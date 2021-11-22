Milwaukee Dancing Grannies have long brought joy to parades. Now they grieve after Wisconsin incident

(CNN) The tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday brought the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies into a sad spotlight.

The Grannies who died "were extremely passionate," the post said. "Their eyes gleamed.....joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue....held us together."

Who are the Grannies and what do they do?

For one, they probably aren't your grandma's grandmas.

Read More