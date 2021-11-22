Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday.

There’s a good chance AirPods are on your holiday shopping list this year and it’s a great time to get a pair. The AirPods (2nd Gen and 3rd Gen), AirPods Pro and AirPods Max all offer superb connectivity, instant pairing and great audio.

The best news? We’re already seeing discounts on every model of AirPods ahead of Black Friday. Let’s break them down.

Best AirPods Pro Deals

Jacob Krol/CNN

Apple’s flagship true wireless earbuds are still some of the best on the market and while they normally cost $249, right now you can save $80 on them. Amazon has them for $169.99 and it’s the marginally upgraded model with support for MagSafe chargers. Better yet, this price matches the previous all-time-low.

While they aren’t brand new and rumored for a refresh at some point next year, those looking for AirPods with ANC and a full seal will be more than happy with these.

Best AirPods 3 deals

Jacob Krol/CNN

AirPods 3rd Gen are less than a month old but are already seeing a discount. Amazon has Apple’s latest earbuds for just $174, which is a small $5 off the MSRP of $179. We expect these to drop lower as we approach Black Friday and will be updating this post the moment it happens.

Best AirPods 2 deals

Apple

Those who are searching for a more affordable option and want the classic AirPods look can take a look at the second-gen AirPods. They’re available for $114.99 on Amazon and we expect them to drop below $100 in the coming days. Standard AirPods offer around four and a half hours of battery life, deep integration with the Apple ecosystem and hands-free “Hey Siri” functionality.

Best AirPods Max deals

Jacob Krol/CNN

If you’re after Apple’s over-ear headphones and — to be honest — the most expensive pair of AirPods, it’s a pretty good time to be shopping. While AirPods Max normally cost a pricey $549, many retailers have on-sale right now. And yes, these are the only “AirPods” that come in different colors.

Amazon currently has Silver, Space Gray and Sky Blue at nearly $110 off for $439.99. Green and Pink are down to $479.99, which B&H Photo Video is also matching.

Best AirPods accessories deals

Speck

While AirPods are technically an accessory for your iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV or other Bluetooth enabled device, you can pair them with some nice add-ons for better protection and functionality.

MagSafe Charger ($31.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

Both the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro charging cases now support MagSafe, which means that they can magnetically attach to this MagSafe charging puck for an easy wireless charge.

Modern Leather Case ($24.47, originally $34.95; nomadgoods.com)

This AirPods case comes in four different hues of leather to give a sleek look to your earbuds. The microfiber interior will keep your AirPods from getting scratched while the leather exterior is designed to patina over time so your case looks great no matter how long you’ve had it. The case is available for all AirPods models.

Mirror AirPods Case ($31.50, originally $35; casetify.com)

A super trendy option, this case from Casetify comes in a silver or bronze finish to transform your AirPods case. It’ll also keep your earbuds safe from drops and scratches, and comes with a metal carabiner for easy on the go access to your AirPods.

Custom Compostable Case ($30, originally $35; casetify.com)

This case is sustainable and stylish. It comes in 6 different colorways and is biodegradable. You can customize the case with your name or initials and choose between five different fonts. The case is compatible with wireless charging and will keep your AirPods from getting scuffed.

Custom Matte AirPods Case ($31.50, originally $35; casetify.com)

Upgrade your plain white AirPods charging case to a bright and cheery option with this matte case, available in six different bright tones. You can customize the front of the case to include your name or initials and pick from 17 different font colors.

Best AirPods Alternatives deals

Jacob Krol/CNN Beats Fit Pro vs AirPods Pro: which is better for you?

Beats Fit Pro ($199.99; amazon.com)

The latest Beats earbuds are a great affordable alternative to the AirPods Pro, boasting impressive sound quality and features like active noise cancellation and spatial audio. The Beats Fit Pro’s unique design makes them perfect for workouts, and they come in an array of sleek colors sure to match your personal style.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro $149.99, originally $199.99; samsung.com)

As our pick for the best wireless earbuds for Android users and best wireless earbuds for calls, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro packs a big punch at an affordable price. These earbuds offer exclusive features when paired with Android devices and provide effective active noise cancellation and an Ambient Noise setting for whatever setting you wear them in.