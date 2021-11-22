Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday.

The event we’ve all been waiting for — Sephora’s Cyber Week — has kicked off, and already products are selling out fast (and we mean fast). To help speed along your shopping, we’ve picked out some of the top-rated products from the sale, including T3 hair tools, great StriVectin skin care deals and some cosmetic palettes that are sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

Read on below for 20 of our top picks from hair, fragrance, makeup and more below — and then shop the sale here.

Skin care

Sephora Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Peel + Protect

This extra-strenght peel is armed with AHA/glycolic acid to even out skin texture and get rid of dullness to let that skin shine. In this kit you get the extra-strength daily peel plus the brand’s lightweight SPF 30 to keep it safe from UV between treatments

Sephora StriVectin Daily Reveal Exfoliating Face Pads with AHA + BHA + PHA + TXA

Flaky winter skin, begone! This formula is packed with good stuff to slough away dead skin and deliver anti-aging benefits.

Sephora Amorepacific Youth Revolution Vitamin C Radiance Concentrator

This serum gets great reviews for its effectiveness: It helps to reduce lines and even out skin tone, and it’s boosted with niacinamide, which can help clear out pores too.

Sephora StriVectin Re-Quench Water Cream Hyaluronic + Electrolyte Face Moisturizer

For those with dry skin during the cold months, this moisturizer delivers a dose of hydration thanks to powerful humectants and a bit of glow courtesy of hyaluronic acid.

Gift sets

Sephora Josie Maran Beauty and Joy Essentials To-Go Travel Kit

This travel-ready lineup is a great intro to some of the best of Maran’s highly regarded line: It comes ready with an exfoliating cleanser, moisturizer, vitamin C serum and face oil to nourish skin in harsh winter months.

Sephora Dr. Jart+ Soothing and Moisturizing Mini Duo

Dr. Jart is known for skin care that’s tailored to address sensitive needs, and just in time for the cold wind and dry air time of year comes this two-step set of moisturizing cream and repairing serum to help skin rid itself of redness and lock in moisture.

Sephora Virtue Mini Healthy Hair To Go Set For Volume

Great for hair types from straight to coily, this hangable-on-a-tree gift set is great for those with hair dried out from winter winds and wool hats. It contains a mini Full Shampoo and a one-use restorative treatment mask to add moisture, fight frizz and repair your hair after using hot tools.

Sephora BareMinerals Original Mineral Veil Loose & Pressed Powder Duo

Made for a range of skin tones, this vegan bareMinerals duo is a great finishing tool for holiday looks. The talc-free Mineral Veil setting powder absorbs oil and reduces the appearance of pores for a soft-focus finish, while the original version is made to extend makeup wear and smooth texture.

Sephora Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes #Lipstories Set

This set of four full-size lipsticks works out to just $2.50 each, and it has shades for the full range of holiday occasions, including mauve, berry red, a rosy shimmer and a vibrant berry.

Makeup

Sephora Artist Couture Diamond Lights Finisher

‘Tis the season for holiday parties — with the glitteriest one of them all coming up December 31 — and this top-rated finishing powder is the grown-up version of that shimmer powder you put on as a teen. In its fully adult form, it’s the perfect thing to take your 9-5 look straight to after-hours parties or club nights. You can use the purple-blue loose powder as a highlighter, on top of your eyeshadow, or on top of lipstick for an all-night look.

Sephora Jouer Cosmetics Champagne & Macarons Face Palette

This palette adds a luxe-looking holiday sparkle in two different colorways: One a range of rosy and peach shades; the other more about juicy berries. It includes a highlighter, matte bronzer, and both matte and shimmer blushes.

Sephora Bobbi Brown Luxe Metal Rose Eyeshadow Palette

In cool desert-rose shades perfect for both everyday and evening looks, this almost 5-star-rated palette comes in an elegant gold, mirrored case that makes it perfect for giving as a gift too.

Sephora Marc Jacobs Beauty O!Mega Glaze All-Over Foil Luminizer

Glam up your look for the festive season with this reflective highlighter from Marc Jacobs in a rich vanilla-sugar shade and a foiled finish.

Hair products

Sephora T3 SinglePass Curl 1” Professional Curling Iron

With a 5-star rating, this curling iron lives up to its name, with perfectly executed curls from the first roll of its ceramic barrel.

Sephora Shu Uemura Essence Absolue Day and Night Hair Oil Set

This frizz-fighting duo includes the brand’s nourishing protective oil and an overnight serum that helps moisturize dry strands and impart some healthy shine.

Sephora T3 Fit Hair Dryer

Thirty percent smaller than a standard hair dryer but as powerful as a standard one, this lightweight dryer is great if your storage space is limited and you need a do-it-all unit. Three heat settings get the job done fast.

Fragrance

Sephora Ellis Brooklyn Fable Eau de Parfum

Orange and honeysuckle blossom with Fable, grounded by cedarwood and amber for a warm, well-rounded scent. Like all Ellis Brooklyn fragrances, this one is vegan and PETA-certified cruelty-free.

Sephora Nest New York Dahlia & Vines Eau de Parfum Rollerball

With notes of peony, green, rose, daffodil and lychee, this bouquet of fragrance hints at spring days to come. The rollerball is perfect for on-the-go top-ups.

Sephora Skylar Sun Shower Soothing Hand Sanitizer Gel

We’re putting this hand sanitizer under fragrance because it smells so darn good (and the fragrance sticks around). Expect lots of citrus and meadow notes to remind you of warm summer days — and we like that the bottle is pretty enough to put on an entryway table for when guests come over too.

Sephora Ellis Brooklyn Fawn Eau de Parfum

Get yourself into an island mindset (even on the coldest of days) with this coconut-and-citrus-scented eau de parfum, with touches of neroli. It’s even travel size if you want your fragrance to match your vacation destination too.