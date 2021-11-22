We’ve long considered the Sony WH-1000XM4 to be the best over-ear headphones you can buy. And now that they’re $100 off for Black Friday season — the biggest discount we’ve seen on them yet — it’s the perfect time to pull the trigger if you’ve been on the hunt for a quality pair of noise-canceling cans.

Amazon currently has the WH-1000XM4 for $248, which is a hefty $101 off of the headphones’ usual $349 retail price. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on these beloved Sony headphones, which are usually on sale for closer to $280.

Sony WH-1000XM4 The best over-ear headphones Best Buy Sony's WH-1000XM4 have the best sound and noise cancellation of any headphones we've tested, and they're $100 off right now. $349 $248 at Amazon

And considering how great the XM4s are, paying less than $250 for them is pretty much a steal. These headphones outperformed nearly a dozen other top models in our testing in virtually every category, from sound quality and comfort to special features and battery life. The WH-1000XM4’s excellent active noise cancellation (ANC) consistently blocked out noisy neighbors and loud household sounds alike, making them a perfect companion for those who travel often or are returning to a busy office.

Thanks to some advanced tech packed inside, Sony’s headphones are able to upscale audio in real time — which essentially means that your favorite tracks will sound even more true-to-life than usual. On top of their best-in-class sound and ANC, the XM4s outpaced most competitors we tested. These cans lasted an impressive 30 hours on a single charge, which is more than enough for getting through a few consecutive workdays — or a series of flights.

We’ve always found the Sony WH-1000XM4 to be worth their premium price, and they’re especially a no-brainer for $100 off. Seriously, you can buy two of these for less than the price of Apple’s expensive $549 AirPods Max right now. We’re not saying you should do that, but we highly recommend this best-ever price on the best over-ear cans out there.