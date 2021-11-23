Kenya's Covid-19 vaccine mandate draws praise and criticism

Nairobi, Kenya A Kenyan government directive that residents must show proof of Covid-19 vaccination by December 21 to access services was welcomed by some businesses on Monday but criticized by others, who said low vaccination rates made it unrealistic.

Only 8.8% of people are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in Kenya so far.

Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe made the announcement on Sunday. Public services affected include schools, transport services, immigration and other state offices, and hotels, bars, restaurants, national parks and wildlife reserves.

The government will start a 10-day mass vaccination campaign on Friday, Kagwe said.

Directives about vaccines have split public opinion globally. Some politicians and citizens say measures infringe on personal choice and others say they protect the public.

