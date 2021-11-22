Milwaukee Dancing Grannies say members were among those who were killed in Waukesha parade

(CNN) The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted a statement on Facebook Monday, saying members of the group were among the dead in Sunday's tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

"Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies," according to the group's statement.

Five people were killed and more than 40 were injured after a red SUV sped into Waukesha's Christmas parade Sunday afternoon.

Authorities have not released any details on the identities of the victims.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies are listed in the parade lineup on the city of Waukesha's website.

