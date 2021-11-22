5-year-old found dead last month in a Massachusetts state park died by homicide, officials say

(CNN) Elijah Lewis, a 5-year-old found dead in a Massachusetts state park after being missing for more than a month, died by homicide, officials said Monday.

An autopsy found the boy's cause of death "was determined to be violence and neglect, including facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment and pressure ulcers," the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said in a news release

Elijah's remains were found by state police on October 23 in Ames Nowell State Park in Abington, about 20 miles southeast of Boston. His body was discovered in what investigators referred to as a grave, the attorney general's office said at the time.

Elijah's disappearance was brought to the attention of authorities by New Hampshire's Division for Children, Youth & Families (DCYF) on October 14. He wasn't reported missing prior to this time, officials said.

Police in Merrimack, New Hampshire, began investigating and were joined by New Hampshire State Police and the New Hampshire Department of Justice, according to the attorney general's office.

