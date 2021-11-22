(CNN) Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was ejected during a game against the Detroit Pistons Sunday after making contact with Pistons' Isaiah Stewart in the face.

The ejection is only the second in James' career -- the first coming in 2017 for comments made to a referee.

Sunday's altercation occurred with 9:18 remaining in the third quarter and the Lakers trailing 78-66 in Detroit. As a free throw was being attempted, James swung his arm backward while boxing out for a rebound, hitting Stewart.

The foul led to a prolonged game stoppage while Stewart, with blood coming down his face, had to be held back by Detroit coaches and players as he tried to confront James on several occasions. Stewart was also ejected from the game.

The Lakers would go on to win 121-116.

