We’ve been waiting all year for Away’s much-loved luggage to go on sale, and finally, the day has arrived — just in time for holiday travel: Away’s second-ever Cyber Week sale is live and features up to 40% off some customer favorites.

Pieces like The Carry-On, the Expandables, the Everywhere Bag, the brand’s signature Mini, and the Insider Packing Cubes will be marked down now through November 29, but since this kind of sale doesn’t come along often for the brand, you can expect styles to go fast.

And, if you’ve missed scooping up pieces from older limited-edition collections, like the brightly colorful Away x Serena Williams drop earlier this year, now’s the time: Away will be bringing back some products from retired collections during Cyber Week — and marking them down.

We’ve rounded up our favorite picks from the sale so you can shop them ASAP below, or head over to Away’s site to take a look at the full range of discounts.

The Carry-On ($191, originally $225; awaytravel.com)

Away The Carry-On

The purple, red, yellow, teal, classic blue and cream/olive colorways of this customer-favorite carry-on — the flagship piece in Away’s line and our top carry-on pick — are 15% off during Cyber Week. But it’s not just the exterior that looks great on these: Inside is expertly designed to keep all your things organized, from a double compartment with space for shoes and laundry (plus bags for both), a sturdy compression system and a divider with its own zippered storage pocket.

The Latitude Tote ($117, originally $195; awaytravel.com)

Away The Latitude Tote

With enough room for all the essentials, the Latitude tote makes the perfect accompaniment for days in the city as well as days spent at the airport. It holds a laptop sized up to 15 inches with enough space for a post-workout change of clothes. Use the strip to attach it to the handle of your other rolling Away bags for easy handling at the terminal or train station. (The longer Longitude tote is also on sale for $TK instead of $TK.)

The Bigger Carry-On ($208, originally $245; awaytravel.com)

Away The Bigger Carry-On

With a few days’ more capacity than The Carry-On, its larger sibling is made to fit the sizers airlines use, which actually run a little bigger than the dimensions they tell you (but try this at your own risk!). It has the same smooth wheels and sturdy handle as the rest of the line, plus the standard accoutrements: a laundry bag, a dust bag for storage and a gentle sponge to get scratches off.

The Mini ($31, originally $45; awaytravel.com)

Away The Mini

Forget digging through your bag for your devices and charger cords: Consider this a tote-sizer version of the hardshell suitcase you know and love — just sized for your electronics and their accessories. It’s the perfect place to keep everything you need to stay connected in one spot and at hand, wherever you need it.

The Expandable Medium ($276, originally $325; awaytravel.com)

Away The Expandable Medium

Ideal for overpackers, this medium-sized checked bag can hold everything you need for a few weeks, boasts Away’s signature genius interior organization, and can expand another 1.75 inches to accommodate holiday gifts you’re hauling home or the sweaters you picked up on vacation.

The Bigger Carry-On With Pocket ($241, originally $345; awaytravel.com)

Away The Bigger Carry-On With Pocket

If you like the idea of Away’s luggage but wish the streamlined shapes included pockets, this bag is for you: The exterior pocket on this carry-on is big enough to hold your laptop and other devices, and it’s a great place to keep frequently-needed items like your train itinerary or boarding cards handy.

The Daily Carry-On With Pocket ($171, originally $245; awaytravel.com)

Away The Daily Carry-On With Pocket

This underseat version of Away’s famous Carry On is great for business trips, long weekends and any other time you’re packing ultra-light: It has enough space for a few days’ worth of clothes, as well as your laptop and business essentials.

The Dopp Kit ($31, originally $45; awaytravel.com)

Away The Dopp Kit

Keep toiletries and grooming essentials organized in this stylish Dopp kit, which makes a great gift for frequent travelers and jet setters who don’t travel without their moisturizer.