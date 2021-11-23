Philippines navy completes resupply mission after Chinese blockade

Manila, Philippines Navy vessels from the Philippines successfully completed a resupply mission on Tuesday at a South China Sea outpost, its defense minister said, a day after its President rebuked China at an international summit for its blockade of the area.

Two vessels were unhindered earlier on Tuesday in reaching the Sierra Madre, a ship intentionally grounded decades ago at the Second Thomas Shoal, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement.

A small boat was dispatched from a Chinese coast guard vessel with three people, who recorded the unloading of Philippine personnel and cargo, he said.

The Philippines and the United States last week condemned China's coast guard for interrupting the mission and using water cannon on the resupply boats. The area is within the Philippines' 200-mile exclusive economic zone.

"I have communicated to the Chinese ambassador that we consider these acts as a form of intimidation and harassment," Lorenzana said.

