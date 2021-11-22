Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday.

1. Apple AirPods Pro ($159, originally $249; walmart.com)

Walmart Apple AirPods Pro

Some of our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are down to a new all-time low price. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $159 at Walmart (the deal is available to Walmart+ members only until 7 p.m. ET, after which it’s open to all customers). Just be sure to shop before they sell out.

2. Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ($399.99, originally $499.99; walmart.com)

Dyson

Now’s your chance to snag a Dyson at a discount. Right now Walmart is marking down a Dyson V10 Animal Vacuum Cleaner to $399.99 — a rare deal on a newer model of the stick vac. Of course, the most exciting feature here is that this vac is cord-free. Simply charge up and move about your home without restriction for up to 60 minutes of fade-free power, thanks to an instant-release trigger that engages the battery while you’re cleaning but lets it rest when you’re just moving from one room to the next.

And as with other Dysons, this model features whole-machine HEPA filtration to trap allergens and expel cleaner air, and deep cleans with a powerful motor inside the brush bar that drives nylon bristles deep into carpets to remove ground-in dirt and dander. Plus, utilize three power modes to tackle any cleanup on any floor type.

3. Xbox Game Pass for PC 3-month membership ($1, originally $30; xbox.com)

Xbox Xbox Game Pass

We’ve long considered Xbox Game Pass to be the best value in gaming, and this Black Friday offer lets you try it for next to nothing. Microsoft is currently offering 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for PC for just $1 (yes, one dollar), which will get you a library of hundreds of PC games that include Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft Flight Simulator and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

4. KitchenAid 5-qt. Professional Stand Mixer ($219.99, originally $429.99; target.com)

KitchenAid

A solid stand mixer will save you tons of time and energy in the kitchen. In addition to, of course, taking your baking game to the next level. And when it comes to stand mixers, nothing compares to this model from KitchenAid. It’s extremely efficient, powerful, and versatile — all reasons we named it the best stand mixer of the year. And for over $200 off? There’s no better time to add this timeless tool to your kitchen arsenal.

5. Cricut Maker ($226 with coupon, originally $369.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Cricut Maker

This do-it-all crafting machine is great for those who are homeschooling their kids during Covid (the art portion of the day just got way easier) as well as hobby card makers, sewers and designers of all sorts. It comes with blades that cut through fabric (including leather) super easily, and an X-Acto-style blade for materials like balsa wood and mat board.

6. Amazon Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System ($167, originally $279; amazon.com)

Amazon Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System and 2 Extenders

If you’re working from home (or just streaming and gaming at home), reliable Wi-Fi is a must-have. Ensure your network connection is as strong as ever with a discounted Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router, plus two extenders. The highly rated bundle is down to $167 (it’s lowest price ever) and happens to be our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi router. Plus, it’s easy to install, so you can get online and stay online for as long as you like.

7. Theragun Elite ($299, originally $399; amazon.com)

Amazon Theragun Elite

Whether you missed your usual massage appointment, you’re in need of recovery after a particularly tough workout or you’re just feeling tense, Theragun is here to help. Amazon is offering up a $100 discount on the Theragun Elite percussive massage device for Black Friday. The Elite comes with five attachments — a dampener, standard ball, thumb, cone and wedge — and features Bluetooth connectivity, 120 minutes of battery life and a powerful 16-millimeter amplitude and 40 pounds of no-stall force to knead out your most stubborn knots.

Through Nov. 22, Norwegian is offering 70% off the second guest fare as well as seven free offers, including free open bar, free specialty dining, free excursions, free Wi-Fi, free extra guests, free air for the second guest and free $250 to use on board. The sale offers a value of up to $4,250. The sale, dubbed “Greatest Deal Ever” is available on all departures, all itineraries and all published voyage dates from 2021 through summer 2024.

9. Echo 4th Gen ($59.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon Echo, 4th Gen

Named the best smart speaker during our testing this year, Amazon’s fourth-gen Echo is the biggest redesign to the original smart speaker — and it’s on sale now for the lowest price we’ve ever seen it. Not only does this give it a more appealing aesthetic than most competing speakers, but the form factor also aids in delivering richer and clearer sound with ample access to Alexa smarts. With more room for the sound to bounce around internally, the fourth-gen Echo Dot pushes out a soundstage that’s unmatched at its price point. Alexa is constantly getting smarter and giving you more control over your information as well.

10. Ninja AF101 Air Fryer ($99.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

When we tested nine top-rated air fryers, we found this Ninja model to be the best. This fryer was extremely easy to use and allows you to air fry, bake, reheat or roast just about anything, thanks especially to its comparatively large fryer basket.