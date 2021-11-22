Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday.

Walmart has been leading up to Black Friday by posting a wide range of impressive deals all month long, and this week has proven to be no different. The savings continue today with a brand new set of deals on some of the most in-demand items from the retail giant.

These markdowns are available to Walmart+ members slightly sooner than everyone else — 4 hours earlier, to be exact — but everyone can shop the new drops starting at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 22. Remember, these deals will only be around until stock runs out, so be sure to snag everything you need ASAP. And don’t forget (as if you could!) the deals will continue through Black Friday before finally culminating in Cyber Monday. We’ll be here, covering it all, so check back.

Apple AirPods Pro ($159.99, originally $197; walmart.com)

With active noise cancellation to make sure it’s just you and the music, the AirPods Pro, now down to a new all-time low price, have quickly become a favorite for their clear, crisp sound and cool features like spatial audio, which tracks your head movements for sound that’s all around you. With the case’s charge power included, you’ll have 24 hours of playtime before having to plug these in again.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm ($109, originally $326.61; walmart.com)

One of the top-rated smart watches out there, Apple’s Series 3 watch is great for people who want a workout assistant: It tracks everything from HIIT to cycling and running, has stress-management features, and is water-resistant up to 50 meters for your daily lap swim, too.

iRobot Roomba i1+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum ($349, originally $579.99; walmart.com)

It’s almost 2022 — none of us need to be cleaning floors. This robot vac gets a very strong 4.7 stars for its ability to suck up dirt and winter grit, self-empty when it’s full and schedule cleans tailored to your living patterns. Its brushes automatically flex to adjust to different floor types too, so you never have to worry about your floors.

Instant Pot 8 Quart 7-in-1 Multicooker ($59, originally $99; walmart.com)

Consider this your holiday kitchen assistant: This Instant Pot lives up to its only slightly hyperbolic name, with the ability to steam, cook rice, pressure cook, slow cook, saute, warm and even make yogurt. It’s big enough for eight portions, making this model a great pick for families.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless On-Ear Headphones With Apple H1 Chip ($99, originally $299.99; walmart.com)

These comfortable (never pinching) headphones block out external noise with the switch of a toggle, meaning you can block out the world and immerse yourself in the music as much (on the subway) or as little (at the office) as you want. Twenty-two hours of listening time gives you a lot of time to run through Adele’s new album, too.

TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV ($398, originally $999.99; walmart.com)

This next-level TV (and the previous generation of our top TV pick) draws on the cinema for viewing inspiration, with vibrant color and crisp pixels, as well as Roku’s streaming platform, an edge-to-edge screen and contrast color zones that optimize white and black tones. Other cool features include an integrated cable management system and an automatic game mode for an optimized gaming experience.

Razor Black Label E90 Electric Scooter ($TK, originally $98; walmart.com)

This one’s for the kids, not the grown-ups, but it can still cruise at up to 10 miles per hour and gets up to 40 minutes of continuous runtime (or 6.5 miles).

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch ($118.99, originally $150; walmart.com)

This feature-packed Fitbit offers a ton of fitness coaching, from heart rate monitoring and sleep scores to run tracking and the perfect playlist (you can download both Spotify and Pandora, as well as other apps). Six days of battery life mean that you can recharge both it and yourself on your weekly rest day.

Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac ($175, originally $239; walmart.com)

Made for hard floors, this do-it-all vacuum and mop both hoovers and wet-washes floors — with a setting at your fingertips for area rugs too. A two-tank system keeps clean and dirty water separate so cleaning is even less of a chore.

Hyper Bicycles E-Ride Electric Pedal Assist Commuter Bike ($398, originally $648; walmart.com)

Electric bicycles solve the whole hill problem that deters many would-be cyclists from ever going two-wheeled for their commute or errands — and this one does it in style with a bright turquoise finish. It’s also great for mobility given the motor assist, and it has an undeniably beneficial eco-impact too.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen ($49.98, originally $99.98; walmart.com)

This Nest is basically a command center for your home: Lock the doors, summon the family for dinner via their own Nest speakers, set your alarm, see who’s at your door and adjust the thermostat, all from this little device.

Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ($399.99, originally $499.99; walmart.com)

Get dust and dirt gone with this Dyson Animal, which is made specifically for pet owners and has the most powerful suction of any cord-free vacuum to get every hair and piece of mud up. It has up to 60 minutes of fade-free power for a thorough whole-house clean, too.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($149.99, originally $199.99; walmart.com)

Our pick for best earbuds for Android users, these Samsungs are made for wearing rain or shine (they’re IPX7 water-resistant). They also offer ambient noise cancellation for when you want to tune out, as well as great clarity for voice calls for when you have to tune in.

Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak Machine + $30 Digital Content ($149.99, originally $299.99; walmart.com)

Cricut’s machines are immensely popular with crafters, and for good reason: They cut everything from cardstock and vinyl to iron-on patches and cardstock for holiday cards (‘tis the season). This bundle includes both the Air 2 Daybreak machine as well as $30 of online content at Cricut.com/daybreak.