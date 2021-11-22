Parents want their children to be more thankful, poll finds

(CNN) The season of giving thanks can't come quickly enough for some parents.

Parents who responded to the poll say they are teaching their children the magic words, "please and thank you." However, when it comes to actions over words, the children -- and parents -- could be falling short, said Sarah Clark, research scientist at the University of Michigan and co-director of the poll.

Nearly all parents say it's possible to teach children gratitude, and three-fourths of parents say teaching gratitude is a priority. The most common ways parents teach children gratitude are "please and thank you," followed by enforcing chores. Just over one-third of parents use strategies like donating toys or clothes and saying a prayer of thanks.

"My hope is a poll like this causes some parents to stop and think about, 'Are we being purposeful about teaching our kids how to be grateful?'" Clark said.