-inch size since it has a Mini LED display. As part of Apple’s Black Friday gift card event, those who get an iPad Pro directly from Apple will get a $100 gift card.

11-inch iPad Pro 128GB Wi-Fi in Silver ($749.99, originally $799.99; amazon.com)

11-inch iPad Pro 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular in Silver ($949.99, originally $999; amazon.com

12.9-inch iPad Pro 128GB Wi-Fi in Silver or Space Gray ($999.99, originally $1,099; amazon.com

12.9-inch iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi in Silver or Space Gray ($1,099.99, originally $1,199; amazon.com

The iPad Air is no slouch either and, arguably more important, it’s also more colorful. Like all other iPads it is running iPadOS 15 and runs it very well. Apple’s iPad Air performed well in our testing and trickled down some higher-end features previously locked to the pros. Slimmer bezels around the display, a USB-C port for charging and data transfers and better cameras all around. Currently, Adorama is offering the 64GB Green iPad Air for $589 from $599.

Best Mac Deals

Jacob Krol/CNN

As we expected, the Mac deals are in full force. You can score an entry-level M1 MacBook Air for $949 in any color from B&H Photo Video. This is $50 off the normal $999 price point for the laptop. The M1 Macbook Air is our overall pick for an Apple laptop as it pairs fast performance with super long battery life.

Similarly, B&H Photo Video is taking $100 off the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro. For those who are more focused on creative tasks, the addition of a fan to cool things down and an extra GPU core will help speed through those processes.

We’re expecting discounts on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros as well as the iMac and Mac Mini to arrive as we get closer to Black Friday.

Best AirTag Deals

Jacob Krol/CNN

While neither a single AirTag ($29; amazon.com) or an AirTag four pack ($97.62) are seeing major discounts, some of the accessories are. We’re big fans of the AirTag for precision tracking and game-like experience to find a lost object through Precision Finding. If you do purchase a four pack of AirTags directly from Apple beginning October 26, you will get a $25 Apple Gift Card for free.

The Apple-made Leather Key Ring in (PRODUCT) Red is discounted to $31 from $35. Additionally, the Saddle Brown is available for $31.85 and Wisteria (a nice lavender) is down to $32.99. If you’re looking to attach the AirTag to a suitcase or backpack, we’d take a look at the Leather Loop which is discounted to $33.05 in Saddle Brown.

Belkin’s Key Ring Case is $3 off at $9.99 in pink, blue, black or white. Additionally, the secure tag holder is also down to $9.99 in several colors.

Best Accessories Deals

NOMAD

From Apple-made to some of our favorite accessory makers, there are plenty of deals to score to decorate or protect your devices.

MagSafe Charger ($31.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

Both the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro charging cases now support MagSafe, which means that they can magnetically attach to this MagSafe charging puck for an easy wireless charge.

Modern Leather Case ($24.47, originally $34.95; nomadgoods.com)

This AirPods case comes in four different hues of leather to give a sleek look to your earbuds. The microfiber interior will keep your AirPods from getting scratched while the leather exterior is designed to patina over time so your case looks great no matter how long you’ve had it. The case is available for all AirPods models.

Mirror AirPods Case ($31.50, originally $35; casetify.com)

A super trendy option, this case from Casetify comes in a silver or bronze finish to transform your AirPods case. It’ll also keep your earbuds safe from drops and scratches, and comes with a metal carabiner for easy on the go access to your AirPods.

Custom Matte AirPods Case ($31.50, originally $35; casetify.com)

Upgrade your plain white AirPods charging case to a bright and cheery option with this matte case, available in six different bright tones. You can customize the front of the case to include your name or initials and pick from 17 different font colors.

Sport Band ($41.97, originally $59.95; nomadgoods.com)

We’ve been wearing this watch band for a few weeks now and we’re into it. It’s comfortable throughout daily wear, gets us through sweaty workouts since it’s waterproof. Not to mention, it comes in five different colors to fit your personal style.

Rugged Band ($41.97, originally $59.95; nomadgoods.com)

If you’re looking for a watch band to get you through the toughest of adventures or tend to opt for a more rugged look this band is a great choice. The band is lightweight and flexible so it feels nice on the wrist all while staying oil, water and dirt resistant.

Modern Slim Band ($48.97, originally $69.95; nomadgoods.com)

Much more of a fashion band, this pick form Nomad comes in three different leather tones to fit your style. It’s comfortable to wear every day and gives a sophisticated look to your high tech wearable.

Custom Clear TPU Band ($36, originally $40; casetify.com)

Add a bit of personal flair with this customizable band from spotify. Add your initials or name to the side of this durable and flexible TPU band. Choose from four different band colors, two different font styles and 18 different text colors for a totally unique look.

Saffiano Leather Initial Apple Watch Band ($46.80, originally $52; casetify.com)

We love the look of a leather watch band so pairing it with Casetify’s customizable options is a no brainer. You get to pick a base band color and then two accent colors for a sleek stripe that runs down the band as well as for your initials.

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9 ($242.99, originally 349.99; walmart.com)

The Apple Magic Keyboard only further extends what your iPad can do with the addition of a physical keyboard and trackpad. It has a floating design so you can attach your iPad Pro or Air magnetically and smoothly adjust your working angle.

Custom Ultra Impact Case ($71.10, originally $79; casetify.com)

Add your personal style to your iPad with this fully customizable case. Take your pick from different font styles and colors as well as text placements for a totally you case. The case is Apple Pencil charging compatible and shockproof, so your tablet is safe should accidents happen.

Modern Case ($62.97, originally $89.95; nomadgoods.com)

A classic and minimalist design, the Modern Case from Nomad offers a sleek look to your high tech device. It features a wrap around bumper to minimize damage from drops and mishaps. It’s available for the iPad Pro 12.9 inch, iPad Pro 11 inch and iPad Air.

Apple Pencil ($79.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

The Apple Pencil extends the functionality of your iPad. You can use it to turn your iPad into a notebook or canvas and get even more out of your device. The Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) is also on sale for $99.99, originally priced at $129.