At least 35 dead after heavy rain batters south India

New Delhi (CNN) At least 35 people have been killed and dozens more remain missing after heavy rains battered parts of southern India, destroying houses and flooding roads, officials said Monday.

Flash floods triggered by consistent heavy rain killed at least 32 people in Andhra Pradesh, according to the state's government. The rainfall began late last week, submerging highways and roads, while completely isolating some villages and blocking access to food and water, CNN affiliate CNN News18 reported.

At least 30 people remain missing, officials said.

Relief efforts in Andhra Pradesh are ongoing with 16 national and state disaster teams deployed to evacuate stranded residents, officials said. Nearly 58,000 people have been evacuated from their homes to 294 relief camps in the state, they added.

In neighboring Karnataka state, at least three people have died, disaster management official Tushar Giri Nath said Monday.

