For the first time in nearly two years, the travel industry is showing huge signs of optimism for a return to pre-Covid-19 levels. As the industry braces for a busy holiday travel season, it’s also looking toward future bookings. And, we benefit from that optimism for a return to travel with some truly great Black Friday travel deals.

We’ve rounded up some of the best deals in the hotel, airline and cruise line space, as well as from online travel agents like Booking.com, Priceline, Expedia and more. Note that some of the deals don’t start until Black Friday, so if you want to take advantage, hold off until the sales go live.

But, what better time to book a trip for next year? Start planning a getaway for someone you love — or give yourself the gift of travel this holiday season.

Best hotel deals

Getty Images

Hilton is having some property-specific deals this Black Friday. For example, at the Hilton Cancun, the all-inclusive resort is offering a fifth night free on stays. Additionally, you’ll get a free upgrade to the next room category. Deals must be booked between Nov. 26 and Nov. 29 for travel between Dec. 1, 2021, and Dec. 22, 2022.

At the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort and Hilton Waikoloa Village, you can get up to 50% off on bookings through Nov. 29. The sale is valid on stays for travel through October 2022.

In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Hilton is offering discounts of up to 25% at more than 500 participating properties. You must book by Jan. 31, 2022, for stays through May 9, 2022. Participating properties include The Biltmore Mayfair in London, the Conrad Dublin and Hilton Garden Inn Faroe Islands, among others.

While not officially a Black Friday deal, you can still save up to 15% off on stays at select Hyatt properties. You must be a member of the World of Hyatt program, which is free to join. There are more than 850 Hyatt properties participating in the offer, including the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, Hyatt Herald Square New York, Andaz West Hollywood and many more. The sale runs through Dec. 21, 2021, for travel dates through April 30, 2022. The stay must be made directly through Hyatt or its mobile app.

The world’s largest hotel chain is offering its largest Cyber Week sale ever. Beginning on Nov. 23 and running through Nov. 29, Marriott Bonvoy members can save 25% on stays booked at more than 5,000 properties across the US, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Travelers booking as part of the sale who are not members of the Marriott Bonvoy program can save 20%. Marriott Bonvoy is the free loyalty program of Marriott. For both members and non-members, the discount is valid on stays through Jan. 17, 2022. Participating hotels include The Gwen in Chicago, the W Miami, the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto and many more.

If you want to bring a little bit of the best hotel experience into your home, take advantage of a different kind of Black Friday sale. The following hotel stores are offering discounts: Westin Store (25% off through Dec. 15), Shop Marriott (25% off through Dec. 15), Sheraton Store (25% off through Dec. 16), Gaylord Hotels Store (20% off through Dec. 16), Collect Renaissance (25% off through Dec. 15), Fairfield Store (25% off through Dec. 27) and Shop Courtyard (25% off through Dec. 20).

Starting Nov. 22 and running through Nov. 29, Accor Hotels in North and Central America are offering a 30% discount for all guests plus an additional 10% discount for Accor Live Limitless members, which is the chain’s free loyalty program. Travel must be completed by March 31, 2022. Participating properties include The Plaza Hotel in New York, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont El San Juan in Puerto Rico and Fairmont Mayakoba in Mexico, among others.

Three hotels within the Arlo brand are offering 40% off room rates. You must book between Nov. 26 and Nov. 29, 2021, for stays through April 30, 2022. Participating hotels include the Arlo NoMad, Arlo Midtown and Arlo SoHo in New York City, as well as Nautilus by Arlo in South Beach, Miami.

This chain in the Northeast US is offering up to 50% off stays in Montauk, New York, and Newport, Rhode Island. You must book by Nov. 29, 2021, and eligible dates for stays vary depending on the property. Keep in mind that blackout dates also apply. Participating properties include Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa (30% off rooms, 40% off suites, 40% off residences and 50% off cottages on select dates), Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina (30% off rooms on select dates), Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina (30% off rooms and 40% off suites on select dates).

All 12 nationwide properties within The Kessler Collection portfolio are offering 22% off stays from January to March 2022. Note that the sale doesn’t begin until Nov. 26, 2021, and will run through Dec. 6, 2021. The 12 properties in The Kessler Collection are luxurious experiences at properties ranging from the Grand Bohemian Hotel Charleston in South Carolina to the Beaver Creek Lodge in Colorado and JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District in Georgia.

Starting on Nov. 26 and running through Nov. 30, the global Rosewood collection is offering up to 50% off stays. The chain has 27 properties across 16 countries around the world. Hotels offering up to 50% off include stays of five nights or more at the Rosewood Sand Hill, Rosewood Washington, DC and Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi, among others. Meanwhile, hotels offering up to 30% off include Rosewood Hotel Georgia, Rosewood London and Rosewood Phuket, among others. Eligible stays must be completed by June 30, 2022. You must use the promo code “CYBER21” when booking and there are blackout dates.

