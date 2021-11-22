Robert Redford is a director, actor, producer and environmental activist. He co-founded The Redford Center with his late son James Redford in 2005 -- a nonprofit organization that uses the power of storytelling to galvanize environmental justice and regeneration. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) I was 11 years old when I left Los Angeles for the first time. My mother, wanting to celebrate my recovery from a mild case of polio, drove us to Yosemite National Park.

It's been more than seven decades, but I still remember our car emerging from the nearly mile-long Wawona Tunnel and seeing the famous landscape of Yosemite from Inspiration Point. I knew immediately that I was somewhere special.

Since then, I've been fortunate to travel to national parks across the country. I've even created films about many of them. In doing so, I've come to learn that our national parks not only protect our country's most spectacular natural wonders but also its stories and its history.

Once I had a family of my own, I drove my children around the US to experience these places themselves. One of our favorite spots was Chaco, a remote canyon in the American Southwest.

Within Chaco, we could explore the remains of what was once the center of a bustling and sophisticated Puebloan civilization that existed hundreds of years before Europeans first set foot on this continent. We were drawn to the history of the area , where we'd learn how Chaco's famous ancient structures spread across the remote desert landscape, a place to which many tribal nations and communities maintain active connections today.