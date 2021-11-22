4 Black men exonerated more than 70 years after being wrongly accused of raping a White teen girl

(CNN) The families of the "Groveland Four" got some closure Monday after Florida officially cleared four young Black men wrongly accused of raping a 17-year-old White girl in 1949.

Circuit Court Judge Heidi Davis in Lake County, Florida, granted the State's motion to posthumously dismiss the indictments of Ernest Thomas and Samuel Shepherd and vacated the convictions of Charles Greenlee and Walter Irvin, in the case known as the "Groveland Four."

"I would not hate, but I will love and embrace all of those who did not know at the time that my father was a caring and loving and compassionate person that did not rape anybody. I stand here today to say thank you," said an emotional Carol Greenlee, daughter of Charles Greenlee, in front of cameras at a press conference Monday morning following the court hearing.

Relatives of the Groveland Four, from left, Vivian Shepherd, niece of Sam Shepherd, Gerald Threat, nephew of Walter Irvin; Carol Greenlee, daughter of Charles Greenlee, gather at the just-unveiled monument in front of the Old Lake County courthouse in Tavares, Fla., last year.

In 1949, Charles Greenlee, Walter Irvin, Samuel Shepherd and Ernest Thomas were accused of sexually assaulting Norma Padgett in Groveland, Florida, about 30 miles west of Orlando. The group came to be called the "Groveland Four." The case was considered one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in Jim Crow-era Florida.

There were doubts about Padgett's testimony from the onset, but in the era of Jim Crow, a jury convicted the men without evidence of a crime.