The Westgate Resort hotel chain is offering up to 50% off stays at all 27 hotels nationwide. You must use the code “FRIDAY” at checkout in order for the discount to be applied. Westgate Resorts are located in several domestic US destinations, such as New York City, Las Vegas, Park City, Myrtle Beach and more.

Best airline deals

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Starting Nov. 23, Dubai-based Emirates Airline is offering discounted fares on select routes. The sale runs through Nov. 28, and travel must be completed between Nov. 25, 2021, and March 31, 2022, though there are blackout dates. Here are some sample round-trip fares:

New York City (JFK) to Milan (MXP) for $599 round trip

New York City (JFK) and Washington, DC (IAD) to Bangkok (BKK) for $819 round trip

Los Angeles (LAX) to Cairo (CAI) for $679 round trip

Washington, DC (IAD) to Maldives (MLE) for $779 round trip

Miami (MIA) and Orlando (MCO) to Dubai (DXB) for $719 round trip

This all-business-class airline offers a luxury way to fly between the US and Europe. Through Nov. 23, La Compagnie is offering round-trip airfare in business class from Newark to Milan for $1,500. With the discounted fare, you’ll get a lie-flat seat as well as a more elevated luxury experience on your flight.

Best cruise deals

Getty Images/iStockphoto

This exploration cruise line is offering up to 50% off cruises to destinations all around the world. For example, you can get up to 50% off a 13-day cruise from Reykjavik, Iceland, to St. John’s in Canada, which stops in Greenland and Northern Labrador. Additionally, you can get up to 50% off Hurtigruten’s Norwegian Coastal Express along Norway’s coastline. Deposits have also been reduced to 10% on all expedition cruises. Bookings must be made between Nov. 22 and Nov. 30 for select 2022 and 2023 cruises.

Through Nov. 22, Norwegian is offering 70% off the second guest fare as well as seven free offers, including free open bar, free specialty dining, free excursions, free Wi-Fi, free extra guests, free air for the second guest and free $250 to use on board. The sale offers a value of up to $4,250. The sale, dubbed “Greatest Deal Ever” is available on all departures, all itineraries and all published voyage dates from 2021 through summer 2024.

Through Nov. 30, Princess is offering travelers up to $200 in onboard spending money per stateroom as well as 50% off deposits when booking a new cruise. Keep in mind the sale offer is only valid for cruises sailing March 1, 2022, and beyond.

As a newcomer to the cruise industry, customers can save up to 20% off a Virgin Voyages cruise and also receive a $100 bar tab (when purchasing a $300 bar tab). The sale runs through Nov. 29, and is valid for cruises departing between Dec. 1, 2021, and March 27, 2022, on Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady ship and between March 18 and May 22, 2022, on the Valiant Lady ship.

Starting Nov. 23 and running through Nov. 30, small luxury line Windstar Cruises is offering a $100 onboard credit per guest. The credit can be used on excursions, spa treatments, drinks on board and more.

Best online travel agency deals

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Booking.com Black Friday sale is now live and you can save 30% or more on select stays. The discount starts at 30%, which means you could potentially save more at hotels around the world. Participating properties include The Grove Resort and Water Park Orlando, Beach Cove Resort in Myrtle Beach, Park Shore Waikiki in Hawaii, Yotel San Francisco and Club Quarters Hotel World Trade Center in New York City, among others. The sale ends Dec. 1, at 4 a.m. ET and is valid for stays with a check-out date on or before July 1, 2022.

Only members of Expedia’s free membership program will be able to take advantage of the OTA’s Black Friday savings. The members-only Black Friday sale will see discounts of 30% off or more at select properties through Nov. 29. Participating properties include those such as Caribe Royale in Orlando, Omni Cancun Hotel and Villas All Inclusive, 1 Hotel West Hollywood and more. Additionally, bookings made on the Expedia mobile app will be eligible for 4x rewards points.

Similar to Expedia, Hotels.com is also offering 30% and more off select stays — but only for members of its free Hotels.com Rewards program. The sale runs through 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 29, and stays much be completed by April 30, 2022. Only select hotels are offering discounted rates and include those such as The Dilly in London, Hotel St. James in New York City, Eden Roc Miami Beach and Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham in Puerto Rico. Additionally, bookings made on Hotels.com beginning Nov. 23, will be eligible for Double Rewards Stamps that can be used toward free stays.

Starting Monday, Nov. 22, at 9 a.m. ET, Priceline is launching its Black Friday Early Access sale. Then, starting on Friday, Nov. 26, and running through Nov. 29, Priceline will offer 10% off site-wide Express Deals. Each day, the online travel agent will launch new flash sales that offer steep discounts on hotels, rental cars, flights, cruises and more. It’ll be worth checking out each day which flash sales are discounted. Additionally, members of Priceline VIP, which is the OTA’s free loyalty program, will get a mystery coupon during the week. If you’re interested, it’ll be worth enrolling in the program before Black Friday.

