Black Friday started early this year, with deals available from Best Buy, Lowe’s and Amazon. Naturally, one of the most discounted items available from any retailer: TVs from the likes of Hisense, Sony and Samsung.

Instead of clicking through multiple websites searching for the best deals from top brands, we carefully curated a list of the best deals we could find.

Best Amazon Fire TV Deals

Insignia 24-inch Smart Fire TV ($99, originally $169; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy’s Insignia electronics brand is discounting a 24-inch HD TV to just $99, down from $169.99. For under $100 you get a 720p HD TV that has popular streaming apps and services built directly into its Fire OS operating system. It’s a solid choice for a secondary TV in the kitchen, your kids’ playroom or maybe even for your back patio. It even works with Amazon’s Alexa.

Amazon 55-inch Fire TV Omni Series ($409.99, originally $559.99; amazon.com)

Amazon now has its own brand of TVs under the Fire TV Omni name, and they look great. Every Omni TV runs Fire TV OS, the same operating system that Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices use, ensuring you’ll have the same experience with the addition of managing — or purchasing — a streaming stick or set top box. Each model has a 4K resolution with support for HDR10, Dolby Digital Plus and hands-free Alexa interactions.

Best Hisense TV Deals

Hisense 55-inch U7G QLED TV ($649.99, originally $849.99; amazon.com)

On the higher end of the Hisense TV lineup is the U7G, which is currently $649 — down from $849 — on Amazon. The U7G boasts a Quantum Dot QLED display, powered by Google’s Android TV platform and it even works with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. It has a 120Hz display, which is sure to make any gamers in your home happy.

Hisense 70-inch A6G 4K TV ($549.99, originally $849.99; bestbuy.com)

The Hisense A6G has nearly everything you could want from a smart TV. It runs Google’s Android TV platform, allowing you to install apps like Netflix or Discovery+ from the Play Store or stream music and videos directly from your phone to the TV. It’s a 4K TV set with Dolby Vision HDR for a bright, clear and crisp picture. At 70-inches, you’re getting a whole lot of TV for not a lot of money. What’s not to love?

Best Samsung TV Deals

Samsung 43-inch The Frame ($797.99, originally $999.99; samsung.com or amazon.com)

Samsung’s The Frame is one of the more unique TVs on the market. Instead of just turning off and displaying a black screen, it will display art and with the matching frame borders (which are sold separately), The Frame looks like a work of art on your wall. It’s discounted by over $200 for the 43-inch size and it still acts like a Samsung QLED TV.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Crystal UHD TV ($849, originally $1,000; samsung.com)

Samsung’s 70-inch Crystal UHD is large and in charge. Okay, maybe we’re exaggerating a little bit. But seriously, at $849 you’re getting a lot of screen for not a lot of money. You’ll get a 4K HDR experience with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It’s running Samsung’s Smart TV Tizen platform, to stream your favorite shows without the need for a set-top box, and if you’re so inclined, you can even use Alexa or Google Assistant directly through the TV itself.

Samsung 43-inch The Sero ($997.99, originally $1,499.99; samsung.com or amazon.com)

Whether you’re obsessed with TikTok or want a truly unique TV, The Sero deserves a look. What makes this 43-inch TV unique? It’s screen can rotate, by default it’s vertical in orientation but thanks to the motor it can rotate horizontally. It’s pretty neat but you’re definitely paying for the feature. Luckily it’s over $500 off if you desire this unique TV.

Best Sony TV Deals

Sony 50-inch X80J ($598, originally $699.99; amazon.com)

If you’re looking for a sharp, rich and clear picture, Sony’s TVs are known for offering exactly that. The X80J offers great picture quality, a handy Google TV interface and will upscale content to 4k. The 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch models are all on sale.

Sony 75-inch X90J ($1,598, originally $2,099.99; amazon.com)

Here’s the main thing to know about the X90J — it features the same processor as the Sony A90J, our pick for best luxury TV. And while the X90J doesn’t have as striking a design, it does offer slimmer bezels to let you focus on the picture quality. It supports HDR and Dolby Vision for a rich picture, plus it’s running a Google TV smart interface.

Sony 65-inch A80J ($1,798, originally $2,198; amazon.com)

Sony’s entry level OLED delivers a stellar picture quality that lets you see the inky-ness of darker colors and a vibrant pop from colors. It’s paired with a thin and striking design that seriously slims down the bezels. And like the rest of the 2021 Sony TV lineup, it has a Google TV smart interface built-in.

Best TCL TV Deals

TCL 65-inch 6-Series TV ($898, originally $1,499; amazon.com)

As our top pick for a TV, the 6-Series offers exceptional picture quality thanks to a QLED and Mini LED panel. Better yet, it’s running a Roku smart interface which is intuitive and features a number of platforms like Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube and Netflix. You can also save on the 75-inch or 55-inch models.

TCL 55-inch 5-Series TV ($469, originally $649.99; bestbuy.com)

TCL’s 5-Series line looks nearly as good as the 6-series, and costs less. With a 4K QLED display and support for Dolby Vision and three different HDR specs, you’ll see every detail with accurate colors. It runs Google TV OS, giving you streaming options from all the major se videos like Netflix or HBO Max. Gaming on the 5-Series will look smooth thanks to support for variable refresh rate that works alongside TCL’s Auto Game Mode that activates once you start playing your favorite titles.

Best Vizio TV Deals

Vizio 55-inch V-Series ($428, originally $499.99; amazon.com)

As the newer model of our top budget TV pick, the Vizio V-Series steps things up with improved picture quality, a more advanced processor and access to core streaming platforms. It’s not the fastest TV on the market, but the content looks solid and it supports standards like Dolby Vision.

Vizio 75-inch M7 series ($999, originally $1,299; bestbuy.com)

Vizio’s M7 series of TVs have nearly every technical term you want to see on a TVs specification sheet. For example, this 75-inch model includes Quantum Color, a ProGaming Engine, Dolby Vision HDR, and a bunch of other marketing names. Here’s what you really need to know: With the M7 series you’ll get a bright picture that’s full of saturated colors, and if you’re a gamer (or live with one) the M7 is compatible with current generation consoles’ variable refresh rates so games look amazing at all times. The M7 also works with all smart home platforms, including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.