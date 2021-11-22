This story was excerpted from the November 23 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) Can the US and China ping-pong their way to peace again?

Players from the two nations will join in the mixed doubles competition in the World Table Tennis Championships in Houston this week to mark a milestone in sporting and diplomatic history.

Fifty years ago, Chinese leader Mao Zedong invited the US table tennis team to China. The series of friendly matches that followed helped break the ice ahead of Secretary of State Henry Kissinger's groundbreaking and secret trip to China months later -- which led to President Richard Nixon's opening to the then-reclusive giant and ultimately put it on the path to today's rising superpower status.

