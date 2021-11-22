Robin Utrecht/ABACA/Reuters Workers clear debris from a damaged car in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Saturday, November 20. There were violent clashes the night before as people protested against the country's new Covid-19 restrictions. In pictures: Europeans protest Covid-19 restrictions

Protesters in several European countries gathered over the weekend to push back against new Covid-19 restrictions.

Some of the demonstrations turned violent.

There were clashes Friday night in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, and police were forced to fire gunshots to disperse the crowd. The Netherlands recently re-entered three weeks of partial lockdown because of the coronavirus.

Rioting broke out at The Hague, Netherlands, on Saturday. Video from the scene showed riot police deploying water cannons and charging groups of demonstrators. Five police officers were hurt.

There were also some clashes in Vienna, Austria, where an estimated 40,000 protesters crowded the streets on Saturday. Austria re-introduced a partial lockdown on Monday and will make vaccinations mandatory from February next year.